FPL Gameweek 31 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

Before we get underway with the Scout Notes, our Scoreboard article rounds up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Saturday’s Gameweek 31 fixtures.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised over the next 48 hours or so.

GAMEWEEK 31: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 31: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:



