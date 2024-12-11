505
  1. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Gab to timber or saliba?

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Think Timber is better value right now.

    2. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I’ve got Timber but I think he’s playing through injury at the moment. Saliba is fully fit

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Why do you think he's playing through injury?

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Is Gab confirmed out for this game week ?

  2. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A. Lewis to TAA
    B. Greaves to VVD
    C. Gabriel to Timber

    Raya
    Gabriel Hall Kerkez
    Salah Palmer Saka Semenyo
    Cunha Jackson Pedro

    Muric Rogers Greaves Lewis

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A or B. I’m considering A myself.

  3. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    2FT

    Watkins-> Jackson
    Flekken -> Onana/ Sanchez / anyone under 5.3m

    No brainer?

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Looks good, would steer clear of Sanchez though. Alisson at 5.4 would be ideal.

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        0.1 short sadly

  4. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Lewis > TAA (-4) or let Faes play if Gab doesn’t make it?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Faes is not Nistelrooy's first choice CB

      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        Oh no! Think the hit might be worth it then….

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Faes = 1/2 pts

      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        This is true.

  5. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Haven’t been able to watch much football, but Robbo seemed to be very involved yesterday. Seems unlucky to not have any attacking returns this season in the PL.

    Alisson is a bit of a BAP monster himself, would like to pair TAA with one of them. Any opinions?

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I picked Robbo. Me vs content creators/ gullible fpl managers out there

  6. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Who scores more this GW

    A) Mbuemo, Kerkez
    B) Enzo, TAA (-4)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I’d actually still say B

  7. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Watkins to Isak?

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      No brainer

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yeah, probably a decent time to hop off Watkins and onto someone else.

    3. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Already got Jackson or prefer Isak?

      1. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Like Isak better for the next few(Have Palmer) but he looks good to bring in in about 3 GWs(Sitting on 4 FTs so I'll be fine using another one to make that switch)

        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Ta - that’s helpful

  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    'ello 'ello. (Bottomed!)

    Fabianski
    Gabriel* Hall RAN
    Salah Palmer Saka Semenyo
    Jackson Cunha Pedro
    Flekken // Rogers Greaves Lewis*

    A) RAN > TAA
    B) Greaves > TAA (bench RAN)
    C) RAN > Timber
    D) Greaves > Timber (bench RAN)
    E) Gabriel > Timber

    Part of me is temped for a -4 Cunha to Isak. Partly as I sold Isak a few weeks ago when thought he be crooked, but Cunha vs. Wolves could go either way.

    1. NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      We have same team except Gabriel for Timber and I did the same with Isak before.lol. I would give Cunha next week , maybe 2 more and then shift to Isak.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yeah. I probably will. Albeit maybe just 1 week if Cunha blanks again.

        It's the defence I'm not sure whey to do about.

        1. NejiHyuuga01
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Upgrade Greaves to Timber for me . Only if you have enough money for Cunha ->Isak in 1-2 weeks. Fellow Chelsea fan here 🙂

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I could do Greaves > TAA and still have (just) enough for Cunha > Isak 🙂

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I genuinely dont get the TAA love perenially on here.

  9. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Initial reaction is to hate the mystery chip, but it does present opportunity and a lot of chip strategy variance

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Mine initial reaction was to build a Wicker Man!

      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        But who will be the sacrifice?!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          45 mins ago

          Big Ange, too good for EPL!

          1. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            26 mins ago

            Agreed. Let Spurs get back to the merry-go-round of boring European managers that play joyless football and blame the players while still finishing 7th. Free Ange!

          2. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Whats he actually good for? A league where goals conceded dont count. His MO is to score more than the other mob each game which is admirable, until you dont.

            1. Casual Player
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              I mean he's 7-0 up in Manchester this season and just lost by a goal to the form team in the league that has a squad of about 9217 players.

              Until that last game that terrible defence had conceded the same number of goals as Arsenal! Even with a few games with no centre backs.

              Consistency and tactical naivety is an obvious issue, but I don't really see anyone doing better at Spurs. I guess will score and concede less goals, be more boring, and finish in about the same place?

