Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 31?

Five Premier League players are on the cusp of a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation as we approach Gameweek 31.

Meanwhile, there are three players serving suspensions ahead of the next round of games.

We cover everything you need to know about the disciplinary situation in this article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

Barring more unexpected postponements/rearrangements, all 20 clubs will contest their 32nd league fixture in Gameweek 32. In the case of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, they’ll reach that mark in the second fixture of their Double Gameweek 32.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 30?

Southampton’s Flynn Downes (£4.7m) begins a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation this weekend.

Matheus Cunha (£6.8m) meanwhile has one more fixture to go before he returns to Premier League action.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 30?

Will Hughes (£4.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) return from their bans in Gameweek 31.

WHO IS CLOSE TO A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 31?

With Downes reaching 10 bookings, there are five players remaining one caution short of a ban.

Among them is Antonie Semenyo (£5.7m), owned by 8.4% of FPL managers.

Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) and Dan Burn (£4.4m) are the two most popular picks on eight yellow cards.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



