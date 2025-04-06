150
Scout Notes April 6

FPL notes: Kluivert injury update + four in four for Evanilson

Evanilson (£5.8m) continued his impressive scoring streak with a brace against West Ham United on Saturday.

In a match between two teams at the wrong end of the Premier League form table, it was maybe no surprise that they ended up level.

Our next Scout Notes covers West Ham United 2-2 Bournemouth.

KLUIVERT UPDATE

There was again no Justin Kluivert (£6.1m) in the Bournemouth squad on Saturday.

Andoni Iraola had said it would be “difficult” for the Dutch midfielder to recover in time for Gameweek 31, so it was expected that his name would be missing from the teamsheet in east London.

There is hope, however, that he can be back for Gameweek 32.

Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) and Luis Sinisterra (£4.8m) are also getting closer to comebacks.

“Yeah, I hope he can be back. Also, we will try with Tav, with Sini. We will see how they are. It’s going to be very difficult to recover all three but let’s see, if we recover one or two, it will give us somw more options offensively that I think we need.” – Andoni Iraola on Justin Kluivert

Dango Ouattara (£4.9m) will soon face a (further) threat to his place, then, although he was probably the pick of the Cherries’ attacking midfielders against West Ham. One superb early cross created a big chance that Evanilson missed, while he almost forced an own-goal with another cut-back.

FOUR IN FOUR FOR EVANILSON

Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) seems to get extended minutes regardless of how he’s playing, which is not very well at present.

No one can question that his underlying numbers are good: he had more shots (five) than any other Premier League player on Saturday. That’s not the first time this has happened in 2024/25. His tally of 112 attempts over the season is better than any other midfielder, too.

The problem is that the shots themselves tend to lack conviction. Even for his ‘assist’ for Evanilson’s opener, it was a tame effort that Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) spilled at the Brazilian’s feet.

With Kluivert out, Evanilson is carrying the can in attack at present. Both of his strikes on Saturday were poacher’s goals from inside the six-yard box, the second tapped in from Dean Huijsen‘s (£4.5m) looping header.

That’s four goals in four starts since the budget forward returned from injury, with his numbers holding up well in that time.

Above: Evanilson has had at least one big chance, and three shots in the box, in each of his post-injury starts

CHERRIES’ ACHILLES HEEL

Not one Premier League side kept a clean sheet on Saturday but Bournemouth looked the likeliest to do so, comfortably holding West Ham at bay for an hour. The hosts had just two shots in that time.

Then, the old Achilles heel. Four minutes later, West Ham were 2-1 up. It was two crosses and two headers that did the damage, with Niclas Fullkrug (£6.7m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) on target.

It’s a season-long issue. The Cherries, comfortably in the top half for most defensive stats, rank in the bottom four for headers conceded and set-piece chances allowed.

“I think it’s what is punishing us because we continue to have the chances to score the goals but we are conceding goals without really suffering a lot defensively.” – Andoni Iraola

HAMMERS SCORE TWICE – BUT REMAIN SHOT-SHY

Carving out chances has been West Ham’s main problem since Graham Potter was appointed. While two goals arrived on Saturday, the ‘xG race’ graphic above underlines that a lack of creativity is an ongoing issue.

Potter ditched a third centre-half and went with a more-attacking-on-paper 4-2-3-1 but it had little impact. Barring a 15-minute spell that brought the two goals, it was solid but thoroughly uninspiring stuff.

The West Ham boss went without an orthodox striker (not for the first time this season), following Evan Ferguson‘s (£5.5m) disappointing display in midweek.

It was the introduction of another bona fide centre-forward, however, that made the difference.

Fullkrug thumped in a header within seven minutes of his introduction to restore parity, with Bowen briefly giving West Ham the lead.

“He gives us a focal point. He gives us a chance to get second balls. He gives us a chance to attack quicker, a bit more vertically.

“We’re just managing him back to full fitness and we have to be patient with him.” – Graham Potter on Niclas Fullkrug

Bowen continues to try and buck the team-wide trend: another three shots in the box here took him to 16 in eight games under Potter – no FPL midfielder has more in that time.

  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Mbuemo now to punish me for selling him and keeping Palmer.

    Palmer will, of course, come on for a 1 point cameo to block Rogers bench jam points.

