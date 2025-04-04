45
Pro Pundits April 4

FPL Q&A: Chip strategy, keep or sell Foden + best Villa pick

45 Comments
Share

Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A ahead of Gameweek 31. Here, the topics include the Assistant Manager, chip strategy, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) replacements and whether to keep or sell Phil Foden (£9.2m).

Our writers are providing regular articles throughout the season, with only subscribers able to access every single one. You can still get 40% off a Premium Membership by signing up here. Once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

Triple Captain Assistant Manager

Q: For those planning on using the Assistant Manager in Gameweeks 31-33, who are the best options? And is it worth booking in Assistant Manager transfers or just going with the same manager in all three Gameweeks? My current thinking is Thomas Frank in Gameweek 31 and Oliver Glasner in Gameweek 32/33 to chase the table bonus!

FPL Gameweek 26 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 7

(via ROYALEBLUE)

A: There are two sides to the transfer argument. You could say that transfers are very precious now as we have to plan for two consecutive doubles, a blank and another possible double/blank in Gameweek 36/37. So, pick your Assistant Manager and stick with him for three weeks.

You could also make the argument that it’s the most powerful chip in the game and one where a manager transfer can yield you 20 points in a single week. Neither are wrong, but I lean towards the first argument. At most, I want to make one transfer over the next three Gameweeks for the Assistant Manager.

If you have already Wildcarded in Gameweek 30, you likely have left a spot open for either Eddie Howe (£1.5m) or Oliver Glasner (£0.8m). I think picking one of them and sticking with it is perfectly reasonable. The table bonus is gone for Glasner in Gameweek 31 but it’s still there in Gameweeks 32/33.

If you’re looking to start with table bonus this week, I think the options are Thomas Frank (£0.8m), Graham Potter (£0.5m), Ruben Amorim (£0.8m), David Moyes (£0.5m) and Marco Silva (£1.1m), ignoring Leicester City and Southampton. Of the lot, I think Frank probably appeals the most. You would expect them to get a draw at least against Chelsea.

If you’re looking for someone who doesn’t occupy your three Newcastle and Palace slots and you stick and forget for three weeks, then Unai Emery (£0.8m) is a good shout. Villa have been on a fantastic run of form and don’t have any table bonus but then again, they don’t really have three nailed-on FPL assets now with such a deep squad and rotation imminent. 

Q: When should I play the following chips in the remaining Gameweeks: Triple Captain, Free Hit, Wildcard and Bench Boost?

When could be the best times to Bench Boost in FPL keep sell Foden

(via BLUETIGER1)

A: I think you play the Wildcard now (ie Gameweek 31). Free Hit in Gameweek 34 lends itself naturally to that, if you are going to triple up on Arsenal, Man City, Palace and get some Villa, all of whom blank in Gameweek 34. It is likely that two of those teams will double in Gameweek 36 as well, so you are setting yourself up for that, too.

The Triple Captain and Bench Boost are really open. You can’t Bench Boost 15 Double Gameweek players this season, the way the fixtures are landed, so it’s going be single Gameweek players whichever week you choose to do it. If you are keen on Triple Captain Alexander Isak (£9.5m) in Gameweek 32, you Bench Boost in Gameweek 33. However, if the recent injury concerns on the Swedish international put you off, Bench Boosting that week is reasonable as well with Chelsea/Forest players having good single Gameweek fixtures.

You could even choose to save the Triple Captaincy for a potential double in Gameweek 36, or just use it on somebody like Omar Marmoush (£7.5m) even if he has a single fixture, like against Southampton in Gameweek 36. 

Q: Best Villa midfielder on a Wildcard?

FPL Gameweek 30 round-up: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 5

(via Caligula’s third favourite horse)

A: Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) looks to be the most upside one right now, with the former Manchester United winger playing up front for Villa against Brighton. However, with the Southampton fixture sandwiched between the two PSG ties, rotation is likely and predicting a starting XI against the Saints is virtually impossible.

Villa have the FA Cup semi-final a few days after their second fixture in Double Gameweek 33 (against Man City), as well, so Emery could opt to rotate there too. It’s all a bit of a minefield. The safest one is probably Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) as Emery seems reluctant to bench him whatever the fixture. Even he could miss out in 32 against Southampton, however, as the PSG ties are over six days rather than eight. 

