Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 31?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have a thin pool of armband alternatives to challenge Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) in Gameweek 31.

A possible injury casts doubt over the best of the rest, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak (£9.5m).

Still, we run the rule over him and a host of differential and alternative assets from Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester City, amongst others, in this week’s Captain Sensible.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Isak limped out of Newcastle United’s battling 2-1 win over Brentford during the midweek round of fixtures.

The former Real Sociedad marksman opened the scoring for the Magpies before his eventual withdrawal with a tight groin.

Despite being restricted to a 65-minute display, Isak mustered three shots, all from inside the box, and two big chances in a lively return to Premier League action.

Currently, in the bronze medal position for this season’s Golden Boot, Isak has secured just under 230% of the Captain Poll vote ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Salah misfired in Liverpool’s slender 1-0 win over Everton in the final Merseyside derby of the season.

While we will save the Egyptian the ignominy of dubbing this a generational stinker, Salah’s sum contribution was one big chance on target without a single one created.

Nevertheless, Salah’s quality is uncontested, and his demise is greatly exaggerated. The Liverpool wideman has overtaken Isak in the poll on Friday, backed by just over a third of our voters.

Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) is in third place with 13.2% of the vote. Omar Marmoush (£7.5m) is a long way further back, with no one else garnering more than 2%.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES