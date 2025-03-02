59
Scout Notes March 2

FPL notes: Mateta injury latest, Cunha to miss Blank Gameweek 29

59 Comments
Share

The two most-bought players of Gameweek 28 are now flagged: one suspended for (at least) three matches, the other set to miss next weekend’s Premier League action through injury.

Cunha Mateta

The incidents involving Matheus Cunha (£7.0m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) are where we start our FA Cup Scout Notes.

SATURDAY’S FA CUP RESULTS

GoalsAssists
Bournemouth 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Bournemouth win 5-4 on pens)Evanilson | CunhaSemenyo | Bueno
Crystal Palace 3-1 Millwallown-goal, Munoz, NketiahHughes, Richards

TEAM SELECTION/ROTATION

Starting XI changes from Gameweek 27Players who kept their place (mins)Other mins for selected players
Bournemouth3Kepa (120), Cook (120), Hill (120), Huijsen (120), Kerkez (120), Adams (120), Semenyo (105), Brooks (67)Tavernier (120), Scott (84), Evanilson (67), Kluivert (53), Ouattara (53), Sinisterra (36), Jebbison (15)
Wolverhampton Wanderers4Bueno (120), Toti (120), Ait-Nouri (120), Cunha (120), Bellegarde (90), Semedo (72), Joao Gomes (72)Johnstone (120), Strand Larsen (120), Djiga (86), Sarabia (72), Munetsi (48), Doherty (48)
Crystal Palace3Richards (90), Guehi (90), Lacroix (90), Munoz (90), Eze (85), Hughes (65), Sarr (65), Mateta (15)Turner (90), Chilwell (90), Lerma (90), Nketiah (75), Wharton (25)

CUNHA BANNED FOR AT LEAST THREE MATCHES

The good and bad of Matheus Cunha were evidenced at the Vitality Stadium.

His superb strike from distance had dragged Wolves level, sending their fifth-round tie with Bournemouth to extra time and penalties. Of Wanderers’ nine shots on the south coast, five of them directly involved him: two shots, three key passes.

If there is any Premier League side close to being a one-man team, it’s Wolves.

And now, Vitor Pereira will have to do without his star attacker for three league matches. It could be more.

The red mist descended in the 120th minute, the Brazilian completely losing his cool as Bournemouth attempted to jostle him off the ball and restart play quickly. A couple of slaps, a couple of kicks and a headbutt later, Cunha was off.

He’ll get a three-match ban for violent conduct, missing Gameweeks 28-30. There’s every chance he could get a further suspension, should he be charged with misconduct/more violent conduct – as he was in December.

The case of Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) from earlier in 2024/25 seems very similar. The Ghana international got an extra two matches on top of his initial three-game suspension.

Above: Cunha will miss Gameweeks 28-30 for definite, with the following two games also a possibility

It’s a massive blow not just to Wolves but to the 18% of FPL managers who own Cunha. In excellent form, enjoying good fixtures and unaffected by Blank Gameweek 29, he looked to be a set-and-forget pick for the next four Gameweeks at least.

Now, he’s another headache for owners to manage.

MATETA INJURY LATEST

Jean-Philippe Mateta doesn’t have a Gameweek 29 fixture but he was a popular FPL pick regardless. A fantastic run of eight goals in as many Gameweeks had seen his own ownership figure move past the one million mark for the first time this season.

Gameweek 29 Free Hitters were all over him. Even those not playing that chip in Gameweek 29 might have considered him regardless in the fixtures on either side. Either way, most of us would have been eyeing him up for Double Gameweek 32.

Now, though, he’s probably out of the equation for Gameweek 28.

A head-high challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, which you would describe as horribly mistimed at best if you’re being generous, saw Mateta receive nearly 10 minutes of treatment before being stretchered off in a neck brace.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner was interviewed after full-time and pretty much ruled him out of next weekend’s clash with Ipswich Town.

“He’s at hospital now and he has a serious ear injury but fingers are crossed that it’s not too serious.

“I think he will definitely miss the Ipswich game but I still hope that he’s available for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the end of March, so four weeks’ time.

