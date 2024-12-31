285
285 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    2 FT

    Cunha -> Jackson
    Ait Nouri -> Robinson

    (Exact cash)

    Y/N?

    Open Controls
    1. Effe
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Jackson is rubbish. Scored once in 6 games.

      Open Controls
      1. Drexl Spivey
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Rested, with three decent fixtures.

        Open Controls
    3. Bagpuss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      Y to Robinson, not so sold on Jackson tbh

      Open Controls
    4. ZiZou10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Keep Ait Nouri. Who else can transfer out for Robbo?

      Cunha hold or try Wissa/Watkins- if you have the cash

      Open Controls
  2. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Amad to Eze or Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Bagpuss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      Does the cash matter? Eze is a bit streaky so could kick on now he's scored again so might be worth the punt.

      Open Controls
      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Eze could also be a nice differential

        Open Controls
    2. twoplustwo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You must be a glutton for punishment

      Open Controls
  3. Bagpuss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    Currently planning to set up as below. but not at all confident about who to bench. Any advice on this appreciated.

    Henderson (CHE H)
    Gab (BHA A), Robinson (IPS A), Kerkez (EVE H), Milenkovic (WOL A)
    Palmer (CRY A), Salah MAN U H), Diaz (MAN U H), Mbeumo (SOT A)
    Isak (TOT A), Wissa (SOT A)

    Bench - Verbruggen (ARS H), Gordon (TOT A), Timber (BHA A), Pedro (ARS H)

    Would you bench someone else? Was going to bench Wissa but then it's SOT, so not sure.

    Open Controls
    1. Cabellafan
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Id play Timber over Milenko

      Open Controls
      1. Bagpuss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd play Gordon v Spurs.

      Open Controls
      1. Wayne Enterprises
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Seconded Spurs are leaky as hell

        Open Controls
        1. Bagpuss
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks - yeah that's my worry lol!

          Open Controls
      2. Bagpuss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  4. Cabellafan
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Raya
    Virgil - Kerkez - Timber
    Salah - Palmer - B.Fernandes - Enzo
    Jackson - Isak - Mateta

    (Fab, Hall, Rogers, Gomez)

    A) Gomez to Robinson and play him instead of Enzo
    B) Fernandes to Gordon
    C) Roll and assess next week, already have 4 playing defenders so no rush getting rid of Gomez
    D) Other ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. Bagpuss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would do B

      Open Controls
      1. Cabellafan
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. ZiZou10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Would you keep Trent on wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      He's as good an option as any if Liverpool keep getting clean sheets

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why not?

      Open Controls
    3. Bagpuss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would for now unless, especially if you have cash tied up in him.

      Open Controls
    4. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would for now yes

      Open Controls
  6. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    I have left 30 points on the bench...Happy New Year!

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Ouch considered BB before GW?

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        No, didn't cross my mind...the thing I regret is bringing Munoz in and then deciding to play him instead of Hall, that costs me 9 points. I also left Wood on the bench in favour of Cunha...that was a tight call, but Wood hadn't done much recently so I went with Cunha...ah well!

        Open Controls
    2. ZiZou10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      I thought my 17 was bad! HNY

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Haha...HNY!

        Open Controls
  7. Wayne Enterprises
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Correct starting lineup for the weekend?

    Sanchez

    Gabriel Robinson Aina

    Sarr Jota Salah(C) Palmer

    Gakpo JPedro Isak

    Valdi Bruno AWB O’Shea

    Open Controls
    1. ZiZou10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  8. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Full written reasons to follow but am I right in thinking because he's been charged with misconduct and not violent conduct it appears to suggest they've ignored him striking the Ipswich chap entirely?

    Open Controls
    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      make sense, violent conduct would carry a minimum 3-match ban

      Open Controls
  9. DALEDOBACK
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is Rogers serving a one match ban now?

    Open Controls
    1. dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. DALEDOBACK
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks, no flag on official site as of yet

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          F5

          Open Controls
    2. Rednev1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Is flagged on official site.

      Open Controls
  10. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Salah, Palmer and Isak are now a complete irrelevance because of EO. We are basically playing with 8 man teams.

    Open Controls
    1. ZiZou10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep - embrace finding the points with the 8 though.

      Open Controls
  11. Krap Nottarf
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Haaland just become a first time dad how do we think he will celebrate the arrival.

    A) Hatrick vs WHU
    B) A nice rest family time vs WHU

    Open Controls
    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      C) Handing in his notice.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      D) He’ll remain humble

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Btw when I became dad for the 1st time I got myself in serious trouble.
      So did my younger sister…

      Open Controls
      1. Drexl Spivey
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        I think we'll leave it there.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes, best to….

          Open Controls
    4. NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Robot dance

      Open Controls
  12. ZiZou10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA, Gab, Hall, Robbo, Aina
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Diaz
    Isak, Wissa, Wood

    Bench - Fab, Rogers

    A- Robbo (IPS)
    B- Hall (tot)
    C- Gabriel (bha)
    D- Wood (wol)
    E - Wissa (sot)
    F- Mbeumo (sot)

    Which 2 do you think keep the bench warm?

    Open Controls
  13. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Gakpo or Havertz over Wood as a more exciting options?

    Open Controls
    1. ZiZou10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gakpo if you want to move Wood on - might hurt your rank tho.

