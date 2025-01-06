We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for the 2025 Sports Podcast Awards!
We’re a finalist in the Best Fantasy, Betting and Gaming Podcast category – and you can help us win by voting here.
The polls close on January 10.
Thank you for your support!
OUR PODCASTS
Each week, we produce a huge number of podcasts – some transferred over from video, some exclusively audio and some converted from X Spaces.
These include:
- Team News with Joe and Neale
- Scoutcast with Hibbo, Nacho and Andy
- FPL Q&A with Az and Sam
- Tom Freeman’s team reveal
- FPL Chai’s team reveal
- FPL General’s team reveal
- Burning Questions with Harry and Tom
- Deadline Dilemmas with Pras and Mo
- Goals Imminent with Joe and Marc
- FPL Community Spaces with Chris
- Scout the Gameweek with Ryan
WHERE YOU CAN FIND OUR PODCASTS
You can find our podcasts on Spotify, Apple, Podbean and elsewhere:
You can also listen to the latest podcast via the embedded player on the home page of our site.