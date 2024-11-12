103
103 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mookie
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Raya dropping is crazy! I'm considering getting him for a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      He's got 9 points in his last 6 games and not kept a clean sheet since September

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        That's the past. I don't believe that time is a flat circle.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Just saying it's not that crazy when Fabianski's just matched that in one game for nearly 2m less

          Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Hit for a goalie, not a good idea.

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        I know, but I expect him to outscore the best Hendo/Fab rotation over the next few. Also can't see myself having a FT to use on goalies anytime soon. Moving higher ceiling players will always make more sense.
        Would be my first hit this season as well.

        Open Controls
    3. Pornchef
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Pickford now braithwaite is back?

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Bad fixtures, otherwise always liked the Dyche goalies.

          Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      That's handy, thanks Ragabolly. Stopped using FFHub since they made you register to view this

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Same here.
        After they so blatantly lie about their accuracy, how can one trust anything on that site.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          What did they claim? 99% accuracy?

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Something around that, now 98.4%.

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Marketing tactics and all that. On paper, they are not wrong unfortunately.

              Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Initial thoughts on the below with 2FTs and 0.7ITB?
      Hoping TAA stays fit, I've been thinking Haaland Johnson to Palmer Isak. I'm also tempted to add something for a hit, like Bruno over Rogers?

      Flekken/Fab
      TAA/Gab/Lewis/Myko/Graves
      Salah/Mbeumo/Johnson/Semenyo/Rogers
      Haaland/Cunha/Wood

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        i dont see trent startin even if he is fit, as they have 2 massive games straight after

        Open Controls
    6. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      No clones of my team in the top million, anyone have the same?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        o/

        Open Controls
      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        It's always the case for me.

        Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        I don't have either, yet my team was pretty templatish imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          I started:

          Sels
          RAN, Robinson, Gabriel
          Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Johnson
          Haaland, Raúl, S-Larsen
          (Zych, Rogers, Lewis, Barco)

          A lot of common picks, every player owned over 10% in top 10k and bar gk also in Elite.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Could just be Zych/Barco factor

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Nope, it's starting 11 only that counts. 0.0% with same 10 players and 0.3% with same 9 starters.

              Open Controls
      4. Captain Mal
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          How do you look it up?

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Livefpl

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            0 clones and share 4.9/11 players with active managers

            Worth noting this is only the starting 11 + captaincy specific to that GW

            Open Controls
          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Since WC6 I've been unique.Sels was a big part since his ownership was so low then.

            Open Controls
          4. NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            same. few have the balls/stupidity to go double city defense like me

            Open Controls
          5. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Zero. Still 0.0% on sharing 8 players with my team

            Open Controls
          6. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            Zero for me

            Your team shares 4.0/11 PLAYERS with active managers.
            Your clone rating is: 36.2%

            Open Controls
        • x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Owed more assist points I think:

          https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1974933/bruno-fernandes-ill-passenger-portugal-man-utd

          Open Controls
        • Solly The Seagull
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          What to do with 5ft? 0.0itb

          Pickford
          Gvardiol Porro RAN
          Son Foden Mbeumo Rogers McNeil
          Haaland Solanke

          Virginia Wood VDB Davis

          A) Haaland+McNeil+Foden+Porro+Gvardiol>Isak+Palmer+Saka+Konate+Gabriel 0.8itb
          B) Solanke+Son+Foden+Porro+Gvardiol>JPedro+Palmer+Saka+Konate+Gabriel 0.4itb

          Open Controls
          1. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            B Probably edges it.

            I would only feel comfortable losing Haaland if you were bringing in Salah. I don't see a reliable Captain pick most weeks otherwise.

            Open Controls
          2. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Jeez that team needs a WC

            Salah Saka Palmer … then 2 new forwards like Welbeck and Cunha … maybe in first

            Open Controls
        • mookie
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Good chance for 5th place in the PL to play in the CL next season?

          Open Controls
        • AYEW JOKING
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            I think i'm addicted to taking hits, already -40 this season, some worked out very well tho

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              You're crazy. I haven't taken any which is very unusual but that's gonna change this week for sure. I need an overhaul.

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              That's the same number of hits I took over the last 2 season!

              Open Controls
            3. Gommy
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Yeah that is madness.

