Wood, Gakpo + more: FPL price change predictions for April 3

The widget on the sidebar of the Fantasy Football Scout home page details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01:30 GMT/02:30 BST on Thursday 3 April…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: APRIL 3

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Semenyo BOU 5.7m 92.0% Unlikely Isak NEW 9.4m 76.3% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 73.9% Unlikely Mateta CRY 7.6m 69.6% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 71.6% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 65.6% Unlikely Evanilson BOU 5.7m 64.9% Unlikely N.Williams NFO 4.4m 64.7% Unlikely Bruno G. NEW 6.1m 63.3% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 62.2% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 60.5% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 60.2% Unlikely Muñoz CRY 5.1m 56.1% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 58.1% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 53.3% Unlikely Son TOT 9.7m 51.4% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 51.3% Unlikely I.Sarr CRY 5.7m 48.7% Unlikely B.Fernandes MUN 8.6m 51.7% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 50.5% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 49.9% Unlikely J.Murphy NEW 5.0m 43.7% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 44.8% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 44.3% Unlikely Mitchell CRY 4.8m 41.6% Unlikely Cresswell WHU 3.9m 40.3% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 40.4% Unlikely Van Hecke BHA 4.5m 38.3% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 38.5% Unlikely Areola WHU 4.2m 36.2% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 37.0% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 36.2% Unlikely Khusanov MCI 5.0m 35.7% Unlikely Pickford EVE 5.1m 36.3% Unlikely Colwill CHE 4.4m 34.8% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 34.3% Unlikely Scarlett TOT 4.4m 33.0% Unlikely Raya ARS 5.5m 30.8% Unlikely Livramento NEW 4.5m 30.5% Unlikely Cahill BHA 3.9m 32.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Wood NFO 7.2m 93.2% Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 101.4% Very Likely Echeverri MCI 6.0m 102.3% Very Likely Buonanotte LEI 4.6m 100.5% Very Likely Emerson WHU 4.4m 100.1% Very Likely Szoboszlai LIV 6.4m 100.4% Very Likely Janelt BRE 4.9m 100.3% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 100.0% Very Likely Gakpo LIV 7.4m 99.8% Likely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 93.2% Likely Burns IPS 4.8m 99.7% Likely Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.6% Likely Steele BHA 4.1m 99.6% Maybe Longstaff NEW 4.5m 99.5% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.7% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 99.5% Maybe Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.3% Maybe McConnell LIV 4.4m 99.3% Maybe Neto CHE 6.2m 99.2% Maybe Chalobah CHE 4.4m 97.9% Maybe C.Miguel NFO 4.1m 97.2% Maybe Diop FUL 4.4m 94.8% Maybe Johnstone WOL 4.2m 94.8% Maybe Walker-Peters SOU 4.3m 94.2% Unlikely Digne AVL 4.5m 94.0% Unlikely Jorginho ARS 4.7m 90.9% Unlikely Manning SOU 4.3m 88.5% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 88.3% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.5m 88.1% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 86.0% Unlikely Yarmoliuk BRE 4.4m 85.1% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 85.5% Unlikely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 86.9% Unlikely Luongo IPS 4.4m 84.1% Unlikely Mazraoui MUN 4.3m 83.4% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 83.1% Unlikely Endo LIV 4.6m 80.6% Unlikely Downes SOU 4.7m 80.3% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 83.2% Unlikely Winks LEI 4.4m 77.8% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will change throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.