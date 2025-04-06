24
Scout Notes April 6

FPL notes: Arteta on rotation, Saka’s fitness + Merino

24 Comments
Share

A much-changed Arsenal conceded more ground in the title ‘race’ on Saturday – not that it’s now anything other than a procession for Liverpool.

The Gunners drew 1-1 with Everton in a forgettable lunchtime kick-off.

As usual, it’s team selection, rotation and injuries that dominate the Scout Notes.

ARTETA EXPLAINS HIS ROTATION

Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) didn’t start on Saturday, then, but neither did Jurrien Timber (£5.6m), Thomas Partey (£4.9m), Martin Odegaard (£8.2m) or Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m). All of them were among the substitutes at Goodison Park.

Mikel Arteta might have talked a good talk in his pre-match presser about concentrating on Everton and not thinking about Real Madrid, but actions spoke louder than words. When the teamsheets were exchanged, it was clear where the focus was.

Arteta claimed the Gunners had “four issues” that influenced his selection (presumably Partey, Odegaard and Martinelli alongside the known one of Timber), although you’d imagine all of them would have started had something meaningful been riding on Saturday’s clash.

“Certain players could not start the game. After Fulham, we had four issues, on top of all the issues that we already had. So we had to be very mindful because we have a lot of games coming up right now.” – Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport

“There were four players that couldn’t start the game after what happened with Fulham, and obviously the injury of Gabi, so that forces you as well to make some changes. As well, players deserve to play minutes, so I’m very happy with that. Everybody has to be important, has to feel important. They have so many games coming up right now, and we have to rely on all of them.

“[The decision to rotate was] not for what was happening on Tuesday but because some of them haven’t trained, they haven’t had the opportunity to start the game.” – Mikel Arteta in his post-match presser

“We managed to give minutes to a lot of players and rest some players.” – Mikel Arteta to TNT Sports

The big question now: what does Arteta do in Gameweek 32? The league title is gone (if it wasn’t already), while the visit of Brentford is sandwiched by the Real double-header. It is, at least, a Tuesday-Saturday-Wednesday turnaround and not Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday, but there’ll be plenty of game-time uncertainty for the next Premier League fixture all the same.

ARTETA ON SAKA’S FITNESS

Saka instead came on at half-time of this match. He and Martinelli replaced Ethan Nwaneri (£4.6m) and Raheem Sterling (£6.7m) at the break, building on his half-hour in midweek.

“He’s in a much better place. Obviously, we have built that up, he played 30 minutes [against Fulham]. Today he’s played 49, a little bit less, because we saw the end of the game, and after that he will be in a much better place.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Bukayo Saka can start in midweek

A couple of blocked efforts from distance, one a free-kick, were all that Saka could muster. He wasn’t alone in being quiet, however, with none of Arsenal’s attackers really standing out.

The changes didn’t help but maybe we need to give Everton credit, too, as they had suffocated Liverpool in a similar manner in midweek.

Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) fired Arsenal in front and was denied a second by Jordan Pickford (£5.1m), who also thwarted Martinelli. Odegaard, meanwhile, missed the best of the Gunners’ chances late on but it was all a bit stale overall.

MERINO UPDATE

Trossard led the line on Saturday, with Nwaneri and Sterling (and later Saka and Martinelli) flanking him.

That meant that Mikel Merino (£6.1m) was moved back into midfield, as he was midway through the game against Fulham. Not as appealing as an FPL asset when he’s not ‘out of position’ up front, the Spaniard did still at least have a couple of headed efforts.

Merino appeared to have tweaked his groin in the warm-up, while he later seemed to be struggling after a clash of heads. He went on to complete 90 minutes, however, with Arteta not concerned.

“He’s fine, I just checked with the doctor. He had a cut, so he was bleeding quite a lot in the first half. Then it started again but overall he wasn’t feeling anything.” – Mikel Arteta on Mikel Merino

Elsewhere on team selection watch, it was Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) who took the place of Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m). With Timber and Ben White (£6.1m) now fit, however, there is the chance that one of those two lines up alongside William Saliba (£6.4m) going forward.