              1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                I agree he's a good fit but so niaive. Celtic, Australia, Attacking football. Even in Japan. it's admirable. The way football should be played.

                Manchester teams right now arent much of a counter but I take your point mate.

    2. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      it is literally an antistrat against your profile name for the tryhards

  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Just did Gabriel to Taa and not vvd.....wish me luck 🙂

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      It’s a good move bud.

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Why?

  11. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    easy one for me regarding assistant manager chip - Thomas Frank GW 36 - ips Ful wol (plus potential DGW) both ipswich and wolves would have been relegated by then

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Good spot

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Only issue is Brentford themselves might be on the beach by then.

  12. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    2FT

    1.
    A) Watkins -> Isak
    B) Watkins -> Jackson

    2.
    A) Flekken -> Sanchez
    B) Flekken -> Onana
    C) Flekken -> any keeper up to 5.3 if I get Jackson

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A
      B

  13. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    I'm almost certainly (finally) cutting the Haaland cord

    Gone through the 5 stages:

    Denial - it's just a temporary blip, look at that xG
    Anger - how are Man City not turning a corner with a nations GDP invested in them?
    Bargaining - it's too late to jump off, that fixture turn is just ahead now
    Depression - it's F-d
    Acceptance - Haaland/Georgino to FWD/Saka incoming

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Acceptance II:
      He’ll haul when you sell him

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Only when you can accept he’s gonna to haul when you sell him are you truly ready to sell!

        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Haha I'm there

          He could even get a hat trick this week against Man Utd!
          (like the last 10 weeks he could've done the same)

          1. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Although I say I'm there but I haven't actually made the transfers...

    2. NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Allow me to add step 6:

      6. Haaland hauls next and season is over.

      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        So low owned he can't hurt us now

    3. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Im inventing a sixth. Redemption.

      7th may be Delusion, but you never know.

  14. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    With Jacko on 4yellows and a dud bench, should I get Isak instead?
    2FT
    Flekken -> Sanchez
    Watkins -> Isak

    Y/n?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Y

  15. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Right now I have
    Gabriel, Ran and Gomez starting and vdberg and myko on bench

    If Gabriel doesn’t play then i would probably get 0 or negative number auto subbed probably

    What should i do:
    1. Myko to Kerkez or any 4.6 and under
    2. Myko to Munoz and Madueke to Kudus (both of these transferred players will be in bench)
    3. Myko to Timber and Madueke to Enzo
    4. Probably Gabriel will play so save Ft

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      3 seems best

  16. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Gabriel wissa > saliba Isak -4?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel gvardiol ran
    Salah palmer Saka semenyo
    Jackson pedro wissa

    Valdi rogers greaves Faes

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      Is gabriel out for long?

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not sure, but can’t risk it with a weak bench

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Thank F I picked Griezzy over Alvarez. Told you Griezzy is their talisman.

      I like those moves for a -4.

      Good luck

  17. Norco
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Best transfer here:

    1. Mbeumo > Bowen (Enzo or JPedro would be benched)
    2. Mbeumo > Gordon (Enzo or JPedro would be need to benched)
    3. Gabriel > TAA
    4. Cunha > Jackson (Triple Chelsea attack)
    5. Save (Bench Mbeumo)

    Flek
    Timber RAN Gabriel (Hall Fodder)
    Salah Palmer Saka Enzo (Mbeumo)
    Isak Cunha JPedro

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      I'd lose Beemo now. Bowen maybe but not sure.

  18. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Can we safely say that Timber will start this weekend?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Are bears Catholic? Does the Pope shitin the woods?

    2. Norco
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nothing is safe in this game.

    3. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Just get him and then if he doesn’t start, come back and say that everybody here told you you had to get him

    4. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yup, he got rested in Europe but came on towards the end for minutes so he's not injured.

  19. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Price Changes 12th December

    Rises: Saka 10.6, J.Timber 5.7

    Falls: Eriksen 5.3, Harrison 5.2, James 4.8

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Thanks

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      2-0!

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy
        1-0; thought long and hard about Gabriel to Timber but decided to roll and hope Gabby's out just one more GW.

