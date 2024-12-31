Matheus Cunha (£7.1m) has been handed a two-match ban and a fine by the Football Association (FA) for his outburst after the defeat to Ipswich Town.

He will only miss Gameweek 20 as a result, however, with the second match of his suspension coming in the FA Cup.

In a statement from the FA, it said:

“Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games and fined £80,000 following the Premier League fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday 14 December 2024. “The forward was charged with misconduct and it was alleged that he acted in an improper manner after the final whistle. He admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. “Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.”

Cunha was not punished by the officials at the time of the incident. He has played in all three games since, racking up 22 points in the process.

But with a tough run of fixtures to follow Monday’s clash against Nottingham Forest, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be happy to sell ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Indeed, the Brazilian has already been sold by over 220,000 managers this week, with sales now set to intensify.



