FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 28

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 28, when Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) broke his own Fantasy Premier League (FPL) record for the most points in a season by any player.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues.

Just so you know, The Last Ten mini-league (code 3xb2n6) will start scoring in Gameweek 29 and over 500 teams have already entered. Will the early leader be a Free Hitter or a Wildcarder – or perhaps a team whose Assistant Manager gets a table bonus win?

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Matthew Robinson leads for a third successive week and sixth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d), ranking sixth overall. He sits 31st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 27 Update.

Gideon Moss is level on points but has made more transfers. He’s ninth in the Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abinav C is on top for a sixth successive week and ninth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 74th overall. He is second in our Live Hall of Fame.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 28 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 52 after hits, with 38 teams eliminated.

It means that 145 are going through to Gameweek 29. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. Its Hall of Fame section contains far more information than LMS, which merely shows the week’s scores before deduction of hit points.

Chris Bradley was the highest Gameweek 28 scorer after hits, with major contributions from captain Salah, Dean Henderson (£4.6m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m), Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) and Justin Kluivert (£6.2m). Then again, Ola Aina (£5.3m) was left on the bench.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a ninth successive week and 14th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, but it’s now down to just one point after losing to Cak Juris. He is 89th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The highest scorer in these head-to-head leagues is still Jackson Coker (League 9 Division 104), with 73 points out of a possible 84.

MODS & CONS

Pras United has taken control in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously been the best between Gameweeks 17 to 19, then 22 to 23. He rises up to 3,452nd overall and is 14th in our Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Haythem IlBanney leads for a sixth week in a row and 13th time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league. He is 6,976th worldwide.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Abinav C, setting the pace for a 10th successive week and 15th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright leads for a third week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and is 2,184th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa remains ahead for a 20th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is 401st overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) leads for a second week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk). This manager is fifth in our FFS Live Hall of Fame too.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for a 17th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i) and moves up to 5,738th overall. He’s 47th in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a ninth successive week and 10th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Time for some more Abinav C, who is in first place for a 17th successive week and 20th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) is also leading Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3) for a second week.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong is at the summit for an 18th week in my Opening Day League and sits at 258th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Whereas Huss E leads for a fourth week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6), placed 714th worldwide.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Cian C maintains the number one spot for a second week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and is up to 3,879th overall. He is 721st in our Live Hall of Fame.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has moved up a couple of places to a new high of 101st.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord leads for a third successive week and fourth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) and is now 563rd overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Bary Pyszkowski is the new name in front of my January to May League (code rwy735). He has risen from 3.7m to 916k in the nine Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

Part of this was due to the help from Assistant Managers Arne Slot (once) and Oliver Glasner (twice) between Gameweeks 25 to 27.

GET INVOLVED

