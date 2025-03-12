FFS Head-to-Head Leagues: Gameweek 28 Round-up

Following a flurry of Double Gameweeks and Chip-wielding since the last round-up, the FA Cup 5th Round should have been a period of respite, but it didn’t work out that way. In the pre-watershed game, Mateta got a traditional welcome from Millwall, but hopefully the stitches will be out in time for Gameweek 30; Gordon lost his head, and his EFL Cup Final berth; but Cunha topped it, and now we’re waiting for FPL Bhuna to tell us how long he’s banned for. There was more drama in Gameweek 28, where Bruno went the extra yard; Arsenal conceded the title; and stone cold Palmer still can’t buy an attacking return. Mo Salah had a quiet game against Southampton but still delivered a brace to break the FPL points scoring record with nine games to spare.

Seasoned FPL managers thrive in chaos, and there’ll be plenty of that in the weeks ahead as we face a further run of blanks, doubles and competing priorities to play havoc with our Chip strategies. It’s all in a day’s work for those navigating a path to Fantasy Football Scout Head-to-Head League glory and, as is the norm, I’m on hand to hold them to account and assure the masses that some people do know how to play this game.

LEAGUE ONE

Liam McAllister (52) still leads the way in League 1, but the margin over Alex Tyc is now just a single point. James Wong-You (49), and Alex Maerchant, Sameer Sohail and Darren Curtis (all 48), are also in contention.

LEAGUE TWO

Michał Dąbrowski (52) has a one-point margin over Ville Tuominen in Division 1, with Chris Madeley (50), Michael Scott (49) and Mark Reynolds (47) completing the Top Five. Craig Johnson (58) is the new leader in Division 2, and has opened up a four-point gap over Neil Methold (54). John McHugh, Aviinesh Kumar (48) and Nathan C (47) fill the remaining promotion slots.

LEAGUE THREE

Terje Balteskard (57) has now been caught by EasyE ® in Division 1, but Peter Tind is now four points adrift. Mat Gilbert (55) is outpacing David Walker (54) in Division 2; and Carlene M (63) has opened up a six-point advantage over Magnar Nordtun in Division 3. Taymur Reza Hossain (60) is the pick of the bunch in Division 4, with Timo Laukkanen and Tim Ward (both 54) being the nearest challengers.

LEAGUE FOUR

Richard Slaven (63) is setting a fast pace in Division 1, with Andrew White (57) a distant second, and Sam Bonfield a further six-points adrift. Stuart Blakely (66) still leads in Division 2, but the margin over Alex Jones has been reduced to seven points. Filip Suchta (58) has maintained his six-point edge over Daniel Loebjer in Division 3; and Tom Nickalls (57) continues to ward off James Bambridge (53) in Division 4. Benjamin Arslangic (68) is 11 points clear of the field in Division 5; but in Division 6, William Elliot’s advantage over Francisco Lamarque (55) is just two points. Conor Slattery (54) continues to lead in Division 7, but Hans Friedl (51) is now the nearest challenger; and Alex Lau (57) has moved clear of Qing Hao Sim in Division 8.

LEAGUE FIVE

Neil Allison and Avishek Ganguly (both 57) remain the joint leaders in Division 1; and Nick Palmer (55) has a four-point advantage over Davide O’Flaherty in Division 2. Steven Schelk (58) has maintained his one-point edge over Tom Houston in Division 3; but new leader, Uroš Lorbek (54), has a three-point margin over five managers in Division 4. Marin Vuletic (54) is the new leader in Division 5, with Miguel Lemos (52) coming through to challenge; while in Division 6, Bukola Atanda (58) has seen his lead over Jamie Fitsgerald cut to four points. Cian McKenna (57) has moved five points clear of Nick Fincher and Danny Schifflers in Division 7; but there’s nothing to separate Budhi Nugraha and Lee Donaldson (both 57) in Division 8; and the same applies for Jason Choi and Stephen Burge (both 57) in Division 9. Bilal Shaikh (57) is still outpacing Speedy (55) in Division 10; but Manickam P has been caught by Keith Walker (both 55) in Division 11. Darragh Copley (63) is eight points clear of the field in Division 12; and Jan-Erik Carlsen (54) has a four-point margin over James Pennington in Division 13. Ronin Rajan (56) is the new leader in Division 14, but Pavle Ziman (54) is hanging in there. Laszlo Nyiri (54) has opened up a three-point advantage over Benjamin Pock and Tom K (both 51) in Division 15; and Craig Ekedahl (61) has daylight over Andy Wong (58) in Division 16.

LEAGUE SIX

Andy Whiteley (69) continues to set the standard in League 6, and has a 12-point margin over the nearest challenger in Division 16. Hot on his heels is Whitney Baxter (68) who is 14 points clear of the competition in Division 9; and James Williams (also 68), who is 11 points clear of the field in Division 22. Sebastian Cornejo (66) still has Simon Linford (63) for company in Division 32; but André Mærli and Oliver Lanneberg (both 64) have comfortable leads in Divisions 8 and 18 respectively. John Lloyd (63) has an 11-point lead in Division 6; but the same score is only good for a three-point margin for Alberto Mangiantini (Division 11) and Chris Hayes (Division 20).