              Only one -4 hit for me so far this season, came in GW6 and delivered a green arrow. Rank 32k. Link in Bio.

              Open Controls
            4. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Good for you mate. Play it your way.

              Open Controls
            5. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Only one for me so far but I've already used my FT this GW so more will be on the way unless my team survives the IB intact. What is your OR after taking all those hits?

              Open Controls
            6. Warby84
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              -20 for 3x (-4) 1 (-8)

              Open Controls
            7. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              OR?

              Open Controls
          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            I think I'm more or less between 2 options for transfers this week

            A) Haaland + Johnson > Salah + Isak (+TAA out as well if he's injured for a while)
            B) Trent + Johnson > cheapie + Bruno

            Cheapie at the moment is looking like Lucas Digne lol. The fixtures are nice for Villa and I like Digne's output. Price not so important but the mid-priced defenders I'm not really sold on so could see myself going like Dalot.

            Which option is better? Which cheap defender would you go? I have Gabriel, Lewis, VdB, Greaves.

            Open Controls
            1. Gommy
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Would you consider RAN?

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Your captaincy plans should be factored in here

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                I don't think it's that big of a deal. We'll all have 3 premiums and then you just pick who you feel like.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Sure but I don't know your team which is why I mentioned it as something to consider

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    2 hours, 15 mins ago

                    I guess Palmer this week or Salah if I get him. I have Saka, Palmer, Haaland. I do think you have to pick between Salah + Haaland though and I'm still not so sure on selling Haaland.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 40 mins ago

                      Why does it have to be Salah v Haaland? We have good cheap MID/FWDs to choose from and can go Havertz as an alternative pick to Saka to allow Salah/Haaland + Palmer

                      Open Controls
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        1 hour, 19 mins ago

                        Because I have Saka already and I like him a lot. They are going into a good run of games now and have Odegaard back. They've got their bad games out the way. I'm confident in his long term potential.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Oops misread last comment as a general Salah v Haaland post than specific to your team.

                          Feels like if you don't make the Haaland to Salah switch this GW, you hold Haaland long term

                          Open Controls
            3. JBG
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              A imo

              Open Controls
            4. fantasyfog
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              I like A, did Haaland out Salah in a few weeks ago as part of three transfers, obviously no Haaland will burn me at some point but you can't..you know, its given me all greens so far, isak is my main target now, Newcastle looked pretty good against Forest, Wood out Isak in for me

              Open Controls
            5. fantasyfog
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Do you have Robinson?

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                No but I don't really like Robinson because I'm kind of forced to play him every week and he has some tough games coming up.

                Open Controls
            6. mookie
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              I like Digne as well, but worried he'll be rotated in GW14 or 15. Would need him in 14.
              Have Colwill, Konsa/Pau, Konate, Estupinan(if Ferdi out for the year) on my watchlist.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                Ooh that's a nice call I didn't think of. Estupinan... Brighton defense is a bit unpredictable though imo.

                Open Controls
                1. mookie
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Yeah, it is, they looked very poor at times.
                  On the other hand, they kept 3 CSs and all the tough fixtures are behind them. ARS, MCI, LIV, CHE, TOT, NEW, MUN and even NFO.

                  Open Controls
          • AD105
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Will be doing Haaland/Johnson > Salah/one of the below, who would you go for?

            A) Isak
            B) J Pedro

            Going J Pedro would make it slightly easier to upgrade a MID to Saka, but that wouldn’t be impossible to do if I went for Isak, as I could downgrade other players in my squad e.g. Trent, Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              I'd go cheap here. Watkins can become Isak.

              Open Controls
          • Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            5FTs for the International break. Plan was to bring in Havertz, Jackson, Saka, Palmer and a defender (maybe Gabriel, Timber). So far I've brought in Isak and J.Pedro. Hmm...

            Open Controls
            1. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Jury out for me on Isak. Reacting to recent info. Prone to injury etc etc

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Transferring in the second best striker in the league, who's just scored in 4 games on the bounce, with good upcoming fixtures isn't that reactive really. Agree that he's injury prone, but anyone can get crocked at any time really.

