94
Members April 4

Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 31 Wildcard team

94 Comments
Share

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline on the way, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks through his Gameweek 31 Wildcard.

This week I’m going to talk through my Gameweek 31 Wildcard team and outline my chip strategy for the remainder of the season.

There will invariably be some changes before the deadline, but after reading this piece, you should at least know which players I’m leaning towards.

CHIP STRATEGY

  • Gameweek 31: Wildcard
  • Gameweek 32: Bench Boost
  • Gameweek 33: Triple Captain
  • Gameweek 34: Free Hit

After much deliberation, I’ve decided to Bench Boost in Gameweek 32. It means I can target some nice differential picks from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion, who face Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City respectively. I also don’t need to worry about my Newcastle United players in Gameweek 33, as the defenders can simply be moved to the bench.

Furthermore, it frees up Double Gameweek 33 for the Triple Captain chip, with Omar Marmoush (£7.5m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) the two options currently under consideration:

  • Marmoush: eve + AVL
  • Saka: ips + CRY

The Free Hit chip will be played in Blank Gameweek 34, a pretty straightforward decision.

It isn’t a perfect strategy, because Gameweek 32 is sandwiched between important Champions League quarter-finals for Villa and Arsenal, but overall, I like the approach and am happy to give it a try.

GOALKEEPERS

David Raya (£5.5m) is my preferred ‘keeper, given Arsenal’s defensive solidity.

The Gunners will miss Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m), who requires surgery on the hamstring injury he picked up against Fulham, but Ben White (£6.1m) and Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) “have a chance” to play against Everton on Saturday, and I’d be far more concerned if William Saliba (£6.3m) was out, given his recovery pace.

The second spot is harder to decide on, but for now, I’ve opted for Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m). That ‘keeper combination should give me a solid fixture run right through until the end of the season.

DEFENDERS

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


94 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tim
    • 15 Years
    9 mins ago

    Salah or Isak captain?

    Chasing in my ML

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah. Chase elsewhere.

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Merino or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Go with the SakaAttacka

      Open Controls
  3. edfiasco
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hello folks

    On holiday atm so limited fpl time and appreciate a little feedback

    Didn’t wildcard last week as I had my CP assets in place and bought in Saka for a suscessful captaincy

    Pushed the wildcard button on confirmation of second dgw

    I have my bench boost and free hit remaining. Looking at 33 Bb and 34 FH

    I have

    Raya
    Digne Milenkovic Guardiol
    Eze Martinelli Salah Saka
    Mateta Marmoush Isak

    Hendo Rashford Konsta Trippier

    .3 ITB

    Chasing a bit at 1.5million OR

    Open Controls
    1. edfiasco
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I tend to always go big on BB doubles and I like to have maximum Arsenal DGW or not

      Open Controls
  4. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Current WC Draft 0.8ITB any suggestion on what swaps you'd make?

    Raya, Verb
    Munoz, Saliba, Gvardiol, Konsa, Schar
    Saka, Rogers, Murphy, Sarr, Salah
    Mateta, Isak, Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. edfiasco
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good to me

      Open Controls
    2. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looks good. Which attacker are you benching this week - Rogers or Sarr?

      Open Controls
  5. Lucas8406
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Is Timber a viable Saliba alternative?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.