Q: Phil Foden: keep or sell?

keep sell Foden

(via @alexwaterbaby)

A: Phil Foden (£9.2m) was an unused substitute against Leicester and my personal opinion is that it was to give him a rest with the Manchester United fixture at the weekend. This could be wishful thinking on my part as a Foden owner!

Jack Grealish (£6.4m) mentioned post-game that he was disappointed to be left out in the FA Cup match against Bournemouth, having started the previous cup fixture, so perhaps this was a way for Pep Guardiola to compensate. Only Pep knows for sure, though.

What we should keep in mind is Man City’s upcoming schedule. If you are uncertain of his starting spot against Man Utd, you could bench him and play somebody like Jacob Murphy (£5.0m). Then in Gameweek 32, Man City have the early kick-off, where you will likely get a leak on Foden starting. Double Gameweek 33 follows, where you would expect Foden to start one game at least. There’s another early kick-off Gameweek 35, while Gameweek 36 is another possible double.

So, to cut to the chase, I wouldn’t be buying Foden on a Gameweek 31 Wildcard right now as the money fixture against Leicester has already passed. However, as an owner, I am willing to hold onto him for the aforementioned reasons and assess closer to Gameweek 33. 

Q: Is David Raya still the top GK option with Gabriel and Jurrien Timber injured?

3pm team news: Raya starts 2

(via @footballfan5220)

A: Arsenal’s defence is weaker without Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) in there, there’s no questioning that. However, picking the third Arsenal pick has also become more difficult now. There’s William Saliba (£6.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) but beyond that, it’s a bit of a minefield. Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) should come in for the Brazilian but it could also be Ben White (£6.1m) or Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) playing at centre-back, if fit. It’s difficult to get the Polish international now; perhaps you can be more certain if he does well against Madrid and Brentford. 

So keeping this in mind, and the fact that I do expect Arsenal to still keep churning out clean sheets, I would still pick David Raya (£5.5m) as my Gameweek 31 Wildcard goalkeeper. The problem with picking someone like Dean Henderson (£4.6m) is that finding a permaplay defender has now become more difficult, so Daniel Munoz (£5.1m) still warrants inclusion.

Q: Best replacement for Gabriel?

FPL notes: Gabriel injury update, Saka blanks 5

(via @chliford)

A: As mentioned in the earlier question, I expect Kiwior to come in for the Brazilian but I wouldn’t buy him this week. I still want to see how he does against Madrid and Brentford before investing, which most of us can do with a Newcastle defender on our bench this week against Leicester. Even then, you can make an argument that he could be rotated when White is fully fit. The Arsenal fixtures after Gameweek 34 also do not really warrant a defensive double-up with Raya/Saliba.

I think the Forest defenders are the best set-and-forget defensive assets, si I would go for one of the centre-backs: Nikola Milenkovic (£5.0m) or Murillo (£4.7m). This is assuming you already have Munoz and Josko Gvardiol (£6.1m). Either of those two would obviously rank higher given the upcoming double. 

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


45 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Morning, folks, here are the day's press conference times (in BST, via Sky):

    9am - Hurzeler (BHA), Iraola (BOU)
    9.30am - Howe (NEW)
    10.30am - Moyes (EVE), Postecoglou (TOT)
    12pm - Frank (BRE)
    12.30pm - Guardiola (MCI)
    1pm - Maresca (CHE), Pereira (WOL)
    1.30pm - Arteta (ARS), Glasner (CRY), Silva (FUL), McKenna (IPS), Amorim (MUN)
    2pm - Emery (AVL), Juric (SOU)

    Open Controls
  2. FF Dirtbag
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which two to bench in defence?
    Raya in goal.

    Gvardiol (mun)
    Munoz (BHA)
    Saliba (eve)
    Burn (lei)
    Agbadou (ips)

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Tough one but I'd be tempted to go with Gvardiol and Burn.

      Open Controls
  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Repost for a few more insights…

    Best choice for AM?

    A. Gab+Murphy >> Forest Def+Rogers (-4)
    Howe AM

    B. Sarr >> Rogers
    Glasner AM

    C. Emery AM

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Probably B - I can see Murphy punishing a decision like that vs Leicester.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      D Potter AM

      Open Controls
    3. Rabb05
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      E. Frank AM

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    I take it as Tripp and Isak starting vs Lei

    Open Controls
  5. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Morning all.

    I have 3 x Newcastle and 3 x Palace with only 1FT. Could you please help me pick an option from the below?

