180
180 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Waynoo
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Oh dear tas ankle ruined

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      will he be out for just tonight or weeks?

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        As someone who has a PhD in long range remote instantaneous injury diagnosis I can confidently say he will miss the rest of the game and won't play again until at least Sunday

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          My bad - Sorry for my silly question - I wanted Liverpool to win but suddenly
          my FPL Manager head came on

          Brilliant answer Biggsy - best I've seen on here for ages

          Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Trent out now

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      How long ?

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Rest of season

        Open Controls
      2. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Looks like a bad one

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Got no game in GW29 and then internationals, he will be fine fore GW30

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      very doubtful for league Cup final I would say

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Crap - gutted for TAA

        Open Controls
  3. FPL Equilibrium
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    I have 1 FT

    Pickford
    Bendnerek - Gabriel - Robinson - Myko
    Palmer - Mbuemo - Seymeno - Kluivert
    Wissa

    Begovic -Isak - Salah - TAA - Cunha

    A) Palmer & Isak - Haaland & MGW and Captain Haaland for a -4

    B) Cunha - Wood - Captain Wood/Kluivert

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  4. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    What a pass from Kane!

    Open Controls
  5. HD7
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hey mates,

    Considering WC in 29 instead of waiting a few more weeks:

    Sels
    Gvardiol RAN Kerkez Cresswell
    Bruno(C) Kluivert MGW
    Haaland Wood Evanilson

    Sa Salah Munoz Sarr

    And then get Isak Mateta and maybe Gordon for the DGWs of the respective teams. Thoughts?
    Obviously choosing Haaland over Palmer is 50/50 but you have to take some risks. Any changes you would make to this team?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good, only one I would maybe change is Cresswell

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Your cheap defender would be?

        Open Controls
  6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    TAA Palmer Isak ->
    Williams/Gvardiol Bruno Haaland -8

    This leaves me with 11 starters, currently have 9.

    If Gvardiol, have to do it tonight or I'm priced out. Pull the trigger?

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't say Gvardiol is a better option than a Forest defender anyway, so you can wait if you really want to.

      Open Controls
  7. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Thinking way ahead to WC31, which NUFC double up would y'all reckon is better please (alongside Isak):

    1. Schar & Murphy
    2. Burn/Livra & Gordon

    TY

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.