  1. Mata of opinion
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Gabriel + Munoz> TAA+myko?

    1. The Pretender
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      I know Myko is on the double next week, but does anyone trust Everton's defensive set up under Moyes?

      Munoz has a great run!

      1. Mata of opinion
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        It's the only way I can afford TAA. They may get something from Leicester game. Otherwise will just stay on my bench for 4.3. Rest of defence will be Robinson Hall and Kerkez

        1. The Pretender
          • 9 Years
          just now

          If he is your 5th, then I think thats fair.

    2. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks good, stronger XI and less of a benching headache

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Sticking with 0 Everton

  2. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Best option here folks? 1 ft, 0.2m itb.

    A. jackson > gakpo , salah tc in 24
    B. jackson sanchez > wissa pickford -4, Slot AM in 24
    C. save ft

    sanchez
    taa gabriel robinson
    salah palmer gordon sarr rogers
    isak wood

    valdi jackson huijsen greaves

    1. Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

    2. The Pretender
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    3. ScottyMaz12
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

    4. MOZIL
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      C, you get one more week of information.
      who are you going to bench if you do Jackson to Gakpo?

  3. Captain Mal
      55 mins ago

      Who would you bench out of
      A) Trent
      B) Gabriel
      C) Hall
      D) Konate

      1. Mata of opinion
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        D

      2. ScottyMaz12
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        D

      3. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        D

      4. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        B or C

    • ScottyMaz12
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      One to bench here folks?

      a) Kluivert
      b) Mbeumo
      c) Jimenez
      d) Wood

      Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Isak rest of attack. Thanks

      1. The Pretender
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        I think Kluivert. NFO excellent defense. A lot of toughish games, but thats the toughest.

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          just now

          a

      2. C0YS
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        It would have to be Jimenez for you - he just blanked vs LEI and will now be facing MUN...at least BOU are a better team and Kluivert is starting to hit his stride.

    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      Just over a week to enter LMS

      https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html for scores need

      85lwue is the code.

    • Sideways Backwards
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      I seem to have Jota in my team, Amy chance he's back for the double?

      1. The Pretender
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Nil, based on Slot's comments earlier this week that he was likely out for 'weeks'.

        1. Sideways Backwards
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Ah thanks, time to switch then

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        No

    • Little Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      Which one to play out of:
      a. Pedro (EVE)
      b. Mbuemo (cry)
      c. Robinson (MUN)

      1. Captain Mal
          22 mins ago

          A

        • C0YS
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          B

        • SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          C

        • ScottyMaz12
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          B

        • Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          just now

          B

      2. Captain Mal
          42 mins ago

          In view of the DGW, I'm thinking Everton's defensive assets might not be as appealing under Moyes.

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            No appealing Everton assets

            1. cravencottage
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              I agree

        • C0YS
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          Which GK would you rather play this weekend?

          A. Sels (bou)
          B. Pickford (bha)

          Cheers!

          1. ScottyMaz12
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            A

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            A

          3. cravencottage
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            A

        • Muscout
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Are price changes 1.30am GMT?

        • SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          35 mins ago

          Bench one

          A. Sarr
          B. Wood
          C. Rogers

          1. ScottyMaz12
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            A

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            just now

            A

        • cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          I have Mbeumo and Gakpo. So Jackson to:
          A) Wissa
          B) Mateta
          C) Raul

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            just now

            A

        • ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Is Jackson a keep against this city team or sell?
          A) Keep
          B) Get Wissa and upgrade Milenkovic to Trent

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            just now

            B

          2. The Tonberry
              just now

              B

          3. Price Changes
            Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            RISES
            Gakpo : 7.4 -> 7.5
            Alexander-Arnold : 7.2 -> 7.3

            FALLS
            Kellyman : 4.4 -> 4.3

