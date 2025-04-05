422
April 5

FPL General's Gameweek 31 team reveal

422 Comments
With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 31 team.

FPL General reveals his first draft for 2024/25 1

Gameweek 30 Review

General Gameweek 31

As is tradition with any Wildcard, a red arrow followed! Hopefully the troops perform better this weekend.

I was all over the place on Friday, overthinking and over-tinkering. In the end, I went back to the squad structure I originally wanted. The likes of Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), Joao Pedro (£5.6m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) almost forced their way in. The very last decision I made was to take Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) out for Cole Palmer (£10.7m). I was keen on Palmer all week as I favoured the Chelsea fixtures and had concerns over Saka’s fitness. The plan is to make the switch in Gameweek 33. 

Triple Crystal Palace didn’t get off to a great start but I was encouraged by the performance of Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) in the 1-1 draw with Southampton. The trio will stay the course for the back-to-back doubles unless there’s an injury/suspension. 

The Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m) injury, coupled with the late clean sheet wipeout for David Raya (£5.5m), wasn’t fun. In hindsight, keeping Justin Kluivert (£6.2m) wasn’t the best play. Another case of overthinking it. I knew the majority of Wildcarders would lose him, which made me like the prospect of owning him for Ipswich at home if he shook off the injury niggle. It wasn’t to be and he’s now a major doubt for the weekend too. It’s a good job Gameweek 31 isn’t the Bench Boost week! 

The Manchester City and Newcastle guys did the business. One of the reasons behind keeping Kluivert was that I was happy to have Jacob Murphy (£5.1m) come off the bench if the Bournemouth man missed out completely and it played out nicely with the Murphy assist. 

The plan is to Bench Boost in Gameweek 32, which is why Nick Pope (£4.9m), Neco Williams (£4.4m) and Levi Colwill (£4.4m) made it in. 

Gameweek 31 Team

422 Comments
  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Fancy a couple of risks on WC so landed on the below. BB33.

    GTG?

    Martinez / ederson
    Saliba / Munoz / burn / gvardiol / dorgu
    Salah / Saka / ascensio / Gordon / sarr
    Mateta / Isak / marmoush

    Martinelli & Watkins probably for GW33 so 12 doublers + burn, dorgu & salah

    1. Shultan
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nice

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nice squad.
      Would prefer Nico over Dorgu but not complaining.

    3. Bubbles1985
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good squad.

    4. WVA
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’m going with the below WC. 12 doublers + Salah Isak Milenkovic

      Pope
      Saliba Munoz Milenkovic
      Salah Saka Sarr Murphy
      Isak Mateta Marmoush
      Raya Rashford Konsa Gvardiol

    5. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Who is Dorgu?

  2. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    This is me:-
    Raya
    Munoz,Gvardiol,Livramento
    Salah,Sarr,Saka,Murphy
    Isak,Mateta,Marmoush

    Areola,Foden,Konsa,Gabriel 1FT.

    2 uncertainties.
    1. Captain. Isak v Salah. 50/50 for me

    2. Bench one of Sarr,Foden or Mateta.

    1. Shultan
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Similar dilemma currently playing sarr but he's benchable too

    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Am in the same captain dilemma.
      Am already forced to "play safety" with AM Howe, as my minileagues pay 85% to winner and leading 2/3...
      Guessing I need to avoid possible uncertainty on Isak as well and go Salah as closest rivals sll have him.

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I’m similar but with added Gordon 🙁

      Thinking play Gordon & Foden & bench Sarr, if Foden doesn’t start he’s probably not going to.

      But if he does start we’ve all seen the damage he can cause ?

  3. Goodbye Clean Sheet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Cap Salah or Isak? Chasing 40pts behind in ML.

    1. Shultan
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can't decide either

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isak.

    3. Bubbles1985
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I am on Isak, but feeling nervous about it!!

  4. Shultan
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Repost

    Cap A isak or B Salah
    Start A Saka or B foden
    Start A gvardiol or ab digne

  5. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    My current WC team and line up GTG or changes needed?

    Raya
    Saliba, Gvardiol, Schar
    Saka, Murphy, Sarr, Salah
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

    Verb, Rogers, Munoz, Konsa

  6. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play Konate or Munoz this week?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Munoz.

      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks I have been on him all week but I am concerned about Palace's performance against Southampton to be honest

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Playing both but munoz if just 1

      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Gvardiol and Livramento are the other two options. I am concerned about Palace's performance against Southampton to be honest

  7. Punty McPuntface
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which newcastle player other than Isak would you bring in for the next 2 gw?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Take a punt on Barnes.

    2. Chrisaa87
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have Murphy Isak livra

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m riding the Gordon rollercoaster with Burn

  8. ubermann
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Struggling on who to play, any advice?

    Raya (Areola)
    Gvardiol, Munoz, Saliba, (Burn Konsa)
    Salah, Saka, Savinho, JMurphy, (Eze)
    Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

    Who would you bench?

    Cheers

    1. Belli2007
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Similar dilemma myself.....I think it is between Eze and Mateta......

  9. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wissa > Isak (C)?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yep.

  10. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    This is how I will roll. Good luck to all.

    Areola
    Saliba Kerkez Munoz
    Salah(C) Saka Mbuemo Murphy
    Mateta Isak Marmoush

    Sels Sarr Mykolenko Robinson

  11. tim
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Captain Isak or Salah? Chasing 50p

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      That’s not much money these days.

    2. tim
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Times are tight

  12. Pratik
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Assistant Manager Chip? Anyone deferring to GW36

    I currently have 3 CRY + 3 NEW, so I'd have to transfer one out if I wanted one from their team.

    1. Gorky
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Surely Glasner ceiling is ridiculous. So much bonus potential. Howe for safety.

    2. Chrisaa87
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I did exactly the same, feel like in going to hold am for later

  13. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    J Murphy captaincy is tempting me

    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      He very rarely hauls.

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        He did v Leicester last time out

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Legend status if it works. Fool of a Took if it doesn’t. Go for it!

  14. CYN
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start Bowen or Sarr?

    Thanks in advance!

  15. tabby98
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Raya, Areola
    Burn, Munoz, Gvardiol, Konsa, Gabriel*
    Sarr, Salah, Saka, Rogers, Murphy
    Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

    1FT
    £0.1m ITB

    A) Gabriel + Burn —> Neco + Kiwior + AM Howe (-4)
    B) Gabriel + Munoz —> Kiwior/RAN+ Konate + AM Glasner (-4)

    Or something else?

    1. Belli2007
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Do you have Free Hit GW34?

  16. Chrisaa87
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Am 31-33 or wait until the later gameweeks? Is it really possible to get more from am than bb? Have a lot of doublers 32 and 33 after wc last week.

  17. FCH
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who would you start?
    Pick 2:
    A - Foden (mun)
    B - Sarr (BHA)
    C - Murphy (lei)
    Pick 1:
    1 - Mazraoui (MCI)
    2 - N Williams (avl)

  18. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Seriously considering punting on barnes

  19. Taegugk Warrior
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play murphy or isak…?

    1. CYN
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Isak

  20. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    How many players have people got today? I only have 2, Munoz and Mateta 🙁

    I'm gonna be on a 200k red tonight lol

  21. Bubbles1985
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench order and captain ok on this WC squad...

    Raya
    Gvard Munoz Livra
    Salah[vc] Saka Bowen Murphy
    Isak[c] Mateta Marmo

    Flek Sarr Agbadou NWilliams

    0.3m itb to tinker for TC32 and BB33.

    Thanks!

  22. The Big Larsbowski
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Benching headache. Need to bench one:

    1. Savinho
    2. Mateta
    3. Sarr

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      1

  23. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Gvardiol or Kerkez?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gvard

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      G

    3. Bubbles1985
      • 8 Years
      just now

      G

  24. G Banger
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play 1 from each please:

    a) Gvardiol
    b) Kerkez

    1) Rogers
    2) Elanga

  25. John Colby (C)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wildcarders -

    Anyone else considering keeping their wildcard for another week? I was going to play it this week but there’s too much uncertainty around differentials who are carrying knocks or who have a tough fixture this weekend. I was thinking:

    Injury doubts: Trippier - Gordon -
    Out of form: Solanke - Palmer
    Tough fixture: Elanga - Rashford

  26. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    West ham v Bournemouth score prediction?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      1-1

    2. Bubbles1985
      • 8 Years
      just now

      3-1

      Bowen 1G +1A

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2-1 whu

  27. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    just now

    G2g?

    Leno
    Gvardiol Munoz RAN
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bowen
    Isak(C) Mateta Evanilson

    Fabianski Elanga Mykolenko Hall*

  28. ubermann
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Play Gvardiol, Burn or Konsa?

