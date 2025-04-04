132
Pro Pundits April 4

Lateriser: How I would replace the injured Gabriel in FPL

132 Comments
In his latest article, two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser offers his opinion on ways to replace Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) and where to use the Assistant Manager chip.

We knew there could be some chaos when taking the risk to go a week early with Wildcards. But there was substantial disorder. Gabriel got injured and is out for the rest of the season, Phil Foden (£9.2m) didn’t play, Ola Aina (£5.4m) might be out for some time, Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.0m) disappeared and there was some ‘discomfort’ for both Alexander Isak (£9.5m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.6m).

Was there much benefit to waiting an extra Gameweek? Useful information has come in, and it’s substantiated by highly owned – and sold – Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) scoring a penalty, plus the hugely popular Crystal Palace assets not coming to the party.

Given the deadline is close, managers can’t afford to reflect for long, but let’s get on with it. Just like life, FPL is about consolidating your current position. Every Gameweek is a fresh slate and the only real option we have is to look forward.

REPLACING GABRIEL + AINA

A lot of managers are in the market for a new defender after the Gabriel and Aina setbacks. Who you pick primarily depends on whether you want to Bench Boost in Gameweek 32 or 33.

Those who have already Wildcarded probably own Josko Gvardiol (£6.1m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.1m), arguably the best choices.

How Lateriser would replace the injured Gabriel

One thing to consider is that we all thought of Gabriel as a perma-play in our teams. Can replacements fit in well with your other defenders until the season’s end?

If you’ll Bench Boost in Gameweek 32 – or even Gameweek 33 – Nottingham Forest stand out. With just 10 points separating teams from third to eighth place, their Champions League motivation should remain consistent until the end of the season. Especially should there be five spots up for grabs.

Forest defenders have pretty decent fixtures right until the end, including a potential Double Gameweek 36. With financial fair play as a factor, reaching continental competitions is hugely important. I think that all of these sides will be competitive for a long, durable period.

How Lateriser would replace the injured Gabriel 1

Back to Gameweek 32 boosters, I really like Marc Cucurella (£5.3m) as a pick because he seems ever-present in the opposition box and offers points potential at both ends of the pitch. He’s at home to Ipswich Town in Gameweek 32 and, though later fixtures seem mixed, Chelsea’s motivation will remain high.

Lewis Dunk (£4.2m) is also a good cheap option for this strategy, with such a low cost making it easy to park him on the bench for the other weeks.

In fact, managers currently Wildcarding should consider one route where they could potentially go with Cucurella, Dunk and Cole Palmer (£10.7m) on a Gameweek 32 Bench Boost, then use Triple Captain on someone like Omar Marmoush (£7.5m) in Gameweek 33, especially with Isak’s slight minutes concern.

Meanwhile, Gameweek 33 boosters can perhaps go for an Ezri Konsa (£4.4m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) or Patrick Dorgu (£4.5m) pick. None of them cost much.

If you’ve already Wildcarded, keep your powder dry and wait until that deadline is close because injuries can still happen. You’ve probably just bought some decent bench cover for the next couple of weeks.

Gameweek 31 Assistant Manager

Just a quick word on those who are using the Assistant Manager chip. It is a very important one, where the high points ceiling should not be overlooked.

If you still have a Crystal Palace spot, going with Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) gives you a good combination of no managerial transfers for three weeks, a total of five matches and plenty of table bonus potential.

However, if you want a Gameweek 31 table bonus, I like Ruben Amorim (£0.8m) and Thomas Frank (£0.8m). Manchester United play at home, are on a tiny upward trajectory and have two consecutive bonus opportunities – though I’d prefer switching to a Double Gameweek 32 manager. Brentford are also capable of doing well at home against Chelsea.

Going with Eddie Howe (£1.5m) for two Gameweeks also makes sense. Newcastle United face a Leicester City team that last scored over a million years ago and then have a double.

That’s all from me for now. If you want more, fellow Pro Pundits Zophar and Pras joined me on a Friday podcast, which you can view below.

  estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Need to bench one of the following:

    1) Murphy (lei)
    2) Sarr (BHA)

    a) Konsa (NFO)
    b) Kerkez (whu)

    Open Controls
    Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      2A

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Benching an attacker against Leicester seems silly

      Open Controls
      estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes - that is a no brainer! My bad

        Open Controls
    Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      2A

      Open Controls
  Bucket Man
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thoughts on Arteta AM?

    If I want Howe first then its at least a -4 to remove a good Newcastle asset and then no extra FT for Palmer to Saka and Gabriel out GW33. When I might want a Villa Mid or Watkins.

    Glasner also means Sarr to Rogers or a risky Asensio or Mateta to Solanke

    Open Controls
    estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      I went for Glasner simply because I have 3 Newcastle assets and they have a decent double.

      Open Controls
      estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Oh and Newcastle play Ipswich GW 34!

        Open Controls
      Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks. I had Emery planned with a TB. Would you do Sarr to Rogers/Asensio or Solanke. Think one of the first personally Spurs and Solanke in no form and Mateta better long term.

        Open Controls
    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You have a choice really.

      I like the Frank to Glasner even though I have 3 Palace. Sarr may become Murphy GW31

      Or you could go safe and Howe and then Arteta

      What I would say is that looking at the top of the table.

