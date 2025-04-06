93
Scout Notes April 6

FPL notes: Wood + Elanga injury updates, Emery on rotation

Continuing with the Gameweek 31 Scout Notes, it’s Aston Villa 2-1 Nottingham Forest.

Unai Emery kept us guessing for Gameweeks 32/33 by rotating wildly, while Nuno Espirito Santo was down three striking options through injury by the end of the game.

We discuss those team news updates and more Fantasy talking points below.

NEW ELANGA CONCERN, WOOD + AWONIYI INJURY LATEST

It wasn’t a huge shock to see Chris Wood‘s (£7.1m) name missing from the Forest teamsheet on Saturday. More of a surprise was the absence of Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.5m), who had been deputising for the injured Wood since the international break.

It meant that Forest operated with Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.6m) as a sort of false nine, with wingers Anthony Elanga (£5.5m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) often the more advanced. It was those two, indeed, who had breakaway chances in the first half.

Elanga Wood

Nuno couldn’t even call upon Elanga after the break. The Sweden international was taken off at half-time, with his recent red-hot form the first indication that it wasn’t merely a tactical decision.

“He didn’t feel comfortable. Unfortunately, we have to scan another player. Hopefully, it is nothing. We have to see [what the injury is]. Hopefully, we will have more information in a couple of days.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Anthony Elanga, via the Nottingham Post

“Let’s see, let’s see. He was not totally okay. Let’s see. It was more about trying to help the boys and make the right adjustments.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Anthony Elanga, to BBC Radio Nottingham

As for Wood and Awoniyi, no prizes for guessing which word beginning with ‘a’ Nuno used in his update.

“He felt his hamstring in the [last] game. When I spoke to you on Thursday, I already knew. I am sorry I didn’t tell you. We are going to have to assess day by day, him and Chris [Wood], to see if they can help us in the next one.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Taiwo Awoniyi, via the Nottingham Post

“It is day by day with Chris. He is improving.

“Let’s see about the results of the scan on T [Awoniyi], then we’ll have a better opinion. It is going to be assessing day by day.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Chris Wood, via the Nottingham Post

WILLIAMS A THREAT

Forest were all at sea early on. The players didn’t click in the 3-4-3 formation, with Forest lacking an out-ball in the absence of Wood/Awoniyi. Morato (£4.5m), brought in at centre-half, also struggled.

“For me, football is strikers. We missed Chris and we missed T, because the way we play and the way we do things we need a reference player.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

But the Tricky Trees have bounced back time and time again this season, confounding the pundits who have attempted to second-guess when their purple patch was about to stop.

And so it was after the interval, with Forest putting huge pressure on their hosts. Substitute Jota Silva (£5.9m) halved the deficit, while Murillo (£4.7m) hit the bar.

The best two chances fell to Neco Williams (£4.4m). Given even more license than usual to attack in the second half, he twice shot off-target from excellent positions in the Villa box.

He also created four chances, one of which led to an assist for Jota’s goal.

Above: Williams was Forest’s leading player for expected goal involvement (xGI) on Saturday

The second-half improvement gives reason to be optimistic going into Gameweek 32. Forest will have Alex Moreno (£4.2m) back for that one to help solve the full-back/wing-back shortage, while Jota impressed enough up top to suggest that even if Awoniyi and Wood miss out, there is a potential better solution through the middle.

EMERY DISCUSSES ROTATION

Emery made eight changes to his starting XI, with Emi Martinez (£5.0m), Youri Tielemans (£5.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) the only survivors. They are, indeed, the only Villans not to be benched once in the Premier League this season.

“Of course, it’s very important to try to manage as well now the players we have, trying to get the best of them, playing the starting XI [or] being a substitute off the bench.” – Unai Emery to Sky Sports

Given the excellent performances of long-time understudies like Ian Maatsen (£4.5m) and Donyell Malen (£5.3m), who combined for Villa’s second goal, you do wonder whether Emery will feel more confident about again resting some of his regulars against Southampton in Gameweek 32.

That match falls in between the double-header against Paris Saint-Germain. It’s a Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday turnaround, too, increasing the threat of rotation.

Emery referenced the Saints game after full-time, albeit in slightly incomprehensible fashion.

“Between PSG we face Southampton and the effort we did today and Brentford and Brighton, as well, it makes sense to prepare for Southampton as best as possible because we are recovering some distance against our opponents.” – Unai Emery, via Birmingham Live

ROGERS STARS AGAIN

One of the big questions for next weekend is whether Rogers gets a long-overdue rest. As mentioned above, he’s started every league game he’s been available for this season.

But so pretty much had Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) until Saturday, with the defender reduced to a substitute appearance. Konsa’s one previous benching had come in Gameweek 7 when he was half-fit.

