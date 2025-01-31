484
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    One thing's for sure...

    The hindsight posts by Feb 16 will be tortuous!

  2. KneejerkJoe
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bench 1:
    A) Rogers (wol)
    B) Dango (LIV)

    Bench 1:
    1) Munoz (mun)
    2) Hall (FUL)

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B1

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you do Gordon to Kluivert to afford AssMan Slot?

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Oh god, not only did I forget the AM counts as one of your 3 players, I also forgot you need cash for him.... FFS

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah it's a pain in the AssMan

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      That could work out nicely

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Eze is injured

    https://x.com/MrDomSmith/status/1885320527654306181?t=Pzbe_bt_lHCWYT5SU4cvlw&s=19

    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tonya kicking me while I'm down.

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Eze out, Esse in.

      "knock he sustained in the cup game v Arsenal pre-Xmas" how does that work?

    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      And that's my transfer sorted. Mbueno back in.

  5. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Has anyone payed any notice to the press conferences today?? Lol!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes.... (above)

  6. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Currently only got Salah and Trent with a provision TC on Salah. Have funds to go Gordon to any midfielder or Wood to Gakpo

    Or, could go for Slot and roll a transfer to attack the next doubles a bit better...

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Latter for me

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I can't roll as I need some cash, would that still stand?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Too difficult to ignore B2B doubles for the AM chip imo. Bring in a 3rd Liverpool player and AM Moyes instead if difficult to get slot

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Slot looks good and hope for 2 dgws in a row

      1. C-Dawgg
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why would you need to hope? There will be two doubles in a row. If it’s not Liverpool you just transfer your manager

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Because I'd fancy Slot to get more points than other dgws AM options in 25

          1. Salarrivederci
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Fulham AM could be huge in 25 tbh.

            Win against Nott at home would be 18-19 points. The Spurs…

    3. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      If you dont have 3rd Pool yet I would certainly go for AM Slot no question.

  7. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Do you need a free transfer or hit to select the 1st Manager?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Apparently not but only found that out today!

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No - first manager free. But like a FT once you pick, no changing for free

    3. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No, just money ITB to get the manager

    4. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nope (thankfully).

  8. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    For those not using AM over the next few weeks, does this work as a plan?

    GW24 - WC and cover bases for the doubles with some of the more popular picks (Watkins, Rogers, etc)
    GW25 - TC Salah
    GW26 - Start building towards blank GW29

    A) Yes
    B) No, save WC for later

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. FlyingCanary
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      The issue with the wc in 24 is you dont know who is 100% doubling in 25...so you could put 3 villa in and they may not double

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    4. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thank you for the responses - B seems unanimous (and more sensible).

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't spend the WC just for 2 Villa players. Who you thinking of with "etc"?

  9. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    What to do here? 3 Pool with Diaz, 1FT and 0.1m itb which option would you go for-

    A Slot AM in GW24 by downgrading Diaz and likely carry Slot through till GW26
    B Moyes AM in GW 24 and use FT for Ange/Silva/Emery in GW25

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      A - Diaz has been disappointing recently.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Downgrade to a villa midfielder

  10. Bad Kompany
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on Gakpo to Wissa to get Slott?

    Wood to Wissa to get Moyes the other option if I want to play AM. Could also keep as is and TC Salah next gw

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would only go Slot but think taking out Gakpo could backfire so I'd stick

    2. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why would you want to get rid of Gakpo now?

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nope - I still fancy Gakpo to score well this week.

  11. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    It's so massive.

    Liverpool one home game in this run

    I think it means as well there are less DGW later in the season

    Why bring the Liverpool game to GW25 against Villa? Doesn't make sense?

    Slot Ionly think is good gw25.

    Bournemouth can easily beat them or get a draw, Everton could get a draw.

    I am sticking with triple Liverpool

    But I have Gapko though. If I had VVD Allison perhaps.

    Do you free up money for Trent to Konate?

    Wish I didn't do Gordon to Mbeumo now

    2FT would have been handy.

    It has to be a Moyes, probably to Emery for me. Unless the Spurs shock happens. Then is Silva

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Triple Pool is more than fine imo. Definitely wouldn't lose Gakpo for Slot if you have him.
      The expected points difference between Moyes and Slot is not big. Could go either way. Slot possibly saves you a FT next GW.
      AM makes more sense than TC imo.

  12. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start 1

    A: Robinson (new)
    B: Cash (wol)

  13. veni
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Some help need, who to bench :

    Emerson / Kerkez / Greaves (

  14. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which Fulham defender to buy? Castagne or Andersen.

    I will bench this week. Hedging for next week if Fulham double and freeing up funds to play AM chip.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Next week

  15. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    a) gakpo --> ndiaye (slot am) for a hit
    b) wood --> wissa (moyes am) for a hit
    c) stick with salah 3x cap for free

  16. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    In other news Raya is doubtful. He starts

  17. veni
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Damn my comment was cut.

    So again, some help need here, much appreciated who to bench ?

    - Emerson / Kerkez / Greaves (Bench one)
    - Amad / Mateta / Isak (Bench one)

  18. parkerdip
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pickford,
    TAA, Robinson, Hall,
    Rogers, Salah, Palmer, Gordon,
    Wood, Isak, Gakpo.

    Subs: Fabianski, Amad, Milenkovic, Faes

    I have already used triple captain on Haaland early in the season and I have 3 Liverpool now. Was thinking about the assistant manager on Moyes but think it's risky.

    But I was thinking of swapping Faes for Mykolenko and using the bench boost as apart from Fabianski the subs have decent fixtures?

    I really don't like how restrictive this assistant manager chip is and I can never find a good opportunity to use the bench boost. It's probably the worst one

  19. C-Dawgg
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    One thing I haven’t seen mentioned here when talking about keeping Gakpo or Diaz or Trent over Slot.

    Slot isn’t getting rotated or rested over this crazy schedule.

  20. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you sell Gakpo to Wissa or Ndiaye to get Slot in if Ndiaye will leave me the funds to get Watkins in for Pedro if I downgrade Bruno to Dango for a hit next week.

    1. The Final Boss
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Leaning towards this. Getting Slot would save you a transfer in gw25 (hoping pool to beat spurs). Ndiaye two fixtures as well.

  21. Gohn
      just now

      A (triple captain):
      Raya
      Milenkovic Gabriel Hall
      Mbeumo Diaz Salah (TC) Palmer Rogers
      Isak Wood

      B (free hit):
      Pickford
      TAA Milenkovic Hall
      Mbeumo Madueke Salah (C) Palmer
      Gakpo Isak Ndiaye

      Please pick one.

    • Ballistics
      • 8 Years
      just now

      DGW25 confirmed Arsenal, Villa, Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Spurs could be involved depending on EFL Cup outcome.

