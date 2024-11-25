Black Friday deal: Get a seven-day Premium Membership free trial!

A discounted air fryer or a cut-price bottle of Bailey’s won’t help you win your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) mini-leagues – but a Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership just might.

We’re entering into the spirit of Black Friday by offering a SEVEN-DAY FREE TRIAL of our monthly and annual subscriptions.

This is only for a limited period, so get in there while you can. The offer will end after Gameweek 13 passes.

Ever wondered what the fuss was all about but wanted to ‘try before you buy’? This is just the thing for you.

WHAT DO I GET WITH MY FREE TRIAL?

This week is a perfect time for a free trial, with three Gameweeks to come in quick succession.

You’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up to our award-winning site, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM + PLAYER DATA

There are hundreds of player and team statistics and heatmaps available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

“Don’t go chasing last week’s points”, the old mantra goes. By looking at underlying data, you can see which players are likely to repeat big Fantasy hauls in the following games.

Perhaps the world’s best FPL boss, Fabio Borges, swears by ‘xG’ – and you’ll find lots of expected goals data in our Premium Members Area, too.

PLAYER PROFILES

Every FPL asset has their own Player Profile, too, where you can look at heatmaps, average position graphics, xG shot maps and all manner of data.

This includes a Gameweek-by-Gameweek breakdown of their numbers:

STATSBOMB DATA

As of this season, we’re also offering our Members access to StatsBomb data.

For the uninitiated, the StatsBomb xG model uses additional context including the position of the goalkeeper, defenders, pressure and shot height to accurately measure the quality of chances, informing Fantasy managers with the very best data.

You can read more about the wealth of StatsBomb figures available for subscribers in this article.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team (RMT) algorithms predict how many points your FPL players and team will score each Gameweek.

These features were explained by RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – in a Hot Topic.

ADVICE FROM LEADING FPL MANAGERS

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar, one of the world’s best all-round Fantasy managers Obay Eid and more.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

Non-members can view our Career Hall of Fame, which is updated only after the end of each season, but subscribers get access to the more regularly updated Live Hall of Fame to see where they rank compared to some FPL greats.

You can also click on each manager listed to access their latest FPL team.

SEASON TICKER

Another benefit is our Season Ticker.

Premium Members can sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add your own to customise your experience!

A Football League ticker is also available, for those playing Fantasy EFL.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics to study side by side.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League fixture (going back to 2011/12!) in our Match Centre, together with charts that plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

LIVE GAMEWEEK DASHBOARD

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

Users can find it via this link. You only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

HOW TO END THE FREE TRIAL

If you don’t want to commit to a Premium Membership after this free trial, make sure you cancel before the seven-day trial period is over.



Head to your Profile, click Edit Profile, select Account Settings and end the subscription there.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