If there is a game to rest your big guns in, it’s against Southampton.

Rogers was great again against Forest, taking his opener superbly and being denied a second by Matz Sels (£5.1m). His versatility certainly helps his game-time. Alternating between right wing and the ’10’ role in recent months, here he was back on the left flank.

WATKINS FITNESS UPDATE

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) was back in the starting XI on Saturday. Emery said Villa were managing Watkins’ knee issue in his pre-match presser on Friday; a day later and he’s fine.

“He had it [injury], but not now. Last week he started training before Preston. He was stopping in the break. Now he is feeling good. Strikers need to feel comfortable, scoring goals, assisting and playing minutes. He is a very important player for us. Physically he is good.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins, via Birmingham Live

It adds to the uncertainty over Marcus Rashford (£6.7m), who had been deputising up front. Rashford was benched for the fourth Gameweek in five on Saturday, although like Marco Asensio (£6.2m), seems to get chances no matter how few minutes he gets. The Manchester United loanee had an excellent late breakaway opportunity to seal the win on Saturday, with Sels denying him.

  1. Orion
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Best time to play BB?

    Open Controls
    1. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      What's your team?

      Open Controls
    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  2. LarkyTown
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    I will preface this by saying I appreciate all the hard work that goes into running this site, but honestly, there are too many posts/articles now

    The absolute halcyon days of this site was when Mark and a couple of others put out a few excellent articles a day and you could come on and have, literally, thousands of posts to scroll through and get involved in some good debates and share a bit of non-FPL banter to the side as well

    Now its just a contant barage of betting, UCL, ECL, other country's FF, stats, stats, stats... you get about 50 comments an article now

    Vibe gone

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Got to spoonfeed the sheep.

      Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Unlucky, should have been top post.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Morning Merlin! A Nirvana invite has just been for approved for you. Do you want drop a quick email to kurt-grohl@gmx.com & I can fill you in on the details?

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Morning TM, ok fella, just having my brunch & I'll e-mail you. Cheers!

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            Enjoy! No rush. What's on the menu?

            Open Controls
            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 18 mins ago

              Toast, Ardennes pate & a very strong sweet tea 😀

              Open Controls
        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Many thanks for the kind invitation, have just finished activating the account & looking forward to joining you all,
          Cheers! M

          Open Controls
      2. THAT'S LIFE
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Just need to learn the dodgy handshake now and you are one of the brothers

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            Gauntlets issued!

            Open Controls
    3. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Definitely had more of a community feel.

      Open Controls
    4. el polako
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      There is a lot of valuable information on this site.
      Personally I don’t need info o Champions League, Championship or Scandinavia. football and these articles have no value to me.

      Big Numbers, Pre match preamble and Captain Sensible plus press conferences summary would be sufficient for myself.

      Open Controls
      1. LarkyTown
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Agreed. Tbh, they should maybe an initial splash page which is do you want "normal" FPL or "other". As you say, I have no interest in the "other" and I cant be arsed combing through it all

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        There's only one Eliteserien article per season and it works differently from what you're implying here - yes I know it came up in the main feed during the break, but it actually serves to give us a separate (comments) space throughout the season so we're not bothering you with our Høgh - Heggebø's and so our smaller community doesn't get drowned in FPL RMTs

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Hear, hear Hogh 22 pointer on Attack Attack chip! I can still win this tourney!

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            😀

            Open Controls
          2. Punned It
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              I've double captained Castro and Tripic, I'll prolly regret it.

              Open Controls
          3. el polako
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Fair enough, I would have sworn I’ve seen more Elitisrien articles.
            Just shows that I skim over these.

            Not trying to upset any minorities, just sharing the sentiment voiced by Larkytown.

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              No offence taken, just clarifying that we're not diluting your FPL discussion

              Open Controls
            2. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Are you talking about the Sami?

              Open Controls
              1. el polako
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                You mean Suomi?

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  I knew a Sami guy once, we met in Baghdad. He could hold his breath for five minutes and played for the Swedish underwater rugby team! He liked reindeer biltong and gave me some. I wasn’t as enthused!

                  Open Controls
                  1. el polako
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    I knew a Swedish girl named Sami. She could hold her breath for few minutes. I was very enthusiastic.

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 1 min ago

                      Filthy beast!

                      Open Controls
            3. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Also I think it's a fair point about having e.g. a distinct space for UCL fantasy and more structured discussions, but I wouldn't hold my breath for FFS making any changes

              Open Controls
              1. mookie
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                Some of the UCL articles are completely useless. Team reveal with an injured player in the starting 11. I don't know how much time it takes to write an article, but it would take 2 minutes to check out if those 2 flagged players are out.

                Open Controls
      3. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        It turned when they got rid of the good regular articles in favour of Pro Pundit and betting spam for sure.

        Actually the precise moment was when they started doing “team reveals,” which is the most cringe thing I’ve ever seen.

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Must admit the Pre-match preamble is one of those that wasn't anything to do with teams/tactics/strategies etc., just a lovely gentle introduction to matchday morning that I miss.

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          I blame the nudists mineself.

          Open Controls
        3. mookie
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Team reveals is what sells on YouTube as well. The more general the content the less views. What Jonny is doing this week, is what people are interested in. Noticed some are dumbing down their content to get more views.

          Open Controls
        4. LarkyTown
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          I think really the turn was when Mark left

          Absolutely fair play to cashing out after so many years of hard work, would have done the same myself, but then it went from being a labour of love/passion to a somewhat soul-less monitised machine

          Ah well, still on here most days!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Love don’t live here, anymore!

            Open Controls
      4. LosBlancos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Agree, after 7y thinking of not renewing next season.

        Ffs went from quality and community to quantity and product promotion

        Open Controls
      5. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        what u want is a separate comment section...it's a diverse community, articles should cater far all whether it's your cup of tea or not

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Peopel dò have a choice about which article they read, If they pay for access, i bet many just jump to comments, especially post deadline.

          Open Controls
      6. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        still a great site,i only use the ticker and i am quite content to pay a few quid a year to support it,cant ever forget it was on here back in the day when dbronaldo and roys brothers johnson had the most epic rows daily,twas highly entertaining and also the recommendation to watch breaking bad also came from here,im going nowhere...

        Open Controls
    5. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Here's my 32 team.

      Ideally I'd like an extra Newcastle mid, but it would only be for 1 week and then transfering out for a villa player (also unsure who I would ditch).

      So for effectively 2 transfers, not worth it, is it? Might as well save for BB33

      Raya
      Burn Saliba Munoz
      Salah Saka Palmer Sarr
      Marmoush Mateta Isak

      Sels Gvardiol Greaves Savinho

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        The first 11 is fine, I'd look at swapping Greaves for someone who doubles in 33 - or someone with a better single fixture.

        Open Controls
    6. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Tempted to save free hit for 38, and just hope there's some real goalfests

      Open Controls
      1. Ruinenlust
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        That implies you’re sorted for BGW34, which implies you’re not sorted for DGW33.

        Open Controls
        1. Reddonkeyham 42
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Not really implies I'm quite happy with my team and with 4 free transfers I'll be able to make do without free hitting.

          Open Controls
          1. Ruinenlust
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            How many doublers you got for 33?

            Open Controls
    7. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Frank, Palmer and Mbuemo in the game today. 3-2 Brentford win with a Mbuemo hattrick and Palmer brace incoming. Not even wishful thinking

      Open Controls
    8. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Best Gabriel replacement

      Already have Raya and back 4 is
      Gvardiol, Munoz, Konsa, Livramento

      will bb33 and FH34

      Open Controls
      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Timber

        Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Saliba

        Open Controls
    9. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Any Bowen owners and bb32? Who do you replace him with ? It s such a shame but a villa mid just seems too risky. I am tempted by Savinho?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Eeewwwww!

        Open Controls
      2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      3. cigan
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        sold for Saka last week ffs

        Open Controls
    10. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Isak captainers, ho!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Harsh to call Isak cappers ho. They just wanted a different captain is all.

        Open Controls
    11. Silicon Vialli
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Are there any double gameweeks that are yet to be announced?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        39

        Open Controls
      2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
      3. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        36

        Open Controls
    12. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Any fresh updates on Gordon? Do we think he will play?

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        100%

        Open Controls
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Gordon's alive?

        Open Controls
    13. Quality Quality Qualit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      TC33 Marmoush eve AVL?

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Him or Saka

        Open Controls
      2. thegame983
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
      3. Ruinenlust
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        36 is better

        Open Controls
    14. Taegugk Warrior
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      When we get the confirmation regarding DGW & BGW GW36&37..?

      Open Controls
      1. Ruinenlust
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        After FA Cup semis are played

        Open Controls
    15. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Best AM going forward?

      Glasner
      Howe
      Arteta

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Glasner He has more potential for table bonus.

        Open Controls
    16. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Eze or Sarr?

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Eze

        Open Controls
    17. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      So it's Rashford for game week 32, then............

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        We’ve conceded the tourney as well then?

        Open Controls
    18. cigan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I want to get Murphy in for Kluivert for gw32 & 34 (fh 33, wc 35) but who can I bench out of these?

      Feels weird but it has to be Bruno or even Saka if there's a clear indication Arteta has given up on the league and will save him for CL?

      Bruno
      Mbeumo
      Marmoush
      Saka

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Mbeumo or Saka for minutes against Brentford.

        Open Controls

