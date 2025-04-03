216
Double Gameweek 33 confirmed for four teams

Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will, as expected, be a ‘double’.

Four teams will play twice in this round of matches, with the following fixtures added to the 10 already in place:

  • Manchester City v Aston Villa (originally in Gameweek 34, which clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup)
  • Arsenal v Crystal Palace (originally in Gameweek 34, which clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup)

The other key takeaway from Thursday’s fixture announcement is that Nottingham Forest v Brentford will stay in Gameweek 34, by moving to the midweek after it.

Forest and Brentford will now not blank in Gameweek 34 as a result.

GAMEWEEK 33: THE DOUBLES

  • Arsenal: ips + CRY
  • Aston Villa: NEW + mci
  • Crystal Palace: BOU + ars
  • Manchester City: eve + AVL

Arsenal’s double is the pick of the bunch, at least on paper.

Ipswich Town earned their first Premier League win of 2025 on Wednesday, but performances over the season have been poor, and they currently sit in the relegation zone, nine points from safety. A home clash against Crystal Palace follows.

It could be an idea to Triple Captain Bukayo Saka (£10.3m), then, who took just seven minutes of his comeback appearance on Tuesday to get back on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner’s side now have a unique schedule, with back-to-back ‘doubles’ in Gameweeks 32 and 33, followed by a Blank Gameweek 34. A perfect opportunity, you’d think, for those FPL managers who still have the Assistant Manager chip burning a hole in their pockets.

For Manchester City and Aston Villa, who are both in the race for Champions League qualification, it’s a potentially tricky set of ‘doubles’, with clashes against Everton and Newcastle United respectively preceding their Etihad showdown.

This extra fixture in Gameweek 33 only adds to the congestion for Unai Emery’s side, too:

  • Saturday 5 April: Nottingham Forest (h) – Gameweek 31
  • Wednesday 9 April: Paris Saint-Germain (a) – Champions League quarter-finals
  • Saturday 12 April: Southampton (a) – Gameweek 32
  • Tuesday 15 April: Paris Saint-Germain (h) – Champions League quarter-finals
  • Saturday 19 April: Newcastle United (h) – Gameweek 33
  • Tuesday 22 April: Manchester City (a) – Gameweek 33
  • Saturday 26/Sunday 27 April: Crystal Palace (n) – FA Cup semi-finals

We’ll have more reaction to the Double Gameweek 33 announcement in the coming days.

  1. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    Actually looks like AM will have to wait.

    WC31
    BB32 or 33
    FH 34
    AM 35-37

    That look right?

    1. Grounderz
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Should have used AM earlier when there was couple of chances. It looks a bit desperate to park AM between 35 and 37 now.

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        I’m sure this comment helps him right now lol

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Especially considering TC on Mo in 24 or 25 can be considered a success.

          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Yeah but AM that period countered that though. Using neither AM or TC then was a bit criminal lol

            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              just now

              That I can agree with lol.

      2. Traction Engine Foot
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Didn't really lose any ground by playing TC instead and you'll be playing a chip when most have none left

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yeah i'm leaning this way, BB doesn't look good in any of the final weeks

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Same situation and I think that’s what I’ll be doing as I have triple Palace and triple Newcastle with only 1FT. This AM chip has sucked the enjoyment out of FPL for me.

    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks good, I’d probably BB 32 over 33 as the single gameweekers have a better game as a whole

  2. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Isak flag ruining my TC plan, any news?

  3. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Raya, Verbruggen
    Gvardiol, Gabriel, Munoz, Kerkez, Milenko
    Salah, Palmer, Sarr, Murphy, Kluivert
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

    1FT + 1.5itb (AM, BB, FH)

    A) AM31-33, FH34
    B) BB33, FH34

  4. Guybrush Threepwood
    • 15 Years
    52 mins ago

    Looking for some feedback on the plan I have hastily made this afternoon, to WC this week - only chips remaining are WC and BB. This is intended to set me up for BB in GW33... WC team would be as follows:

    Raya (Sa)
    Gvardiol, Konsa, Munoz, Burn, Milenkovic
    Salah, Saka, Gordon, Rogers, Elanga
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

    Gives 8 doublers in GW33. Might leave me needing a hit or two to field 11 in GW34 but I don't see any way around that whilst also trying to maximise the DGWs. Can only just afford the above.

    Thoughts very much appreciated!

    1. Punned It
        just now

        I'd choose Areola over Sa, just for the 33 fixture. Saves you a little bit of cash. Libra over Burn (8 yc), and if you can stretch, Trippier.

    2. elvishorde
        42 mins ago

        for those who still have WC and FH, why not FH33 and WC35 if you have 11 players for GW34? Is that viable?

        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          Depending on the state of people's team there is a risk of falling behind WC30'ers who will rack up points with a good team in 31&32

        2. ARH
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          Thats what i am doing.

          1. ARH
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            But as mentioned above very team dependent. Happened to have 10 players for GW34 and only a couple of doublers for 33. So made sense for me.

            1. elvishorde
                16 mins ago

                i only have 2 doublers for 33 at the moment and everyone else is playing in 34. Hence the thought....

                But it seems like everyone is doing WC31

                1. ARH
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Problem with FH 33 is that if you still had Asman chip like I did, can’t take advantage of the double-double.
                  Open Controls
                  1. elvishorde
                      4 mins ago

                      ah ok, my Assman is used already...

