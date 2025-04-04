Lateriser: How I would replace the injured Gabriel in FPL

In his latest article, two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser offers his opinion on ways to replace Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) and where to use the Assistant Manager chip.

We knew there could be some chaos when taking the risk to go a week early with Wildcards. But there was substantial disorder. Gabriel got injured and is out for the rest of the season, Phil Foden (£9.2m) didn’t play, Ola Aina (£5.4m) might be out for some time, Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.0m) disappeared and there was some ‘discomfort’ for both Alexander Isak (£9.5m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.6m).

Was there much benefit to waiting an extra Gameweek? Useful information has come in, and it’s substantiated by highly owned – and sold – Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) scoring a penalty, plus the hugely popular Crystal Palace assets not coming to the party.

Given the deadline is close, managers can’t afford to reflect for long, but let’s get on with it. Just like life, FPL is about consolidating your current position. Every Gameweek is a fresh slate and the only real option we have is to look forward.

REPLACING GABRIEL + AINA

A lot of managers are in the market for a new defender after the Gabriel and Aina setbacks. Who you pick primarily depends on whether you want to Bench Boost in Gameweek 32 or 33.

Those who have already Wildcarded probably own Josko Gvardiol (£6.1m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.1m), arguably the best choices.

One thing to consider is that we all thought of Gabriel as a perma-play in our teams. Can replacements fit in well with your other defenders until the season’s end?

If you’ll Bench Boost in Gameweek 32 – or even Gameweek 33 – Nottingham Forest stand out. With just 10 points separating teams from third to eighth place, their Champions League motivation should remain consistent until the end of the season. Especially should there be five spots up for grabs.

Forest defenders have pretty decent fixtures right until the end, including a potential Double Gameweek 36. With financial fair play as a factor, reaching continental competitions is hugely important. I think that all of these sides will be competitive for a long, durable period.

Back to Gameweek 32 boosters, I really like Marc Cucurella (£5.3m) as a pick because he seems ever-present in the opposition box and offers points potential at both ends of the pitch. He’s at home to Ipswich Town in Gameweek 32 and, though later fixtures seem mixed, Chelsea’s motivation will remain high.

Lewis Dunk (£4.2m) is also a good cheap option for this strategy, with such a low cost making it easy to park him on the bench for the other weeks.

In fact, managers currently Wildcarding should consider one route where they could potentially go with Cucurella, Dunk and Cole Palmer (£10.7m) on a Gameweek 32 Bench Boost, then use Triple Captain on someone like Omar Marmoush (£7.5m) in Gameweek 33, especially with Isak’s slight minutes concern.

Meanwhile, Gameweek 33 boosters can perhaps go for an Ezri Konsa (£4.4m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) or Patrick Dorgu (£4.5m) pick. None of them cost much.

If you’ve already Wildcarded, keep your powder dry and wait until that deadline is close because injuries can still happen. You’ve probably just bought some decent bench cover for the next couple of weeks.

Gameweek 31 Assistant Manager

Just a quick word on those who are using the Assistant Manager chip. It is a very important one, where the high points ceiling should not be overlooked.

If you still have a Crystal Palace spot, going with Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) gives you a good combination of no managerial transfers for three weeks, a total of five matches and plenty of table bonus potential.

However, if you want a Gameweek 31 table bonus, I like Ruben Amorim (£0.8m) and Thomas Frank (£0.8m). Manchester United play at home, are on a tiny upward trajectory and have two consecutive bonus opportunities – though I’d prefer switching to a Double Gameweek 32 manager. Brentford are also capable of doing well at home against Chelsea.

Going with Eddie Howe (£1.5m) for two Gameweeks also makes sense. Newcastle United face a Leicester City team that last scored over a million years ago and then have a double.

That’s all from me for now. If you want more, fellow Pro Pundits Zophar and Pras joined me on a Friday podcast, which you can view below.