So, then, the Gareth Keenan of chips (Assistant *to* the FPL Manager) is now available to play.

This chip doesn’t directly concern players. It doesn’t have much to do with head coaches themselves, either, despite the name.

Instead, it’s all about the collaborative effort. The club’s results will dictate how successful your Assistant Manager chip goes in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), with points on offer for wins, draws, clean sheets, goals scored and the beating of teams higher up the division.

For a full lowdown on the Assistant Manager chip, read our introductory guide linked below.

The earliest window for playing the Assistant Manager is Gameweek 24, at the beginning of February.

However, given that we can’t activate another chip in the same three-Gameweek window of usage, strategies will have to be considered in advance.

Here are our early thoughts on when FPL managers could possibly use it.

BEST FIXTURE RUNS FOR EACH CLUB