    Open Controls
    1. Leo14CFC
        51 mins ago

        I’m a Chelsea fan but sold palmer weeks ago as not doing anything and tooo expensive !! Got sussed out now …

        Open Controls
        1. bring_on _the_fantasy
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Don’t think that’s the case at all. I think as soon as Jackson and Muduke were out it massively affects his output. I think he’ll have a decent end to the season if they all stay fit.

          Open Controls
          1. bring_on _the_fantasy
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Benching him and Jackson today though is bizzare.

            Open Controls
      • WVA
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        Not sure how you came to sell Mbeumo over Palmer

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Cos I’m stoopid!

          Open Controls
    2. Leo14CFC
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Alison joy playing again !! Got a little spot on the head

        Open Controls
        1. Leo14CFC
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Not playing again

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              If it's the concussion protocol there's nothing he could have done.

              Open Controls
        2. Sandy Ravage
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Alisson + Kerkez > Raya + Gvardiol

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Alison should be back soon

            Open Controls
        3. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Is this a "luxury" move or it's worth in your opinion? (for 32,33)
          Sarr Watkins to Rogers Mateta

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Yes v. luxury in my opinion.

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Not seeing significant upgrades on those moves and you'll probably need those 2FTs later

            Open Controls
        4. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          I might be the only one here who thinks this season has been a total mess. Genuinely can't remember any season as bad as this one from a PL & FPL perspective.

          Open Controls
          1. The Red Devil
            • 10 Years
            47 mins ago

            Lots here! Lots of curveballs & performances as well a bit meh

            Open Controls
          2. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            No you are on good company

            Open Controls
        5. The Red Devil
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          All these english sides in europe are gonna make DGWs a bit meh

          Open Controls
        6. Reddonkeyham 42
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Plan was to always keep Palmer for Ipswich and then move on. Now not even sure if I should bother.

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            48 mins ago

            Not sure how you came up with that plan, he’s been woeful for 10 game weeks now.

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 12 Years
              31 mins ago

              Ipswich been woeful for about 20 gameweeks tbf

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 8 Years
                25 mins ago

                More like 31 but you don’t hold a 10m blanking asset for 10 weeks to play them

                Open Controls
                1. Mr. O'Connell
                  • 12 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Not exactly a plethora of replacements you'd be confident in. Pool of players at an all time low.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Yes Ndidi
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    And it's not like funds are an issue either, now Haaland & Trent are non-options.

                    Open Controls
            2. Paul Psychic Octopus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              22 mins ago

              He was pretty good against Spurs midweek tbf.

              Open Controls
              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                He was, which is why I brought him and captained him, latter probably a step too far but I fancied a punt.
                Never expected it to backfire like this though

                Open Controls
          2. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            8 mins ago

            Same here, may just sell, Ipswich or not now!

            Open Controls
        7. mookie
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          This feels like mud and smells like mud. Just hope I can beat my first WC score of 35. Surely? Right?

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Wildcards are always awful

            Open Controls
        8. Fifa las vegas
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Surely I get away with one of Palmer or Foden no show for Rogers off the bench. Surely!?!?

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            36 mins ago

            very unlikely

            Open Controls
            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 12 Years
              31 mins ago

              Damn you and your sensibility. Brace from the bench from Palmer could also work

              Open Controls
              1. Fifa las vegas
                • 12 Years
                30 mins ago

                He’ll come on at HT hopefully

                Open Controls
        9. WVA
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Palmer will still outscore Saka

          Open Controls
          1. fantasist
            • 14 Years
            46 mins ago

            Or comes on in 2nd half, gets a yellow card, 0pts

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              7 mins ago

              This is the more likely outcome

              Open Controls
        10. Vazza
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Need a Palmer cameo today

          Open Controls
          1. fantasist
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            A brace off the bench would be sweet

            Open Controls
          2. Totti
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            hope to stay on the bench 🙂

            Open Controls
        11. Captain Mal
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            If Maresca is willing to rotate against Brentford, then it's very likely the same happens against Ipswich. On the other hand, selling Palmer for Saka wouldn't make much sense considering he probably won't start either.

            Open Controls
            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Ya outside of Saka I’m not sure who I’d even go for. Mess of a season

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                59 mins ago

                Crazy recently, my non WC team will probably outscore my WC team.
                Taking out Evanilson is right up there!