Five managers are leading their Divisions on 61 points: Wojciech Lo∤akowski (Division 4), Richard Phillips (Division 10), Jamie Luland (Division 12), Henrik Hammen (Division 15) and Lennox Desborough (Division 19); meanwhile, Henrik Palm Strand and Nigel Bolton (both 60) are setting the standard in Divisions 21 and 26 respectively. Philly Blackett (59) is the new leader in Division 2; while the same score is sufficient for Jahn Oscar Staff (Division 17) and Arnór Sindri Sölvason (Division 31) to maintain primacy. Kasper Keller (Division 13) and Jeff Oodian (Division 29) are leading the way on 58 points; as are Rohit Kumar (Division 1), Dan Burge (Division 14), Tyrone Jacobs (Division 25) and Paul Wrona (Division 30) on 57 points. Tavish Bhagat (Division 23) and John Samoryk (Division 24) are leading their Divisions on 56 points; Pontus Eccleswing and Ivan Gore (both 55) are joint leaders in Division 7, and Rhys Morgan (54) is the top dog in Division 28. The remaining league leaders are Aaron Coleman (52) in Division 6; Darren Teague (51) in Division 27; and Jamie Fraser and Pedro Segurado (both 50) in Division 3.

LEAGUE SEVEN

Chris Lord (69) is the new pacesetter in League 7, and has opened up a fifteen point chasm over the opposition in Division 47. Len Håvar Thomassen (67) has a 12-point advantage in Division 32; and the same score is good for a seven-point lead for Mark Foley in Division 37, and a 10-point lead for Max Norton in Division 58. The outlook is also bright for Sunny H (64), who has a seven-point lead in Division 4.

There are five managers who are leading their respective Divisions on 63 Points: Pranjal Das and Md Amaan ur Rahman (Division 11); Jonathan Pacey (Division 14); Mohamad Abou Salem (Division 19); and Rob Hartley (Division 46). There are a further three standard bearers on 62 points: Ben Gould (Division 15); Colin Catt (Division 41); and Chris Sparrow (Division 63).

LEAGUE EIGHT

Jamie Record (72) continues to set them in League 8. He leads the competition in Division 90 by 12 points, and could secure promotion with a victory in Gameweek 29. Peter Willis and A Kwok (both 69) also hold handsome leads in Divisions 41 and 128 respectively; as do John Hartline and Luka Bošnjak both (67) in Divisions 84 and 125. A further six high-flying managers are leading their Divisions on 66 points: Ian Roberts (Division 8); Filip Johansson Bahar (Division 12); Sean Edwards (Division 32); Vinait Thorat (Division 74), WF Smith (Division 102); and Kamil Pometlo (Division 124).

Chang Siu and Romeu Fernandes Junior (both 62) are leading the way in Divisions 1 and 120; and there are seven Division-leading managers on 63 points: Dougie Forbes (Division 11); Les McQueen and David Galvez (both Division 52); Jonne Welling (Division 70); Akshay Gadgil (Division 78); Khummuan Guite (Division 83); and Vidar Einlien (Division 93).

LEAGUES NINE AND 10

Jackson Coker (73) is the top scorer in League 9, and across all H2H leagues, and will clinch promotion from Division 104 with his next victory. Amr Thabet (72) is also flying high and has a fifteen-point lead in Division 57 to complement his Top 1,000 world ranking. Adam Harriot (71) has the same advantage in Division 38; and Emmanuel Fatoyinbo (Division 196) and Mandar Karandikar (League 10, Division 2) (both 70), also have healthy leads in their respective Divisions.

Seven managers are leading their Divisions on 69 points: Virinder Gupta (Division 28); Edomyas Solomon (Division 182); Toon Heylen (Division 187); Saksham Srivastave (Division 205); Mervyn Kirkness (Division 210); K Y (Division 243); and Mo Elmelegy (Division 254). A further seven Division-leading managers are on 67 points: Karim Kapo (Division 35); Gábor Kiѓoly (Division 91); Keith Emilson (Division 103); AnDy O (Division 172); Rowan Smith (Division 197); Vukadin Veljković (Division 223); and Yee Sian .89 (Division 240).

TOP 100 HALL OF FAME

I have been continuing to monitor the progress of our elite FPL managers as they seek to rise through the FFS H2H League hierarchy, and as we enter the championship rounds, most are well placed to secure promotion. @elevenify (50) has upped his game and now stands second in League 6, Division 2, just ahead of fellow Top 100 Hall of Fame manager, Dan Furneaux (49), who also occupies a Top Five spot. Colin Innes (49) sits third and looks well placed to progress from League 6, Division 24; as does James Harrison (57), who holds second place in League 6, Division 26. Four successive wins have brought Tod Modisette (43) within reach of the promotion berths in League 7, Division 34; but for Ómar Olgeirsson (36) (13th place in League 7, Division 47), and Timo Riekko (32), who is currently languishing in 17th place in League 6, Division 5, the battle is to avoid relegation.

BEAT THE SCOUTS

It’s the usual mixed bag with the Scouts. Torres Magic (45) is still harbouring hopes of promotion from League 2, Division 2, but he’ll need some stardust in the home straight. Greyhead (38) is going in the wrong direction in League 3, Division 1 after a run of six successive defeats; and three successive losses has also stymied Neil Rigg’s promotion challenge in League 3, Division 2. Sam Bonfield (51) has stumbled in the last two Gameweeks, but is still holding onto third place in League 4, Division 1. Red Lightning (48) is on a roll in League 6, Division 8; as is Rainy ~ (48), who has risen to third in League 7, Division 2. G Whizz (40) needs to get a move on in League 8, Division 44, so it might be worth following Hibbo’s lead, whose 52 points is good for third place in League 9, Division 225, or Marc Jobling (63), who has a comfortable lead in League 9, Division 189.

I’ll be back with more tales of daring deeds after Gameweek 32, but In the meantime, you can keep track of your performance, and plan for future FPL domination via MIR’s Head-to-Head Leagues page.

I’m off to flog the GOAT. Stay safe.