Double Gameweek 33 confirmed for four teams

Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will, as expected, be a ‘double’.

Four teams will play twice in this round of matches, with the following fixtures added to the 10 already in place:

Manchester City v Aston Villa (originally in Gameweek 34, which clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup)

(originally in Gameweek 34, which clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (originally in Gameweek 34, which clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup)

The other key takeaway from Thursday’s fixture announcement is that Nottingham Forest v Brentford will stay in Gameweek 34, by moving to the midweek after it.

Forest and Brentford will now not blank in Gameweek 34 as a result.

GAMEWEEK 33: THE DOUBLES

Arsenal: ips + CRY

ips + CRY Aston Villa: NEW + mci

NEW + mci Crystal Palace: BOU + ars

BOU + ars Manchester City: eve + AVL

Arsenal’s double is the pick of the bunch, at least on paper.

Ipswich Town earned their first Premier League win of 2025 on Wednesday, but performances over the season have been poor, and they currently sit in the relegation zone, nine points from safety. A home clash against Crystal Palace follows.

It could be an idea to Triple Captain Bukayo Saka (£10.3m), then, who took just seven minutes of his comeback appearance on Tuesday to get back on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner’s side now have a unique schedule, with back-to-back ‘doubles’ in Gameweeks 32 and 33, followed by a Blank Gameweek 34. A perfect opportunity, you’d think, for those FPL managers who still have the Assistant Manager chip burning a hole in their pockets.

For Manchester City and Aston Villa, who are both in the race for Champions League qualification, it’s a potentially tricky set of ‘doubles’, with clashes against Everton and Newcastle United respectively preceding their Etihad showdown.

This extra fixture in Gameweek 33 only adds to the congestion for Unai Emery’s side, too:

Saturday 5 April: Nottingham Forest (h) – Gameweek 31

Nottingham Forest (h) – Gameweek 31 Wednesday 9 April: Paris Saint-Germain (a) – Champions League quarter-finals

Paris Saint-Germain (a) – Champions League quarter-finals Saturday 12 April: Southampton (a) – Gameweek 32

Southampton (a) – Gameweek 32 Tuesday 15 April: Paris Saint-Germain (h) – Champions League quarter-finals

Paris Saint-Germain (h) – Champions League quarter-finals Saturday 19 April: Newcastle United (h) – Gameweek 33

Newcastle United (h) – Gameweek 33 Tuesday 22 April: Manchester City (a) – Gameweek 33

Manchester City (a) – Gameweek 33 Saturday 26/Sunday 27 April: Crystal Palace (n) – FA Cup semi-finals

We’ll have more reaction to the Double Gameweek 33 announcement in the coming days.



