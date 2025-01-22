Double defence? Double attack? Cody Gakpo (£7.4m) or Luis Diaz (£7.5m)? Triple Captain on Mohamed Salah (£13.7m)?

There are multiple ways to approach Double Gameweek 24 when it comes to Liverpool picks.

The introduction of the Assistant Manager chip has further made this a ‘fork in the road’ moment, with Gameweek 24 being the first time anyone can use it. Arne Slot (£1.5m) will no doubt be a popular selection.

While we’ve still got over a week until Gameweek 24 kicks off, Liverpool have a plum home fixture against Ipswich Town before then. Some Fantasy managers, therefore, will be going early on a triple-up from the league leaders.

With such uncertainty and the first ‘double’ of 2024/25 looming, we’ve asked some of our regular contributors for their thoughts – first on their top three Liverpool picks and secondly on chip strategy.

FPL GENERAL

FPL General, three-time top 500 finisher who currently sits at 42k in the world

“My plan for the last few weeks has been to use the Assistant Manager chip on Arne Slot. I’ve got a free Liverpool spot and have kept cash aside with this in mind. “However, as Double Gameweek 24 approaches, I’m getting cold feet on the idea. There will be plenty more opportunities to use the chip but not another chance to get Trent Alexander-Arnold or Cody Gakpo for a run of Ipswich, Bournemouth, Everton and Wolves. I’m now leaning towards getting Alexander-Arnold in for Jacob Greaves if no injuries crop up. Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker are already in place. “I used my Triple Captain in Gameweek 2 so no chip is currently planned for the double.”

PRAS

Pras, who has finished inside the top 35k in each of the last seven seasons and who is currently ranked at 12k in 2024/25

“After Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, I think the third Liverpool pick is really dependent on team and structure. People with an injured Dominic Solanke may find Cody Gakpo the easier pick while others with David Raya may look at Alisson Becker. In general though, I am trying to avoid the temptation of moving before Ipswich because (a) my Gameweek 23 team looks good anyway, and jumping on a third Liverpool asset now means selling or benching another good pick and (b) I’d like as much info as possible heading into the double – so a move after the final Champions League game next Wednesday makes more sense. “I am also mindful of making long-term picks. This is why for me Alisson or a defender makes slightly more sense because theoretically, I can keep them for a longer time – potentially even until Double Gameweek 33 (if Liverpool make the Carabao Cup final). Of course, I may Wildcard before then but it’s all about keeping options open. Maybe FA Cup results fall in a way that makes Free Hit in Gameweek 29/Wildcard in Gameweek 35 more viable. “Finally, on the Assistant Manager chip, I am leaning towards not deploying it yet. The Bournemouth and Everton games are not the best on paper and I think I can do better in the Gameweek 31-33 or 36-38 windows. So Arne Slot and David Moyes aren’t really in my thinking for now.”

ZOPHAR

Zophar, eight-time top 10k finisher who has never finished out the top 100k

“I already own Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, who I think are easily the best two Liverpool picks. However, the third Liverpool spot is a bit trickier. I’m a bit worried about Ibrahima Konate’s recent comments which indicate that he’s not yet fully fit, so it feels like a potential headache if there’s an injury reoccurrence. Virgil van Dijk is just so expensive for what he offers and with Alexander-Arnold and Gabriel Magalhaes already in place, it feels like too much money spent in defence. I’m not keen on Alisson either with Dean Henderson already in goal, as I prefer the cheap ‘keepers. “In attack is where I likely want to invest, with the next three Gameweeks in mind. There’s not much to split Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz but I’m currently favouring the Dutchman. I think I’m okay parting with Joao Pedro, which will be funded by an Ismaila Sarr downgrade, whereas I really have nowhere down I can go for Pedro to raise the money for Luis Diaz. I will also be playing the Triple Captain chip on Salah. Who knows if Liverpool will have another double and I think there are goals in both games.”

TOM F

Tom Freeman, five-time top 1k finisher and Deputy Editor of Fantasy Football Scout

“I haven’t once considered using the Assistant Manager chip in Double Gameweek 24. It just doesn’t appeal to me. Confidence is currently high in the Bournemouth camp and Andoni Iraola has a bit of a reputation for giant-killing, even at previous clubs Rayo Vallecano and Mirandes. Then it’s the unpredictable nature of a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, before a likely manager switch in Gameweek 26 to avoid Man City (a), which will use up a transfer. Personally, I’d much rather use it further down the line and potentially target the table bonus. “Instead, I’ll probably use the Triple Captain chip in Double Gameweek 24 and bring in one additional Liverpool asset, either Alisson Becker, Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz. They will complement Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, who are already in my team. Even if Liverpool slip up at Bournemouth and/or Everton, there is still potential for Salah to get amongst the points, which is why I prefer this approach.”

HIBBO

Hibbo, Captain Sensible author and four-time top 10k finisher

“My approach to Double Gameweek 24 will be a triple-up on Liverpool’s assets – with ‘double defence’ on the agenda. “The defensive numbers for Arne Slot’s backline certainly inspire confidence. The Merseysiders top the division for non-penalty xG conceded (18.18) this term, albeit having played one fixture less than their nearest rivals for that metric, Arsenal (18.24). “The underlying data sways me towards a defensive double-up that pairs Trent Alexander-Arnold with Allison Becker. “Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah bucks the clichéd ‘essential’ tag through nuclear levels of output in what’s increasingly looking like his swansong season at Anfield. The Egyptian’s 31 attacking returns and 214 total Fantasy points make him a lock for captaincy ahead of Liverpool’s away double-header against Bournemouth and Everton, respectively. “I’d go a step further and deploy the Triple Captain chip if you haven’t already – unfortunately I’ve used mine. An opportunity to triple the score of possibly Fantasy’s greatest-ever asset – in a Double Gameweek – is too hard to ignore. “Personally, I’ll hold fire on chip usage. The Assistant Manager seems like a hugely overpowered chip with the table bonus aspect the key to hitting the truly big scores. “Arne Slot’s Liverpool seem like a good ‘floor’ pick for the ‘AssMan’ chip – I’m holding for the ceiling in a later ‘double’.”