                Open Controls
              2. Deulofail
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Tbh my decision has definitely been swayed by price changes. I would prefer to wait until the deadline and make the decision then, and who knows who I would pick at that time. Really dislike the price change part of the game, but it is what it is, and sometimes it forces your hand, or at least whispers influence in your hand's ears. Shame, as it FPL teams are more homologous as a result.

                Open Controls
            2. Lanley Staurel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Those a are great additions. I brought in Bruno the other week anticipating a swing which seems to have started. You got him or pondering him? How have you not made any transfers? Are you in a good position rank wise to allow that - not sure I could calm my trigger transfer fingers 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                I only made transfers outside of my WC this season, until the two I mention above. Primarily, I'd say it's because I've been doing well. Was 12.5k last week, and 30k now. Also haven't had too many injuries.

                Aside from that I've been planning longer-term and avoiding players without good mid-lon-term fixtures. For example, I haven't owned an Arsenal player this season, despite being an Arsenal fan and usually cramming them into my team. That's also why I don't intend to get Bruno this week, at least as things stand.

                When we learnt of the new bankable 5FTs before the season, I already planned to WC in GW4 (originally I was thinking GW3), and then saving for 5FTs in GW7-8 and then mini WC and be patient again. Seems to have worked and I got the value benefit of an early WC (even though I missed the deadline and royally messed it up with 4+m on the bench haha).

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  I only made 5 transfers*

                  Open Controls
            3. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              J Pedro will probably be on your bench too but covering the rise?

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 8 Years
                56 mins ago

                As it stands, Wood would be on my bench as he rotates well with Rogers. But there's a decent chance I sell Wood for Jackson or Havertz, which would probably see Pedro drop to the bench, if not Rogers, yeah. Potential price changes on my mind for sure.

                Open Controls
          • NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            there's no algorithm for human manipulation, and fpl manually manipulates/freezes prices when they feel like it. is it loosely based on transfers? yes. but in the end humans make the decisions based on what they feel should happen in the game at that moment

            Open Controls
            1. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Nice to know too who these humans are too to the Knights template can have them burnt at the stake.

              Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              I really don't think this is the case.

              If you assume people are going to take the laziest route, you'll be right more often than not. It just wouldn't be practical to randomly individually manipulate specific players rather than let an algorithm or automated process decide.

              That process might be bugged or have weird parameters that cause stuff like Solanke to not drop but I do think there is a code there to be cracked and some price change predictors are going to get closer if they keep working on it.

              Open Controls
              1. Derbz87
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                The question is, does value matter that much in FPL? Even if you get it 100% accurate which you won't, this isn't the stock market. Value of players doesn't guarantee points on the pitch.

                Open Controls
              2. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                It would be extremely easy to manipulate thresholds in the back-end on an individual basis. There may be some basic logic that is applied to 99% of players (transfers in/out >= 10% of ownership for example) but I'd be willing to bet that they manipulate that logic when it suits.

                Open Controls
                1. Derbz87
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  I don't know how it works with these sites but wildcard transfers don't count do they? How do they strip out wildcard transfers from normal transfers? Obviously FPL towers have that information but nobody else does until after the event unless I've misunderstood?

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    FPL will know, so they would be able to filter out this activity in their algorithm, but I'm not sure whether there's some additional logic built into the prediction sites - maybe they add in a buffer during popular wildcard weeks to increase accuracy? We've seen it before where someone like Salah will sit on +130 for days and not rise, so maybe they don't.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Deulofail
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    I think they estimate how many WCs are in play. Not sure what each sites methods for that are, but one way is to take data from sites that allow you to plan your team. Obsiously, that is not accurate, but better than nothing.

                    I'm not sure it's a fact that WC transfers don't count, though. It is a common assumption, but I don't think it is proven. Perhaps there are exceptions, or WC transfers count 5% as much. Idk. Would be a great topic for an article on FFS, but most articles here are regurgitations.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Deulofail
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      I see that Ragabolly says he will share what he learnt, if I understand this article correctly, so that I look forward to that for sure!

                      Open Controls
            3. Studs Up
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              If only the parameters were known.
              Yet people take a dig at sites that at least try to predict these changes, meanwhile the elephant in the room is FPL HQ.