                Open Controls
            2. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Palmer is just returning from niggle. Rest today means he'll definitely start the upcoming games now

              Open Controls
              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                12 mins ago

                Yeah but he played 90 against Spurs, which suggests he’s back to full fitness.

                I hate this randomness, just ruins the game.

                Open Controls
              2. Captain Mal
                  11 mins ago

                  Hmm, Maresca's rotation tendencies make me have some doubts, but I guess we'll find out soon enough.

                  Open Controls
              3. F4L
                • 10 Years
                56 mins ago

                whatever the case, just hope for the time being chelsea can settle their ecl ties in the first leg. i know palmer is just coming back from injury, but he looked pissed to even be subbed last game at 90, and full of energy. cl is far from guaranteed for chelsea as well. its an odd benching for sure and agreed raises doubts about future gws.

                Open Controls
            3. bring_on _the_fantasy
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Wonder if Isak plays tomorrow. Have my doubts. With their busy schedule coming up it would be the ideal game to give him a rest and give Wilson a run out. They don’t need him to beat a woeful Leicester.

              Open Controls
              1. Jimmy B
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                The only difference for Newcastle is no european football to juggle. You're right though they don't need to play him to beat Leicester. I don't thing this Isak issue is one which will go away with rest though, seems to be recurring and may eventually need some surgery but I'm no physio

                Open Controls
            4. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Why has are the Chelsea players benched? Even Cucu, weird. Brentford will bash them

              Open Controls
              1. F4L
                • 10 Years
                55 mins ago

                only explanation is maresca went with frank on AM

                Open Controls
              2. _Ninja_
                • 14 Years
                42 mins ago

                Normal for them to rotate before euope midweek when its knock out tie. He left Palmer out of the group state so there was no rotation for him there.

                Open Controls
            5. Vazza
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Need a mega haul from Salah today since a lot of FPL managers have gone for Isak captain

              Open Controls
            6. jacob1989
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Unbelievable. I had triple chelsea. All benched!!

              Open Controls
              1. SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Wow that’s bad luck

                Open Controls
                1. jacob1989
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  I have nothing on the bench also. Just 2 1 pointers

                  Open Controls
              2. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Oh no your 6 points

                Open Controls
            7. SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Any warm up injuries at Brentford?…

              Open Controls
            8. Paul Psychic Octopus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Baffling selections by Mascara.
              Saving players for Warsaw in the Europa Conference Chewing Gum Industries Cup?
              Meanwhile the competition for Top 4-5 and Champions League is incredibly tight.

              Open Controls
              1. mookie
                • 11 Years
                7 mins ago

                If they win that competition they'll earn as much as Slovan Bratislava, who lost all 8 games in the CL.

                Open Controls
              2. Jimmy B
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Dont forget hes basically just a mini Pep. Learnt the art of baffling rotation from the master

                Open Controls
            9. Mighty Duck
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Good bye, Cole. Thank you for a rich points contribution in this season. Now take a good rest till the season's end, you deserved it.

                Open Controls
              • Flynny
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Very strange chelsea team.

                Was looking to bring in cucu v Ipswich for the bench boost

                Not I'm not so sure!

                Open Controls
              • Joke Insurance™
                • 1 Year
                35 mins ago

                Great skills there from Konate.

                Open Controls
              • lilmessipran
                • 12 Years
                33 mins ago

                Where Palmer points?

                Open Controls
                1. Joke Insurance™
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  You’ll see it after 90 min.

                  Open Controls
              • Bobby Digital
                • 7 Years
                29 mins ago

                Whoa what a goal

                Open Controls
              • Cojones of Destiny
                • 7 Years
                25 mins ago

                points for everyone)

                Open Controls
              • Joke Insurance™
                • 1 Year
                15 mins ago

                Ramsdale will definitely not make it as a boxer.

                Open Controls
              • Joke Insurance™
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                Good thing Muniz didn’t attempt the backflip with that celebration. Definitely was not going to make it.

                Open Controls
              • ididnt
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                With the pretty standard WC template team (triple Palace and Newcastle) and double ARS and Villa etc, is what’s the best order for playing tc and bb?

                Seems both have their potential upsides in the next two gw

                Open Controls
              • _Ninja_
                • 14 Years
                just now

                BJ again, Maddy a

                Open Controls

