19
19 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Royston Drenthe

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Diniyar Bilyaletdinov

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jelavic

        Open Controls
  2. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    There's a zone 14 on a football pitch?! I demand to know what zones 1-13 are!

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      https://footballperformanceanalysis.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/zone-14-in-18-zones.png?w=604&h=380

      Open Controls
  3. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Some guy posted this on FPL reddit - some people take this too seriously

    Adama Traoré: I am ready to get hurt again (5.0, MID, Fulham, 2.5% Ownership)
    As always, this post's conclusions will be posted in a more visual format in the next day on my new FPL Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fantasy_trennier_league

    Even if you read the earlier Reddit posts (I've started doing the Reddit posts first since it's when it's easiest for me to do the research phase), it's still worth following the Instagram since it'll factor in any information learned from Comments on the Reddit post.

    (As an example: The Reddit comments yesterday revealed that not only was Yukinari Sugawara (4.5 mil, DEF, Southampton) good at Set Pieces, he'd ALREADY been given an opportunity at taking them against Brentford, with Sugawara taking a Corner (1/7) and Southampton's only Direct Free Kick. It turned out that after Smallbone was taken off with a tactical substitution at Half Time, Southampton had none of their Fantasy Football Scout listed Set Piece Takers on the field, and Tyler Dibling took the bulk of the rest of their Corners. I then looked into it and Dibling is Left-Footed, while Sugawara is Right-Footed. So this info was factored into the Instagram post, as there's a real possibility for Sugawara to take a large chunk of Southampton's Set Pieces going forwards)

    And as usual, KEY TAKEAWAYS at the bottom will have the post's key points without having to read a whole dissertation to get them

    Why on Earth would I ever consider buying into Adama Traoré again?

    Fulham's Adama Traoré has earned a frustrating reputation with FPL Managers across his stint in the Premier League, displaying an INCREDIBLE ability to beat his man, then absolutely ZERO end product. It's not even that he passes the Eye Test, you could SEE him look lost once he actually got by his Defender. Moreover, Manager's don't seem to have a ton of faith in his ability to play big Minutes, with Adama amassing just 363 Minutes last season even after the return from his early-season Hamstring Injury. We also know he's not on Set Pieces, so he doesn't even have the security of offensive return opportunities there. So what exactly has changed that makes him an FPL option even WORTH considering?

    Price Point

    Adama Traoré has been set at 5.0 mil as a Midfielder. That's about as cheap as you can get for a starter who may actually bring offensive returns. In other words, at THAT price, expectations are very low. If he's playing 60+ Minutes consistently and plays relatively far forwards, he's good value for his price. He's also only at 2.5% ownership, so can act as a low-risk differential you could plug-in when desperate and enables upgrades elsewhere. I can already feel you asking though:

    IS Adama Traoré playing 60+ Minutes consistently?

    Obviously historically Adama Traoré has played FAR less than FPL Managers would like, only playing 2,500 Minutes in 2020-21 and 2019-20, and BARELY passing 2,500 Minutes both times. And as mentioned above, he did only play 363 Minutes last season. So what's changed?

    Adama moved to Fulham to play under Marco Silva for the 1st time in 2023. The reality of football is some Managers, like you, some Managers don't. Some Managers think your Minutes need to be extremely limited, others don't. So Adama's Minutes before he got to Fulham aren't REALLY relevant, as long as Marco Silva likes him.

    Now for the 2023-24 season: Adama played 3 Games as a Sub, then missed an extended period with a Hamstring Injury. Played another 8 Minutes, misses EVEN MORE Games with a Hamstring Injury. He then came on as a sub in basically every game for the rest of the season, only hitting 45+ Minutes 3 times: 57 Minutes v Nottingham Forest in GW31, 45 Minutes against City in GW37, and 79 Minutes against Luton in GW38. This is 100% speculation, but sometimes you have to take risks to win big: It's possible Silva was just being extra careful with Adama on account of his Hamstring Injury, and gained confidence it was behind him in the off-season before 2024-25.

    The reason I'm even speculating on this is Adama HAS played 60+ Minutes in every game so far this season, with 77 Minutes against United, 68 Minutes against Leicester, and a full 90 Minutes against Ipswich. That doesn't mean Adama WILL play 60 Minutes every week, but he MIGHT. So it then becomes a question of whether the upside outweighs potential Minutes uncertainty.

    Does this mean there's no risk of Adama missing games with a Hamstring Injury this season?

    No. In addition to the major Hamstring Injury that caused him to miss half the 2023-24 season, Adama ALSO missed 1 game in each of 2022-23 and 2020-21 because of a Hamstring Injury. There's probably ALWAYS going to be risk of Hamstring Injury with Adama. He's not low risk because he has 90 Minutes GUARANTEED every single week, he's low risk because he's super cheap and your team will never be so dependent on him that losing him is season-ending.

