  1. dshv
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Play Amad or Rogers

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Amad

    2. Mind over Mata
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      my quandry as well, got Amad starting as things stand

    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Amad

  2. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I'm finally in a position to "upgrade" my goalkeeper, I own Ramsdale & Fabianski.
    However instead of upgrading my goalkeeper I have to option to get Bruno. What to do (I've included the next two fixtures)?

    A. Ramsdale to Pickford (CHE, mci)
    B. Bowen(BHA, sou) to Bruno(BOU, wol)
    C. Save FT

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      C

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

  3. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Kinda own to these options, thoughts?

    1. Bruno Cunha to Amad Isak + funds to upgrade Pedro/Rogers/get TAA next week

    2. Cunha to Wood/Wissa/Raul

    3. Cunha Rogers to Gakpo Enzo

    4. Something like Cunha Pedro Timber to Isak Raul 4.1def -4

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Don't understand the interest in Gakpo with Diaz/Jota/Darwin available and vying for 2 spots

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        He's defo better than Diaz and Darwin

        1. donbagino
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wood most nailed, as Raul's gametime might be shared with Muniz.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sure but that doesn't stop Gakpo being a rotation risk

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’m looking into 1, but I think Bruno starting to look like his old self, think I may just go straight to Wood

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Important topic in world news.

    Japan looking to implement 4 days work week to help boost birth rates. Why aren't such programs being implemented by FFS?

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’m on a 4 day 48h week in hospitality and it’s bliss

  5. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is it worth getting Robinson for a hit?

    Only have 3 defenders and at risk of rotation
    Timber Lewis Faes

    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      With Faes and Lewis, certainly

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      I expect Timber and Lewis to start. Faes probably not but may come in after heavy defesrt

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Defeat*

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Who are your other two?

    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes. You’ll get a price rise and 3 decent home games out of 4 and this fixture will be his easiest of the season

    5. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      No. He's a 4.8m defender who hasn't scored more than 7 points in a game. Expect no manager bounce for Southampton

  6. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Team gtg?

    Fabianski
    AwB, Hall, Robinson
    Mbeumo, Salah(c), Saka, Palmer, Bruno
    Solanke, Isak

    Forster, J.Pedro, Kerkez, Robinson

    1. dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Two Robinson?

      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        My bad it’s meant to be Kerkez and Munoz on the bench

  7. jack88
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I did
    flekken+ myko+mbuemo >>
    Alisson+ trent+ semenyo

    On paper they look fine.. But the difference is 14 points.

    So the key is to trust your players and dont make luxury transfers. So i am sticking with current players cz i had them for long term.

    Its makes fpl boring.. Yes. But Effective

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Semenyo is far from effective in FPL.

      1. jack88
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Not so far if you see his xg, and i needed an enabler to have pool defensive due.

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          just now

          He's a bad pick, do you have Enzo & Amad?

  8. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    There is a term in poker - Fancy Play Syndrome - when you make a questionable and often outright bad play and justify it due to spurious assumptions that need to be correct for your play to make any sense.

    I'm seeing a lot of people talking about Gakpo and it made me think about this concept.

    1. AnytimeScorer
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      Possibly also buying Haaland ahead of GW 18?!

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I agree ultimately.

      But you should at least consider it. You don't get punished for considering all options. Just for what you actually decide to do.

  9. niaz1982
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Not sure what to do, have Brendan Johnson for Spurs but looking at moving on as sporadic form for club and player, next 3 aren't great.

    Thinking either Enzo or Amad - what do you think? Definitely better form and fixtures.

  10. rozzo
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Sels Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Timber Hall Greaves
    Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo Rogers
    Cunha Wood Pedro

    2ft
    0.7 itb

    A) Timber and Cunha to Robinson and Jackson
    B) Timber and Cunha to 4m fodder and Isak
    C) another way

    Cheers

    1. Fuddled FC
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Consider losing Mbuemo rather than Timber?

  11. Sterling Archer
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    6 green arrows in a row from 1.9mil to 280k!
    Previous seasons would not a great rank but feels like its slowly coming together!
    Expect big swings when people start using the manager chips!