      Open Controls
  14. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Cunha to

    A. Wood(Good form and fixtures)

    B. Raul(Gives more cash to make other moves)

    Open Controls
    1. ZiZou10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is his form that good though? 3 blanks before his haul.

      Open Controls
      1. ZiZou10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        He's got 1 less point than Saka - the top assets/talisman need to be owned through the good and bad spells - points will find them.

        Open Controls
  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Start one off

    A. J. Pedro
    B. Enzo
    C. Lewis

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      С

      Open Controls
  16. Adzy
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thoughts on WC? Few fires to put out so hopefully pays off.

    Sels
    Trent Gabriel Robinson
    Salah(C) Mbuemo Foden Palmer
    Raul Isak Wood

    Valdi Hall Chalobah Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I wouldn’t say that desperately needs a WC.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I can basically see only Chalobah. Foden has Whu now for example. Definitely worth one week punt now.

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is this your current team or your WC team?

      Open Controls
      1. Adzy
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        WC team now

        Open Controls
  17. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    On WC, would you get

    A. Eze & Raul
    or
    B. Elanga & Mateta?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      frankly don’t like any of them options

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Elanga rotates nicely with Rogers

        Open Controls
  18. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    How many games we think Duran will be out for, following additional charge?

    Open Controls
    1. JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      What did I miss?

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cg4zw30g3y5o

        Open Controls
        1. JÆKS ⭐
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Cheers, harsh on Duran though

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Zero idea, but additional ban would certainly boost Watkins' appeal, who looked decent.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Did he?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          To my eye test he actually did.

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Watkins over Wood looks like something to consider. I could afford Jesus to Watkins. But I will certainly want to monitor the situation. Leicester game is excellent, Everton okay, Liv not so much, but then there are 3 excellent fixtures, unfortunately Duran will be back to play them imo. Hard to see more than 3 game ban if even that. Has anything similar happened before?

        Open Controls
  19. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Thoughts on Cunha and Jackson to Wood and Watkins?
    2FT, 3.1itb

    Henderson
    Saliba Timber TAA
    Salah Palmer Jota Sarr
    Isak Jackson Cunha

    Cahill Enzo Harwood O’Shea

    Open Controls
    1. ZiZou10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Good moves

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I agree

        Open Controls
  20. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    a. JP to Gakpo
    b. Amad to Gordon

    Open Controls
  21. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best transfer? Amad out for

    a) Gordon
    b) Sarr
    c) Eze
    d) Iwobi

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. ZiZou10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  22. No Professionals
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Not sure how Pedro got that assist for the first goal, can’t see any touch (Pedro owner).

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Take the points and run!

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Still time for them to remove it?

        Open Controls
        1. Fuddled FC
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          Think they would've done that already if they were going too

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Opta gave the assist which FPL automatically follow

          Open Controls
    2. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      • 4 Years
      just now

      looks like it clipped him alright, otherwise the ball had some weird spin on the 2nd bounce. Seems lucky but legit. Non Pedro owner here
      It's the Hall assist that's annoying me. No way they can say Isak is the intended target, if anything it looks like the other two.
      Still steaming about that Mbeumo assist not being awarded!

      They should just change it to last player to hit/touch the ball regardless of deflections etc should get it. This intended target thing is too much of a subjective opinion

      Open Controls
  23. Attack on Brighton
      19 mins ago

      When will we find out about manager prices? I am hoping Peps cheaper than slot with the position in table

      I expect most to go slot during this time

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        Go for Amorim! 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pep is decent supposing MCI improves. There is this 5 places upside rule.

        Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Slot and Pep will both be 1.5

        Open Controls
    • Gazzpfc
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Help

      Keep Bruno and Amad for Southampton game after Liverpool or do Eze and Gordon now to get rid of all United???

      Open Controls
      1. Fuddled FC
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        For Free? Most definitely

        Open Controls
      2. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not sure Southampton are that poor now.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          I think they must fancy their chances against Man United now!

          Open Controls
      3. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I’d consider moving for free though.

        Open Controls
    • Alexis Nonsense
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      AI projections:

      de Bruyne, Mbeumo, Foden, Ødegaard behind Salah & Palmer...

      I don't fear AI going to take my jobe anytime soon 😛

      Open Controls
    • It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      It’s a shame Salah is so consistent. Would be tempting to captain Isak otherwise.

      Open Controls
    • Rednev1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who to play instead of Rogers?

      Enzo Pal (a) Munoz Che (h) Hall Tot (a)

      Raya
      Trent, Gab, Robinson,
      Salah, Palmer, Diaz,
      Jackson, Isak, Wood.

      Fab, Munoz. Hall, Rogers.

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Enzo

        Open Controls
        1. Rednev1983
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I have same dilemma between Enzo and Rico Lewis. Gut says Rico, models disagree.

        Open Controls
    • The Snowman
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think I'd just keep Cunha. I wish I had! Got at 6.5, sold at 7.1. If you remember he was doing reasonably well in the tough games, that's why we jumped on for the easy ones.

      Cunha Watkins Isak.

      Open Controls
    • the thinking one
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Is Cunha banned?

      Open Controls
    • SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Can I get away with saving ft here with rogers out? 1 ft, 4.4m itb.

      sanchez
      gabriel gvardiol robinson huijsen
      salah palmer semenyo sarr
      isak jackson

      valdi pedro greaves rogers

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.