“Of course, we all wish him the best.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta, to Palace TV

“He’s at hospital and I heard he’s conscious but he has a serious ear injury and so let’s see what happens. That’s my first information.

“I’m in doubt, you know, how serious JP’s injury is and of course my fingers are crossed that he can play in the quarter-finals.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta, in his post-match presser

Later in the evening, the Eagles issued a relatively positive-sounding update:

A “severe ear laceration” counts as a lucky escape, then – and it may be that he misses only one league match as a result.

EVANILSON ON TARGET

Away from these two headline-grabbing stories, there was some football playing out.

One of the main subplots from the day was the return of Evanilson (£5.6m) to Bournemouth’s starting XI.

Taking Dango Ouattara‘s (£5.2m) place up front, the Brazilian tapped the Cherries into a 30th-minute lead. The fit-again striker swept in the rebound after Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) had seen a shot saved; this was vintage Semenyo, who had a game-high seven attempts without scoring.

Evanilson lasted 67 minutes on his first start in two months before Ouattara replaced him. It’ll be interesting to see who gets the nod in the next two league matches, with some FPL managers relying on Ouattara for game-time in Blank Gameweek 29.

Justin Kluivert (£6.1m) also started this match on the bench but we can expect him to return to the line-up come Gameweek 28. Semenyo remains the best Bournemouth bet for 90 minutes, however.

The Cherries were the better team, racking up 31 shots to the visitors’ nine. Defender Dean Huijsen (£4.5m) recorded five of them, while Milos Kerkez (£5.0m) had two attacking returns ruled out.

BUDGET FORWARDS TO THE FORE

Aside from Evanilson, two other sub-£6.0m forwards will likely be seeing action in Gameweek 28.

Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) followed up his first Palace league strike with a goal against Millwall, looping in a late header. He was arguably the Eagles’ best player, looking all the more confident for finding the net in Gameweek 27. The former Arsenal man finished with a game-high five attempts.

He looks set to deputise for Mateta next weekend.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.2m) meanwhile got through 120 minutes for Wolves. He’d recently returned from injury with two Premier League substitute appearances.

Not in the same class as Cunha, he’s nevertheless available at a low, low price and will be an interesting differential in Blank Gameweek 29 when Wolves face sorry Southampton.

Back to Palace, Ben Chilwell (£4.6m) came into the side and had a decent game down the left flank. Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) is still the wing-back daddy, though: he was a menace yet again and found the net once more when pouncing on the ball after some penalty-box pinball.

WOLVES GUARANTEED GAMEWEEK 34 FIXTURE

If Cunha does return from suspension by late April, he’ll come into the reckoning for Blank Gameweek 34. This round clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals.

As a result of their cup elimination, Wolves’ league fixture against Leicester City will go ahead then:

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen in the following situation:
Arsenal v Crystal PalacePossible blankIf Crystal Palace progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Bournemouth v Manchester UnitedPossible blankIf Bournemouth and/or Manchester United progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham UnitedPossible blankIf Brighton and Hove Albion progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v Tottenham HotspurOn
Manchester City v Aston VillaPossible blankIf Manchester City and/or Aston Villa progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Newcastle United v Ipswich TownPossible blankIf Newcastle United and/or Ipswich Town progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Nottingham Forest v BrentfordPossible blankIf Nottingham Forest progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Southampton v FulhamPossible blankIf Fulham progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester CityOn

Bournemouth, however, edge closer to a Gameweek 34 blank.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 10 mins ago

    Price changes 2nd March

    No rises

    Falls:
    Trossard 6.8
    Broja 5.3
    P.M.Sarr 4.7
    King 4.4
    Odysseas 4.2
    Woolfenden 3.9

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      I think I did King Odysseas by P.M. Sarr in Year 10 English

      Cheers, Rainy!

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 19 mins ago

        Scholar to footballer, quite the odyssey!

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        We did 'To The Lighthouse' by Virginia Woolfenden, and 'The Shining' by Stephen King.

        Open Controls
    2. Kier Eagan
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Cheers dude.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Praise Kier!

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          “Praise Kier” is not a term we hear much in the UK currently, ha.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 50 mins ago

            Compared to the transatlantic ‘asset’ he is indeed worthy of much praise today!

