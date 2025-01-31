Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ plans were thrown into disarray on Friday morning with the announcement of Double Gameweek 25.

Six different clubs could be affected, but which ones will depend on the results of next week’s EFL Cup semi-finals.

Should Liverpool progress to the EFL Cup final, Liverpool and Aston Villa will ‘double’ in Gameweek 25 and blank in Gameweek 29.



and will ‘double’ in Gameweek 25 and blank in Gameweek 29. If Tottenham Hotspur get to the EFL Cup final, Tottenham and Fulham will ‘double’ in Gameweek 25 and blank in Gameweek 29.

Tottenham take a narrow 1-0 lead to Anfield after edging past Liverpool in the first leg, so it’s all to play for.

What is certain is that one way or another, Double Gameweek 25 is guaranteed.

It doesn’t stop there, however.

Should Arsenal overcome Newcastle United and reach the EFL Cup final, Arsenal and Chelsea will also ‘double’ in Gameweek 25 and blank in Gameweek 29.

As for Newcastle, there hasn’t been an announcement regarding a new date for their clash against Crystal Palace should they reach the final.

The Magpies aren’t in Europe, however, so this fixture is easier to accommodate further down the line.

Newcastle go into the second leg at St James’ Park with a 2-0 lead over Arsenal.

In terms of chip strategy, the Assistant Manager is surely more attractive now.

By activating it ahead of Saturday’s deadline, you can profit from five matches across the next three Gameweeks.

A possible new window for the Triple Captain chip has emerged, too, with Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) potentially set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa in Gameweek 25.

POTENTIAL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 FIXTURES