    A) Lose a Newcastle player (Livramento, Murphy), AM on Howe 31-33
    B) Lose a Palace player (Muñoz, Sarr), AM on Glasner 31-33
    C) Keep the triple ups from each - BB in 32 or 33 - play AM around DGW36

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      AM Potter?

      https://x.com/robtFPL/status/1907701276021870794?t=QBjEaBn38kKR0G7zHqhDvg&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Do you trust West Ham? lol.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Hit and miss

          Lose at home 0-1 and then win at Arsenal!

          Open Controls
    2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      If it helps I'm going Howe over Glasner and keeping Isak and Murphy

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice. Losing Livramento makes sense as he has the lowest ceiling probably.

        Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Why did you pick Livramento if you wanted to remove him the week after?

      Frank AM? Chelsea are rubbish

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That's the thing - I don't really want to remove him lol. Think I may wait it out until the latter part of the season so I can plan a bit better for this damn AM chip.

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Poor planning if on WC30 and AM31-33.

      You will want Howe/Glasner in 32 so I would lose one of the Palace/Newcastle players this GW as it only uses 1FT, no transfers required to select first manager after activating AM. It would cost 2FTs in 32 if you AM31-33 and change manager to Glasner/Howe in 32 (need to open 3rd Newcastle/Palace spot)

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I didn't account for Gabriel and Foden requiring immediate transfers out in fairness. Now I'm confused on what to do as I was going to use my FT on opening up a slot for Glasner, but Palace looked rubbish...

        Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    With the doubles are Man City and Arsenal the best picks, and with the Champions League games, does Pep roulette out do Arsenal players?

    With £6.3m for a defender and £8.2m for a midfielder is Savinho the best bet now?

    I've got Marmoush, Saka and Gvardiol.

    Sávio 'Savinho' Moreira de Oliveira time?

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      I think I’m going for Savinho.

      I have little faith but it’s a bit more exciting than Merino and the Arsenal defence is still better so 2 defenders seems better than Merino/Martinelli.

      Open Controls
  7. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Livramento or Schär?

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      Schar’s goal threat is way higher so if it’s truly a straight choice it’s a no brainer.

      All comes down to what you can do with the money.

      Open Controls
  8. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Konate (ful)
    B) Gvardiol (mun)
    C) Munoz (BHA)
    D) Milenkovic (avl)

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  9. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Q: When should I play the following chips in the remaining Gameweeks: Triple Captain, Free Hit, Wildcard and Bench Boost?

    Why don't you just hand the man your FPL login and password? It's not a spoon you're after, it's a ladle.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah, I don’t know why people like that even play the game

      Open Controls
  10. Big Mike
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    A) Bruno > Gordon and play Kluivert (if he isn't fit, I have Ait Nouri as 1st bench).
    B) Kluivert > Murphy, play Bruno against City and bench Ait Nouri.

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Bavarian
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Start Sarr or Murphy?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Murphy

      Open Controls
    2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Murphy

      Open Controls
  12. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Initial plan was BB32, but I'm now thinking BB32. Do Areola -> Henderson or BB with Areola and save FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      *intial plan was BB33

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Both options are fine, but I'd rather have the security of the extra fixture.

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah. And also Areola's fixture in 32 is Liverpool away. So Areola -> Henderson looks enticing.

        Open Controls
  13. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Do we think isak will start?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think his minutes will be managed

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Y but comes off at 65

      Open Controls
  14. G Banger
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    How is this WC looking for someone who needs to navigate GW34 with just transfers and bench:

    Raya (Areola)
    Gvardiol / Konate / Kerkez (Shar / Murillo)
    Murphy / Saka / Mbuemo / Salah (Martinelli)
    Isak / Evanlison / Marmoush

    Open Controls
  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Calafiori (left footed) would play LCB when fit (above article)

    Open Controls
  16. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start Milenkovic (avl) or Kerkez (whm)?

    or sell Gabriel and start the replacement? 3.4m ITB

    Raya
    Munoz Gvardiol Milenkovic
    Salah Saka Sarr Murphy
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Areola Kluivert Kerkez Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think clean sheet odds favour Kerkez.

      Perhaps form doesn't tho for assists.

      For a FT sell Gabriel for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers i'm looking to free up an Arsenal spot for Howe/Howe/Arteta AM so cant get a Newcastle or Arsenal defender. Anyone else you suggest? Konsa maybe?

        Open Controls
  17. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    "Of the lot, I think Frank probably appeals the most. You would expect them to get a draw at least against Chelsea." long shot really

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.