            Open Controls
            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              4 hours, 44 mins ago

              I totally agree. I think he has been great this week, a proper leader. Sadly most (vocal) people in the UK are far right now, so facts don’t matter. Total respect for Starmer and Zelensky from me. Huzzah!

              Open Controls
    3. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Thank you again Rainy

      Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

      Open Controls
  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 44 mins ago

    Cunha > Beto it is then I think?

    Or is Marmoush a better pick?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Evanilson, Nketiah, Larsen?

      Open Controls
  3. squ1rrel
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Easy roll here?
    Pickford
    TAA - Colwill - Hall
    Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo - Kluivert
    Gakpo - Wood - Isak

    Fab - Rogers - Neco - Greaves

    3.3 ITB, 2 FT

    Have all chips left except for AM, will probably bring do Gakpo, Rogers, TAA -> Haaland, Cresswell, Adama for GW29 then WC30?

    Open Controls
  4. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Cunha to marmoush?

    Open Controls
    1. Els365
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Exact move i did to double up on the City attack with Haaland

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 18 mins ago

    At last. They have FINALLY sent the bat signal up to Neale to give us some clarity on Cunha.

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Why are you so weird?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        Cuhna is very highly owned in FPL. There was loads of confusion about the length of his ban. No one knew what was going on and we needed scout's help and unfortunately it didn't materialize until the early hours of the morning. How is that weird?

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          Ha. Not sure how old you are but when I first started playing fantasy football, you posted your transfers and got a confirmation back a week later, and only then were sure you got the points. It was the following Wednesday when you saw the updated table to see how you did. No hate mate, ha, but the contrast is quite funny.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Haha, yes. The good ol' days, back when Mark was all over these boards and Jonty used to answer several of my questions on the scout cast.

            Open Controls
        2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            You say we when in actuality it should be I

            Open Controls
      2. bruik
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        For someone who has played football at a decent level and has played FPL for many years, how is it that you don't know the consequences of Cunha's red card due to violent misconduct, and have to rely on FFS to spell it out for you?

        Open Controls
      3. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'm genuinely impressed with how long you've kept this trolling character up, and how people still engage with it. I wouldn't have the time or inclination.

        Hats off to you. Really.

        Open Controls
      4. theplayer
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thank god for that. Would never have known Cunha was banned for at least 3 games without Neale.

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      "A head-high challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, which you would describe as horribly mistimed at best if you’re being generous..."

      Disappointing that Scout have not used stronger language to condemn this horrific "tackle".

      Anyone who has actually played football at a reasonable level (like me) rather than watching it all their life, will know that a tackle like that can have no mitigating circumstances. Quite simply, there is no excuse for a boot to be at that height and with that much force. If Roberts doesn't get thrice the ban that Cunha gets it will be a disgrace.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Agree with you V !!

        My wife saw it and she thinks he should get jail time …

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Exactly. It would be assault and criminal charges if it happened outside of the football pitch.

          Open Controls
      2. FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        It was a reckless piece of dangerous play, but I can't see him getting a ban of 9 matches or more. It definitely deserves to be more than the standard 3 matches, imo.

        Open Controls
      3. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        About 10 years ago I was playing GKer and as I collected a loose ball I was kicked in the head by the striker. He didn't even get a yellow card despite the 'late and inaccurate challenge'.

        By contrast it's interesting how we have gone full circle and are so quick to condemn such challenges.

        Open Controls
    3. You Konate be serious!
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        I really want to misspell that lads name I tell ya! Cunha heads gone again costing me again! Such a talent as well but I won't be owning him again.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          Cnuha - there, I’ve done it for you! Huzzah!

          Open Controls
        2. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Cunh
          C U Next Holiday

          Open Controls
      • NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Start which player?
        Isak
        Cunha
        Mateta
        Greaves
        Faes

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Isak

          Open Controls
        2. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          FAES lol ,they are still celebrating his last cleanie in gw7,international tootballer as well,true story,you should remove him from your team and wake up to a new golden morn.

