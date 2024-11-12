Long-time friend of the site Ragabolly is always adding useful tools to his brilliant LiveFPL site and we’re really excited about this week’s newest one: a price change predictor.

Such a tool is helpful to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers when planning a tight-fitting transfer. Here, a price change could be the difference between it being affordable and too expensive.

HOW IT WORKS

Each night at 01:30 GMT (02:30 BST), players will rise or fall £0.1m depending on their rate of transfers.

Having a high team value benefits managers but FPL’s actual price change algorithm remains a mystery, meaning the aim is to find a website that gets consistently closest to accurate predictions.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.

A STRONG START

So how is it performing?

A newly-launched tool in its experimental phase will obviously be allowed some early glitches that need tweaking over time, yet the price predictor has started well.

Predicted price changes using our new experimental feature



⬆️ Cunha + Bruno + Iwobi + Hall, and Welbeck will be close



⬇️ Raya + Areola + Barkley + Bernardo + Quansah + Grealish + Cresswell + Ortega + Almiron



Let's monitor how accurate it is

As anticipated, Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m), Matheus Cunha (£6.8m), Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) and Lewis Hall (£4.4m) were the exact four to rise £0.1m in Tuesday’s early hours.

However, there’s something about FPL’s formula that always makes fallers much tougher to get correct. Ragabolly’s tool called the falls of Miguel Almiron (£5.5m), Conor Chaplin (£5.1m) and Jarell Quansah (£3.9m) but missed Enso Gonzalez‘s (£4.4m), also thinking there’d be a few more.

“Results have been okay in the past few weeks, not perfect. I learned a lot about price change predictions and will share soon. Please treat the feature as experimental until we see if it provides good predictions over the next months. Thanks for using LiveFPL, as always.” – Ragabolly

Still, it’s an impressive addition to LiveFPL that will help a huge number of managers squeeze in transfers and boost squad value. Thank you, Ragabolly.