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      6/7 green 1.8 to 295k and -20 over the period..

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah, similar story here.

      GW8 I was 3.2m OR and had a GW rank of 9.7m...

      Back up to 465k now with all chips in place so gradually improving.

  12. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    The difference to the Kudus situation for Cunha is he wasn't sent off so as it currently stands he's free to play at the weekend

    1. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      just now

      U sure?

  13. elvishorde
      31 mins ago

      what are the general thoughts on getting Haaland in for Man City's 5 GW good run?

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Nah

      2. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        When City are back to their fluent best with Haaland scoring for fun, or never, whichever comes first.

      3. JBG
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        He's due... I think. Or is it humble?

      4. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        City are now a good fixture for other teams.

    • Warby84
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      1. Trent/Cunha to Munoz(will bench)/ Isak -4
      2. Bruno/Cunha to Amad/Isak -4
      3. Cunha to Wood FREE

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not sure I want to lose Trent before Leit

    • OverTinker
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Ait-Nouri to 1. Gabriel 2. Karkez 3. Robinson 4. Hall Can't do Cunha to Isak if I get Gabriel. Already have Timber

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Which forward do you get with Robinson?

    • Pornchef
        24 mins ago

        Jota out injured again

        Best two week punt Gapko or Nunez

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Arne Slot on Diogo Jota:

          “He wasn't entirely okay after the game. Didn't train with us after the game. I don't expect him to start but he might get some minutes.”

      • Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Cunha, Semenyo & Robbo to Isak, Amad & Robinson for -4?

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I certainly would

      • Nespinha
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        is a hit worth it?

        A) Ait nouri + Cunha --- Mykolenko (5th defender) + Isak
        B) Ait nouri + Mitoma + Cunha ---Robinson + Amad + Isak (-4)

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Definitely

      • Kane Train
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Which one would you rather do?

        A) Rogers > Bruno
        B) Pedro/Larsen > Jackson

        Raya
        TAA / Milenkovic / Hall
        Salah / Saka / Palmer / Rogers
        J.Pedro / Isak / Larsen

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A

      • Aaa
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Cunha and Johnson -> Isak and Amad (-4)?

        Flek/vlad
        Gab/Tim/Robinson/Kerkez/Greaves
        Salah/Palmer/Saka/Rogers/Johnson*
        Jackson/Wood/Cunha*

        Open Controls
        1. MHG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          no brainer

      • #FPLBhuna
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        3 frustrating weeks as a triple Brighton owner

        Temptation to do Mitoma + Estupinan > Gordon + Hall for a -4

        Probably worth giving Brighton assets the next 2 though isn't it...

        Can't do Mitoma > Gordon for free otherwise I would just do that.

      • Sz21
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        1.1m to upgrade this defence over 1 or 2 weeks.
        What would you do.
        Raya, Fabianski.
        Gabriel, Hall, Lewis, Mykolenko, Greaves.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Would upgrade Lewis to anyone. Maybe a Pool, MU defender or just get Robinson from Fulham.

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why hasn't Neale written this article? There is insufficient information here. Need to know if there will be enough time for him to play at Leicester if he responds and how long a charge usually takes to come through if he accepts.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          just now

          It's an outrage! It's a scandal!

      • Whats the Mata?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Raya
        Gabriel - TAA - Hall
        Salah - Saka - Palmer - Enzo
        Isak - Pedro - Raul

        Fabianski - Rogers - Lewis - Konsa

        1 FT, 0.3m ITB

        A. Rogers to Amad (and bench one of Enzo/Pedro)
        Or
        B. Lewis to Robinson (and bench one of Enzo/Pedro)
        Or
        C. Save

      • Warby84
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would you rather downgrade Trent or Bruno?, currently thinking about Trent but Leicester on Boxing Day might be a huge regret

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Would downgrade the defender who's overpriced.

      • how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looking for a one week punt - which team do you think will score the most goals this week?

        Saints sacking has made the answer less obvious for me. Liverpool?

      • royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Is this worth a -4

        RAN and Cunha > Wood and Milenkovic

        Any ideas would be welcomed