          Open Controls
      • My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        2ft and would leave me 0.1 itb
        Palmer, Mateta to Nwaneri, Haaland?
        Yes, even before LEI(H) for Palmer. Hoping to get ahead of the curve with Haaland, or will Marmoush match him?

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Or...
          Which of Larsen/Evanilson in for Mateta, keep Palmer for LEI(H) and save 1ft?

          Open Controls
      • zon
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        So for the table bonus hunt, Palace 31-33 probably looking the best option currently.

        Wolves another option 36-38, but no additional fixture.

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          43 mins ago

          I was also looking at Palace 31-33 for AM, but the dog did it on Slot and Arteta 24-26 as a prank. Unlucky.

          Open Controls
        2. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          If Palace keeps this kind of form they're in, those might not be table bonus games

          Open Controls
      • Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Just waking up to the Cunha news! What an absolute idiot. Permanent ban from my team this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          34 mins ago

          Some are asking for jail time.

          Open Controls
        2. All de Gea no iDier
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          30 mins ago

          That'll teach him!

          Open Controls
        3. Make United Great Again
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Very annoying. Easy sell to Wood for me though.

          Open Controls
      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Cheers Mr Rainy for the price change update, and Mr Skonto Rigga for the article.

        Open Controls
      • Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Two questions;
        A) Huijsen or Kerkez ?
        B) is Ouattara a sell ?

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 12 Years
          29 mins ago

          Kerkez

          And with Evanilson back he 100% is

          Open Controls
        2. Kingy109
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Huijsen. 0.5 million cheaper which might be handy if Haaland back under consideration plus he had 5 shots so not devoid of goal threat.
          Dango is don't buy and wait to sell territory for me - he may just have reduced minutes but I'd be selling GW29 blankets like Rogers first. Give him a week and see.

          Open Controls
      • Mighty Duck
          48 mins ago

          Hold on, hold on, hold your horses, Bob. First time when this dude assaulted people it took ages (i.e. 3 weeks) after an appeal time to issue a ban for him. Why should it be different this time? He's bound to play the BGW29 at least.

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            He wasn't sent off then. He's been red carded this time

            Open Controls
            1. Mighty Duck
                18 mins ago

                Aye right, forgot about this stuff. If you assault people during the game you're banned immediately. But when you do it after the final wistle, you may perfectly play next several games. Alas, law is law.

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Not really no. It's more to do with refs/car seeing it and taking action. U can be sent off after the final whistle

                  The previous incident was caught on camera. The process took longer than expected but it's understandable that something missed by the officials will take longer to implement

                  Open Controls
          2. el polako
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            Allegedly Cunha’s ban will be confirmed in 2029.

            Open Controls
          3. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Who else is relying on Sepp Van den Berg returning to field 11 in the blank?

            Damn you Cunha.

            Open Controls
          4. Bunk Moreland
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            I was so happy with my forward line this week. Mateta (IPS) - Cunha (EVE) - Isak (whu). Now they are all flagged. Really hope Isak will make it, but I need new forwards ahead of next weekend!

            What do you guys reccommend for a non free hit 29-team:
            Marmoush? Wood? Beto? Delap? Strand?

            I will probably wildcard in 30 or 31 or something, I havent really decided yet.

            Open Controls
            1. Bunk Moreland
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I could go Strand this week (EVE - sou - WHU) and next week get Haaland (BRI - LEI) and Dalot (lei - nfo) for a -4. Would get me this team for 29:

              Sels (nfo)
              Dalot (lei) - Timber (CHE) - Faes (MUN)
              Palmer (ars) - Neto (ars) - Dango (BRE) - Kluivert (BRE)
              Haaland (BRI, C) - Strand (sou)

              It looks good enough to me, but then again Wood might very well brace against Ipswich and then its just dumb.

              Open Controls
          5. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Mateta was the best part of FH 29 plan. Two best possible fixtures either side of the blank.

            If Isak is a major doubt too WC 29 looks the better bet and carry over the 3 FTs. Really underrated strategy

            Open Controls
            1. CONNERS
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I guess it works if you have 3+ FT's saved and manage to bank a couple more in 30 and 31 to prepare for the doubles.

              Squad structure (to allow for the blank) will also require some compromise which isn't ideal.

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.