MCNEIL RETURNS + WHY MYKOLENKO MISSED OUT

As for Everton, they were without Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.4m) on Saturday due to an “ankle knock”.

They did however welcome Dwight McNeil (£5.2m) back to the squad, the attacking midfielder returning as a late, late substitute.

“We’ve not been able to get any of the boys games in the under-21s at the moment because we feel as if we want to get them closer to the first team as quick as we can.” – David Moyes on Dwight McNeil 

ILI ON THE SPOT

McNeil followed in the footsteps of Iliman Ndiaye (£5.2m) in returning to the matchday squad. A substitute last weekend, Ndiaye started on the left flank here and got through 75 minutes.

He also reminded us that he’s on penalties – at the very least, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.4m) is out.

The twinkle-toed Senegal international might be one to consider come Gameweek 35, for those wanting to free up some cash.

There was even less goalmouth action in the Arsenal box than there was at the other end, although Moyes likely wouldn’t have minded it not being an open affair.

The towering Jake O’Brien (£4.5m) nearly made it three goals in five Gameweeks, failing to react quickly enough to a big chance from a set piece.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    is BB when I have Rogers, Saka a bit too risky?
    might have minutes reduced this week due to CL

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I reckon so. Unfortunately the DGWs have come at a really awkward time for Arsenal and Villa.

      Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    How many points for Howe if Newcastle win Leicester 3-0?

    Open Controls
    1. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      11

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      just now

      With everyone having at least 1 newcastle defender or AM active. It's a cert Lei will score their 1st goal in 8 games.

      Open Controls
  3. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Any of these worth benching for a Newcastle midfielder (would need to spend a transfer on Murphy)?

    Palmer Saka Salah Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      I’m
      Probably benching Marmoush

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Saka. Reduced minutes.

      Open Controls
  4. 1966 was a great year for E…
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Who would you transfer in for AM this week (currently have Potter):

    A) Glasner (mci, new) both table bonus but very tricky fixtures
    B) Pereira (TOT) table bonus
    C) Howe (MUN, CPL) would need to use an extra transfer to take out one of my 3 NEW players
    D) Someone else 1.4 or less

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      A and ditch that bum Sarr assuming you have him. Useless.

      Open Controls
      1. 1966 was a great year for E…
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        I don't have him! Got Mateta and Munoz, was planning on Glasner AM so saved a Palace spot but might wait til GW33 for him.

        Open Controls
  5. Taegugk Warrior
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Raya
    Munoz/Livramento/Kerkez
    Eze/Sarr/Murphy/Salah/Saka
    Isak/Marmoush

    Areola-Gvardiol-Evanilson-Gabriel
    2FT.

    A. Areola+Gabriel to Martinez+Milenkovic then BB
    B. Safe FT, Play Evanilson bench saka, BB33
    C. Safe FT, BB33, G2g

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Hey fam! Bus team! Play one?

    A. Gvardiol vs CRY(H)
    B. Saliba vs BRE(H)
    C. Konate vs WHU(H)

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Ouch, Konate

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      B easily. Arsenal have given up on the league and Brentford are dangerous away from home.

      Open Controls
  7. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Bench Kerkez/Saliba or Milenkovic in order to bring in Roger’s?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I don’t really get the question but out of those I would bench Saliba. Check Rogers’ midweek minutes before you make a move. Another 90 puts him at risk vs Soton.

      Open Controls
  8. Ode
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Just checked I have owned Rogers since GW1 and benched him 5 times:

    NFO (H): 9 pts
    BHA (A): 10 pts
    BHA (H): 11 pts
    ARS (A): 1 pts
    MCI (H): 14 pts

    Such a frustrating player to own

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Points vs. Southampton next GW? 1.

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Have you tried owning Antoine Semenyo?

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This.

        Open Controls
  9. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Foden owners - what’s the plan? Is he a hold through 33 (assuming he starts tomorrow)?

    Open Controls
  10. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi guys, quick question!

    If I bought Gabriel at 6.1m and his current price is 6.3m and if he drops in price again will I lose 0.1m on him?

    Cheers.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.