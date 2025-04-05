16
Captain Sensible April 5

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 31?

16 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have a thin pool of armband alternatives to challenge Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) in Gameweek 31.

A possible injury casts doubt over the best of the rest, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak (£9.5m).

Still, we run the rule over him and a host of differential and alternative assets from Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester City, amongst others, in this week’s Captain Sensible.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Isak limped out of Newcastle United’s battling 2-1 win over Brentford during the midweek round of fixtures.

The former Real Sociedad marksman opened the scoring for the Magpies before his eventual withdrawal with a tight groin.

Despite being restricted to a 65-minute display, Isak mustered three shots, all from inside the box, and two big chances in a lively return to Premier League action.

Currently, in the bronze medal position for this season’s Golden Boot, Isak has secured just under 230% of the Captain Poll vote ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Salah misfired in Liverpool’s slender 1-0 win over Everton in the final Merseyside derby of the season.

While we will save the Egyptian the ignominy of dubbing this a generational stinker, Salah’s sum contribution was one big chance on target without a single one created.

Nevertheless, Salah’s quality is uncontested, and his demise is greatly exaggerated. The Liverpool wideman has overtaken Isak in the poll on Friday, backed by just over a third of our voters.

Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) is in third place with 13.2% of the vote. Omar Marmoush (£7.5m) is a long way further back, with no one else garnering more than 2%.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Four top 10k finishes. 22/23 Rank - 6123.  Follow them on Twitter

16 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Viper
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    Gabriel -> Saliba or roll, playing Gvardiol.

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Roll and keep ur FT until DGW 33

      Open Controls
      1. Viper
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Cheers for the reply. Yeah im thinking while I have cover it might be best to wait and see what options open up

        Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Same dilemma. Likely to do the move as Gabriel was my only defensive cover for Arsenal.

      Plus Gvardiol playing CB is not as appealing as doesn't get as forward much

      Open Controls
    3. boroie
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Roll. Can be done later if needs be.

      Open Controls
  2. Tiamani Warrior
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    I usually avoid watching City so not to clued up on them. Is Ederson nailed when fit or is there rotation with Ortega? Chances of playing both GW33 fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would say Ederson's more nailed than he had been previously. Ortega really has not been good when he's played this season

      Open Controls
  3. yanky
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench one

    a) Savinho
    b) Sarr
    c) Saka
    d) Rogers
    e) Mateta
    f) Isak
    g) Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A or B.

      Open Controls
  4. boroie
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench one…

    A - Sarr (BHA)
    B - Mateta (BHA)
    C - Saka (eve)
    D - Murphy (lei)
    E - Rogers (NFO)

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. boroie
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Livramento Munoz
    Salah(C) Saka Murphy Sarr
    Isak(VC) Marmoush Mateta

    Areola; Rogers Konsa Gabriel*

    Open Controls
    1. yanky
      • 15 Years
      just now

      not tempted to play rogers over sarr?

      Open Controls
  6. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Digne nailed?

    Seems like most on here are going for Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not nailed. Konsa most nailed Villa def.

      Open Controls
  7. Aye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Who to play?

    A. Konsa (NFO)
    B. Gvardiol (mun)
    C. Burn (lei)

    Thank you!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.