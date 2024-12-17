Following a post-match scuffle between Wolverhampton Wanderers players and Ipswich Town staff, popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forward Matheus Cunha (£7.1m) has been charged by the FA.

A Tuesday morning statement says he’ll be investigated for his role in the altercation and has until Thursday to respond.

It’d been going well for Cunha’s owners, as the Brazilian equalised in the 72nd minute and claimed maximum bonus points. Yet Ipswich’s late winner turned the atmosphere sour and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) was sent off after the full-time whistle.

Should Cunha receive a suspension, the many FPL managers with both him and Ait-Nouri will end up having neither for Wolves’ trip to Leicester City. The team is managerless too, following the dismissal of Gary O’Neil.

Much depends on Wolves’ next move, however. Whether they will appeal or accept the charge could affect the games Cunha will potentially miss.

Each case is obviously unique, but looking at recent examples, Mohamed Kudus (£6.2m) was charged on Tuesday 22 October for his reaction to a Gameweek 8 red card. Given until Thursday 24 October to respond, it wasn’t until Wednesday 6 November that his three-match ban was extended to five. That said, an initial suspension was already in place.