              Open Controls
            4. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              The people that make me laugh are those that are on here that are experts in the intracacies of FPL price changes so they know that manual manipulation has occurred, and then their next post is to ask if their bench order is correct.

              Open Controls
          • Fit_to_drop
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            I want to t/fer Wood out as I think the run will come to an end with upcoming tough fixtures.
            I had 3 t/fers but used 2 to sort out ailing defence

            Views on this move:
            Wood & Flekken >> Fabianski/Cunha (-4) for exact money

            Own Salah/Haaland since start.

            Thanks.

            Open Controls
            1. Funkyav
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              i guess it depends on who your 2nd gk is, as if fabs loses his spot youd be without a gk

              Open Controls
              1. Derbz87
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                This is a good point. Far to early to say Fab keeps the shirt and if he doesnt its another transfer and you'll need some change to get a playable option.

                Open Controls
              2. Fit_to_drop
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Good point - which i didnt see. thank you.

                Open Controls
          • Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Damn Pedro only on 39.8% on LiveFPL. I got him early based on FPLStats, who I think had him in the 80s last night, and 76.4% now. Ah well, fingies crossed.

            Will be interesting to see who wins out between FPLStats and LiveFPL. Routing for LiveFPL so I don't have to give consent to anyone to eat my cookies.

            Open Controls
          • Esraj
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Is leny yoro seriously an option now under amorim?

            Open Controls
            1. Funkyav
              • 15 Years
              24 mins ago

              not yet

              Open Controls
          • vova
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Hey guys! Hope everyone is doing great 😀 Need some serious help with my team, been tumbling down the ranks after an ill advised WC haha

            Flekken Valdi
            TAA Gvardiol Gabriel Myko Greaves
            Son Foden Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
            Haaland Wood DCL

            3 FT
            0.3 ITB

            Obviously getting Salah in for Southampton will be one of the moves but what else should I prioritise?

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
            1. Botman and Robben
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              DCL out

              Open Controls
            2. Mother Farke
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Focus on shifting DCL and TAA (injured and City soon anyway). Can you do TAA, Son, DCL > Konate, Salah, Joao Pedro?

                Open Controls
                1. vova
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  can't get Konate but can get Mazraoui (or any 4.7 defender)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mother Farke
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Sounds decent that, yeah. Only concern with Mazraoui is how Amorim will utilise him, you'd be going into the GW blinded so to speak.

                      Open Controls
              • Dennis System
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                I want Saka, Palmer, Bruno and Salah and I can do it if I do -12

                Watkins, TAA, Solanke, Foden and Mbeumo
                to
                Salah, Bruno, Isak, Wissa and Mazraoui

                Still have Gvard + Cunha + Rogers etc

                Yay or nay???

                Open Controls
                1. PartyTime
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  No wc? Sub 5.0 m midfielders will match / outscore bruno imo. Semenyo, Emile etc but worth a punt if you insist.

                  Open Controls
              • gfcc20
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Watkins + Rogers to J.Pedro + Bruno for free? Would give me Salah Son Palmer Mbuemo Bruno as a midfield and money ITB to do Son to Saka when needed.

                Open Controls
              • PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Anyone got the stats for amount of TC used? Wondering the number of managers with it although it's an overrated chip imo, feels like so many squandered it on Haaland vs Sou & one could capitalise on this.

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 11 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  36% in top 10k
                  19% overall

                  Open Controls
                  1. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Haa. Thanks. Not as much as I expected

                    Open Controls
              • SalahFingers
                • 6 Years
                28 mins ago

                I wish that livefpl price tracker had a filter for player position.

                Sometimes I'm looking to sell a midfielder (McNeil), so would like to look at the risers for my options without having to scroll through the whole list.

                Open Controls
                1. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  FPLStats toggles by position on my phone, except Forwards

                  Open Controls
              • SpaceCadet
                • 10 Years
                12 mins ago

                Best option here folks? 2 fts, 2.2m itb

                A. Solanke mbeumo > palmer wissa
                B. Solanke Soucek Gabriel > pedro palmer hall -4
                C. Haaland Soucek > palmer Isak

                Sanchez
                Gvardiol Gabriel ran
                Salah mbeumo esr rogers
                Haaland solanke wood

                Valdi Soucek faes greaves

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.