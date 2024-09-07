Since announcing our 2024/25 partnership with sports data business StatsBomb, Fantasy Football Scout has been including their graphics and unique expected goals (xG) models in lots of articles.

However, as well as reading it, our Premium Members now get to experience it by heading here and going to Player Stats.

Under the Forwards, Midfielders, Defenders and Outfield Players sections, you’ll see five additional tabs at the end:

Here’s a guide to each one.

STATSBOMB PRESSURES

PRESSURES

Tot – The total number of times a player pressures an opponent

Secs – Total duration (in seconds) of pressuring an opponent

Ave – Average pressure duration

Regains – How often his team won the ball back within five seconds of player pressure

COUNTERPRESSURES

Tot – The total number of times a player exerts pressure within five seconds of a turnover

Secs – Total duration (in seconds) of counterpressuring an opponent

Ave – Average counterpressure duration

Regains – How often his team won the ball back within five seconds of a player counterpress

DEFENSIVE ACTIONS

Tot – The total number of tackles, pressure events and fouls recorded

Regains – How often his team won the ball back within five seconds of a player defensive action

AggA – Tackles, pressure events and fouls within two seconds of an opponent receiving the ball

STATSBOMB PASSES

PASSES

Tot – The total number of passes

SP – Number of successful passes

xPass – The likelihood of a pass being completed successfully based on pitch location, pass context and target location

Delta – Successful passes (SP) minus expected passes (xPass)

PASSES UNDER PRESSURE

Tot – The total number of passes made under pressure

SP – Number of successful passes made under pressure

% – The completion rate of these passes under pressure

ATTACKING PASSES

Into – Passes into the opposition penalty area

In – Passes made inside the opposition penalty area

TB – Number of through balls

DC – Deep Completions are successful passes within 20 metres of the opposition’s goal

ASSIST POTENTIAL

A – Number of assists

xGAs – Expected assists

Delta – Number of assists (A) minus expected assists (xGAs)

STATSBOMB RETENTION

BALLS RECEIVED

Tot – Total number of ball receipts

Prs – Number of ball receipts under pressure

Retain % – The rate of ball retention under pressure

FINAL THIRD

Tot – Total number of ball receipts in the final third

Prs – Number of ball receipts under pressure in the final third

Retain % – The rate of ball retention under pressure in the final third

ZONE 14

This is the central space outside of an attacking penalty area

Tot – Total number of ball receipts in the ‘Zone 14’ area

Prs – Number of ball receipts under pressure in the ‘Zone 14’ area

Retain % – The rate of ball retention under pressure in the ‘Zone 14’ area

BALLS LOST

Tov – Number of balls lost by turnover, via a mis-control or failed dribble

Dis – Number of balls lost by being tackled (dispossession)

T+D – Adding these ‘Tov’ and ‘Dis’ numbers together

STATSBOMB ON BALL VALUE (OBV)

Total OBV – Addition of the four amounts below

Pass OBV – Impact of a player’s passing on the team’s chances of scoring or conceding

Shot OBV – Impact of a player’s shots on the team’s chances of scoring or conceding

DefA OBV – Impact of a player’s defensive actions on the team’s chances of scoring or conceding

D&C OBV – Impact of a player’s dribbling and carrying on the team’s chances of scoring or conceding

STATSBOMB SHOTS (XG)

SHOTS

Tot – The total number of shots

Goals – Number of goals scored

xG – Expected goals

Delta – Goals minus expected goals (xG)

SHOTS NON PENALTY

Tot – The total number of shots, minus penalties

Goals – Number of non-penalty goals scored

xG – Expected goals (not including penalties)

Delta – Non-penalty goals minus expected goals (not including penalties)

xG Per Shot – Expected goals (not including penalties), divided by total shots

FINISHING SKILL

On – Shots on target (not including penalties)

PSxG – A collection of expected goals (xG) calculations taken after a non-penalty shot, considering shot placement and goalkeeper positioning

Delta – Post-shots expected goals (PSxG) minus non-penalty expected goals (xG)