      Palace away is better than home period

      Palace drew 0-0 away to Bournemouth when they were flying and we were still struggling parking the bus. Beat Brighton away 3 1 , there only defeat before villa at home, (and the start of our run before Christmas, ) drew against Villa 2 2 despite the After the Lord Mayor's Show performance again Southampto and drew away to Chelsea at the start of the season

      We haven't lost an away game since forest GW7 when we were winless

      It's the route I am willing to risk. Arsenal and Palace will be a non event if Arsenal beat Real and Palace one eye on the semi finals.

      Same goes for most doublers in GW33.

      The opposite is the Newcastle are a different animal at home, and have Leicester who would lose to Southampton at the moment. Ipswich will still believe they have a chance. It maybe to much but have a better run in than Wolves. This weekend is biggestgamr of the weekend as a last chance y pointer.

      Open Controls
  Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is Sanchez nailed for Chelsea or is there a risk Jorgensen lad could start again? Looking for BB32.

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Dial has gone back to Sanchez. If Jorgensen does play I reckon it'd be for 1 GW max.

      Open Controls
  ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Wildcard GTG?

    Ederson / Martinez
    Saliba / Munoz / Burn / Digne / Gvardiol
    Salah / Saka / Sarr / Gordon / Asencio
    Mateta / Isak / Marmoush

    Open Controls
  Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hey fam! Need maximum responses, thank you!

    Bench one

    A. Mbeumo vs CHE(H)
    B. Sarr vs BHA(H)
    C. Marmoush vs MUN(A)

    Play one

    1. Gvardiol vs MUN(A)
    2. Konate vs FUL(A)
    3. Neco vs AVL(A)

    Open Controls
    Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      B1

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      B!

      Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        just now

        *B1

        Open Controls
    RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B3

      Open Controls
      RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Sorry, thought both were to bench. Bench B, play 1

        Open Controls
  Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Porro (SOT) the best 1 week punt for a Gabriel replacement? Will WC32:

    Pickford
    Gvardiol, Munoz, Gabriel*
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

    Valdi, Dango, Myko, Castagne
    Bank 0.0m, 1FT, WC, FH, BB, TC left

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not nailed. Just get Saliba, Kerkez or Livra

      I like Saliba's odds of a goal, now that Saka is back with his set-piece deliveries

      Open Controls
  Bubbles1985
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Sorry, double post alert!

    FPL - RMWC

    Flekken Sa
    Gvardiol Munoz Romero Burn Robinson
    Salah Saka Mbuemo Sarr Murphy
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    I plan to use the chips:

    TC32
    BB33
    FH34

    This squad leaves me with 0.1m ITB, but is it setup enough for the next few weeks?!

    Thoughts please...

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Why keep/get Robinson when you're on FH34? I'd rather have N. Williams in there. Maybe sell Burn for Robinson with your GW35 FT, if needed

      I prefer Merino + Saliba to Mbeumo + Romero for multiple reasons

      That allows Ederson or Sels over Flekken. Maybe a doubler or Areola over Sa vs Man U for BB33

      Open Controls
  CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Raya (Areola)
    Trippier*-Kerkez-Gvardiol (Gabriel**-Konsa)
    Murphy-Salah-Saka--Sarr (Kluivert*)
    Mateta-Isak*-Marmoush

    Which move is more of a priority for The above team?

    A: Gabriel -> Saliba
    B: Kluivert -> Rogers/Savinho
    C: Both
    D: Neither, bench both Save FT

    3 FT, 0,9 million in the bank

    Open Controls
    theshazly
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      C for sure, but would go Munoz instead of Saliba, Rogers instead of Savinho

      Open Controls
      CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thank you.

        But what if you are using AM this week on Glasner?

        Open Controls
  theshazly
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    RMWCT please.

    Plan is to decide after GW31 whether to BB32 TC33 Or TC32 BB33

    Raya ( Verbruggen )
    Konate Livra Gvardiol (Murillo / Munoz)
    Saka Salah Gordon Merino (Rogers)
    Salah Isak (c) Mateta

    0.3 ITB

    Open Controls
    theshazly
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Sorry Salah FWD is Marmoush

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Murphy is fitter and in better form than Gordon (before his flag). I'd have him there instead and bank/spend the spare cash

      Open Controls
  Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anyone know if isak trained please

    Open Controls
  RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Right, AM Frank, talk me into or out of it please

    Open Controls
    Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      I like it.

      Open Controls
    No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Out of it. Chelsea looked good yesterday and Brentford home form has been hideous recently

      Open Controls
    yanky
      • 15 Years
      just now

      howe howe arteta for me, other option is glasnow for 3 in a row upside

      Open Controls
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Feeling extremely disheartened after a disastrous WC but will keep fighting til the end 🙂

    Who to bench?
    Palmer Sarr marmoush

    I also have Bowen (who I défo want to play) mateta Salah isak and Murphy

    Thank you v much !

    Open Controls
  Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Glasner vs Howe feels like an impossible call...

    Open Controls
  Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Having to rely on you for conference news 'Green Tony A'. 🙂 BBC ignoring them going all out on Spurs & KdB. 🙁

    Open Controls
  15. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Playing raya do correct defence
    Konste munoz burn
    (Bench timber konsa)

    Open Controls
  16. yanky
    • 15 Years
    just now

    i need to get rid of burn or livramento to get in howe AM, who to sell?

    a) burn
    b) livra

    Open Controls

