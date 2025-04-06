FPL notes: Wood + Elanga injury updates, Emery on rotation

Continuing with the Gameweek 31 Scout Notes, it’s Aston Villa 2-1 Nottingham Forest.

Unai Emery kept us guessing for Gameweeks 32/33 by rotating wildly, while Nuno Espirito Santo was down three striking options through injury by the end of the game.

We discuss those team news updates and more Fantasy talking points below.

NEW ELANGA CONCERN, WOOD + AWONIYI INJURY LATEST

It wasn’t a huge shock to see Chris Wood‘s (£7.1m) name missing from the Forest teamsheet on Saturday. More of a surprise was the absence of Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.5m), who had been deputising for the injured Wood since the international break.

It meant that Forest operated with Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.6m) as a sort of false nine, with wingers Anthony Elanga (£5.5m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) often the more advanced. It was those two, indeed, who had breakaway chances in the first half.

Nuno couldn’t even call upon Elanga after the break. The Sweden international was taken off at half-time, with his recent red-hot form the first indication that it wasn’t merely a tactical decision.

“He didn’t feel comfortable. Unfortunately, we have to scan another player. Hopefully, it is nothing. We have to see [what the injury is]. Hopefully, we will have more information in a couple of days.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Anthony Elanga, via the Nottingham Post

“Let’s see, let’s see. He was not totally okay. Let’s see. It was more about trying to help the boys and make the right adjustments.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Anthony Elanga, to BBC Radio Nottingham

As for Wood and Awoniyi, no prizes for guessing which word beginning with ‘a’ Nuno used in his update.

“He felt his hamstring in the [last] game. When I spoke to you on Thursday, I already knew. I am sorry I didn’t tell you. We are going to have to assess day by day, him and Chris [Wood], to see if they can help us in the next one.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Taiwo Awoniyi, via the Nottingham Post

“It is day by day with Chris. He is improving. “Let’s see about the results of the scan on T [Awoniyi], then we’ll have a better opinion. It is going to be assessing day by day.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Chris Wood, via the Nottingham Post

WILLIAMS A THREAT

Forest were all at sea early on. The players didn’t click in the 3-4-3 formation, with Forest lacking an out-ball in the absence of Wood/Awoniyi. Morato (£4.5m), brought in at centre-half, also struggled.

“For me, football is strikers. We missed Chris and we missed T, because the way we play and the way we do things we need a reference player.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

But the Tricky Trees have bounced back time and time again this season, confounding the pundits who have attempted to second-guess when their purple patch was about to stop.

And so it was after the interval, with Forest putting huge pressure on their hosts. Substitute Jota Silva (£5.9m) halved the deficit, while Murillo (£4.7m) hit the bar.

The best two chances fell to Neco Williams (£4.4m). Given even more license than usual to attack in the second half, he twice shot off-target from excellent positions in the Villa box.

He also created four chances, one of which led to an assist for Jota’s goal.

Above: Williams was Forest’s leading player for expected goal involvement (xGI) on Saturday

The second-half improvement gives reason to be optimistic going into Gameweek 32. Forest will have Alex Moreno (£4.2m) back for that one to help solve the full-back/wing-back shortage, while Jota impressed enough up top to suggest that even if Awoniyi and Wood miss out, there is a potential better solution through the middle.

EMERY DISCUSSES ROTATION

Emery made eight changes to his starting XI, with Emi Martinez (£5.0m), Youri Tielemans (£5.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) the only survivors. They are, indeed, the only Villans not to be benched once in the Premier League this season.

“Of course, it’s very important to try to manage as well now the players we have, trying to get the best of them, playing the starting XI [or] being a substitute off the bench.” – Unai Emery to Sky Sports

Given the excellent performances of long-time understudies like Ian Maatsen (£4.5m) and Donyell Malen (£5.3m), who combined for Villa’s second goal, you do wonder whether Emery will feel more confident about again resting some of his regulars against Southampton in Gameweek 32.

That match falls in between the double-header against Paris Saint-Germain. It’s a Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday turnaround, too, increasing the threat of rotation.

Emery referenced the Saints game after full-time, albeit in slightly incomprehensible fashion.

“Between PSG we face Southampton and the effort we did today and Brentford and Brighton, as well, it makes sense to prepare for Southampton as best as possible because we are recovering some distance against our opponents.” – Unai Emery, via Birmingham Live

ROGERS STARS AGAIN

One of the big questions for next weekend is whether Rogers gets a long-overdue rest. As mentioned above, he’s started every league game he’s been available for this season.

But so pretty much had Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) until Saturday, with the defender reduced to a substitute appearance. Konsa’s one previous benching had come in Gameweek 7 when he was half-fit.

If there is a game to rest your big guns in, it’s against Southampton.

Rogers was great again against Forest, taking his opener superbly and being denied a second by Matz Sels (£5.1m). His versatility certainly helps his game-time. Alternating between right wing and the ’10’ role in recent months, here he was back on the left flank.

WATKINS FITNESS UPDATE

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) was back in the starting XI on Saturday. Emery said Villa were managing Watkins’ knee issue in his pre-match presser on Friday; a day later and he’s fine.

“He had it [injury], but not now. Last week he started training before Preston. He was stopping in the break. Now he is feeling good. Strikers need to feel comfortable, scoring goals, assisting and playing minutes. He is a very important player for us. Physically he is good.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins, via Birmingham Live

It adds to the uncertainty over Marcus Rashford (£6.7m), who had been deputising up front. Rashford was benched for the fourth Gameweek in five on Saturday, although like Marco Asensio (£6.2m), seems to get chances no matter how few minutes he gets. The Manchester United loanee had an excellent late breakaway opportunity to seal the win on Saturday, with Sels denying him.



