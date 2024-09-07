Since announcing our 2024/25 partnership with sports data business StatsBomb, Fantasy Football Scout has been including their graphics and unique expected goals (xG) models in lots of articles.
However, as well as reading it, our Premium Members now get to experience it by heading here and going to Player Stats.
Under the Forwards, Midfielders, Defenders and Outfield Players sections, you’ll see five additional tabs at the end:
Here’s a guide to each one.
STATSBOMB PRESSURES
PRESSURES
Tot – The total number of times a player pressures an opponent
Secs – Total duration (in seconds) of pressuring an opponent
Ave – Average pressure duration
Regains – How often his team won the ball back within five seconds of player pressure
COUNTERPRESSURES
Tot – The total number of times a player exerts pressure within five seconds of a turnover
Secs – Total duration (in seconds) of counterpressuring an opponent
Ave – Average counterpressure duration
Regains – How often his team won the ball back within five seconds of a player counterpress
DEFENSIVE ACTIONS
Tot – The total number of tackles, pressure events and fouls recorded
Regains – How often his team won the ball back within five seconds of a player defensive action
AggA – Tackles, pressure events and fouls within two seconds of an opponent receiving the ball
STATSBOMB PASSES
PASSES
Tot – The total number of passes
SP – Number of successful passes
xPass – The likelihood of a pass being completed successfully based on pitch location, pass context and target location
Delta – Successful passes (SP) minus expected passes (xPass)
PASSES UNDER PRESSURE
Tot – The total number of passes made under pressure
SP – Number of successful passes made under pressure
% – The completion rate of these passes under pressure
ATTACKING PASSES
Into – Passes into the opposition penalty area
In – Passes made inside the opposition penalty area
TB – Number of through balls
DC – Deep Completions are successful passes within 20 metres of the opposition’s goal
ASSIST POTENTIAL
A – Number of assists
xGAs – Expected assists
Delta – Number of assists (A) minus expected assists (xGAs)
STATSBOMB RETENTION
BALLS RECEIVED
Tot – Total number of ball receipts
Prs – Number of ball receipts under pressure
Retain % – The rate of ball retention under pressure
FINAL THIRD
Tot – Total number of ball receipts in the final third
Prs – Number of ball receipts under pressure in the final third
Retain % – The rate of ball retention under pressure in the final third
ZONE 14
This is the central space outside of an attacking penalty area
Tot – Total number of ball receipts in the ‘Zone 14’ area
Prs – Number of ball receipts under pressure in the ‘Zone 14’ area
Retain % – The rate of ball retention under pressure in the ‘Zone 14’ area
BALLS LOST
Tov – Number of balls lost by turnover, via a mis-control or failed dribble
Dis – Number of balls lost by being tackled (dispossession)
T+D – Adding these ‘Tov’ and ‘Dis’ numbers together
STATSBOMB ON BALL VALUE (OBV)
Total OBV – Addition of the four amounts below
Pass OBV – Impact of a player’s passing on the team’s chances of scoring or conceding
Shot OBV – Impact of a player’s shots on the team’s chances of scoring or conceding
DefA OBV – Impact of a player’s defensive actions on the team’s chances of scoring or conceding
D&C OBV – Impact of a player’s dribbling and carrying on the team’s chances of scoring or conceding
STATSBOMB SHOTS (XG)
SHOTS
Tot – The total number of shots
Goals – Number of goals scored
xG – Expected goals
Delta – Goals minus expected goals (xG)
SHOTS NON PENALTY
Tot – The total number of shots, minus penalties
Goals – Number of non-penalty goals scored
xG – Expected goals (not including penalties)
Delta – Non-penalty goals minus expected goals (not including penalties)
xG Per Shot – Expected goals (not including penalties), divided by total shots
FINISHING SKILL
On – Shots on target (not including penalties)
PSxG – A collection of expected goals (xG) calculations taken after a non-penalty shot, considering shot placement and goalkeeper positioning
Delta – Post-shots expected goals (PSxG) minus non-penalty expected goals (xG)
Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!
Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.
Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.
This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!
47 mins ago
Royston Drenthe