    What's the upside?

    The chief criticism of Adama's game has always been that he has no end product. That effectively means there's only one thing he REALLY needed to fix: His final ball (be it Shooting or his Final Pass). Even with his limitations, he DID manager 4 Goals and 9 Assists in 2019-20, so if he fixed NOTHING there's still potential for FPL returns

    And while he only played 363 Minutes in the 2023-24 season, he STILL managed 2 Goals and 3 Assists. On the one hand: Maybe not SUPER promising that 1 Goal and 1 Assist came in the last game of the season against a defensively woeful Luton. On the other hand: It's literally the only game he played more than 60 Minutes in all season, and he got a Goal and an Assist. Great for winning a new manager's trust, shows that if nothing else there's SOME attacking potential there.

    In 2024-25 so far, Adama has 0.46 xG and 0.77 xA, with 1 Goal and 1 Assist earned in the process. Qualitatively speaking, Adama's Assist of Emile Smith-Rowe against Leicester showed great vision with the through-ball and chemistry with Fulham's big name signing. On the flip-side, his Goal against Ipswich was less promising, as while it was great he got into the box and showed composure to finish off Robinson's cross, it REALLY should have been Muniz's Goal if he handle fumbled the attempted shot. Not to say Adama did badly by any means, just LESS optimism than if it had been a clearer chance for Adama specifically.

    Looking back at his 2023-24 offensive output qualitatively: Adama's Goal against Luton in GW38 saw him take a single touch front and centre just outside the Box, then beat the CB and Keeper with a clean strike. His Assist against Luton was a short cut-back from the centre just outside the Box to Harry Wilson for a clean shot. Adama's Assist against Sheffield was a mid-height chip cross from the right side of the Box to a Scissor Kick from Muniz (idk how replicable that'd be). Adama's Goal against Brighton, Bobby Reid basically did all the work for him (beat the CB coverage, laid the ball up to Adama in space), but Adama DID beat the Keeper with a controlled placed shot to the bottom Corner (a Reddit commenter said "He can place shots?!?"). And the Assist against Manchester United was a Hatem Ben Arfa v Blackburn-type run, beating his man on the right to bring the ball to the edge of the centre of the Box before cleanly playing a short pass to Iwobi for the finish.

    So what does all of this tell us? Though we have yet to see Adam beat his man and score in the Premier league in the last 2 years, he DOES appear to not be completely useless at laying up the ball to a teammate after beating his man on the dribble for the assist, and he DOES appear capable of scoring off minimal touches if a teammate lays it up to him. So basically, as long as he doesn't have too much time to overthink, he's fine.

    What's also promising about this is that while Adama only has 14 Touches in the Opposition Box this season (4 v United, 5 v Leicester, 5 v Ipswich) (which isn't BAD for a non-Top 7 Team - while Semenyo leads with 23 (5, 11, 7) followed by Minteh with 19 (4, 12, 3) and Soucek with 18 (9, 6, 3)), it seems like most of his real offensive output comes from just OUTSIDE the Box, and when it DOES come inside the Box, it tends to come from an efficient use of Touches (Prime Berbatov-esque Touch to control the ball, then BOOM shot/pass).

    Will say that he seems to have predominantly gotten Goals/Assists against VERY weak defensive teams, but equally he's basically only PLAYED very weak defensive teams, so probably too early to say anything either way at this point.

    NOTE: I was going to include links to all these Goals and Assists, but Reddit Filters stopped me lmfao. Sorry about that.

    UPDATE: Just occurred to me I can tell you how I FOUND the videos so you can make your own judgements:

    Adama Goal v Ipswich (2024-25, GW3) - r/Soccer - Search 'Traore Ipswich'

    Adama Assist v Leicester (2024-25, GW2) - r/Soccer - Search 'Smith-Rowe Leicester'

    Adama Goal v Luton (2023-24, GW38) - r/Soccer - Search 'Traore Luton'

    Adama Assist v Luton (2023-24, GW38) - YouTube - Search 'Luton Fulham', posted by Luton Town Football Club, it's at the 2:44 mark

    Adama Assist v Sheffield United (2023-24, GW30) - r/Soccer - Search 'Muniz Sheffield'

    Adama Goal v Brighton (2023-24, GW27) - r/Soccer - Search 'Traore Brighton'

    Adama Assist v Manchester United (2023-24, GW26) - r/Soccer - Search 'Iwobi United'

    Okay but what about OUTSIDE Goals & Assists?

    Kinda tough to tell whether Adama IS or IS NOT a Bonus Points guy. Only 1 BP last season, but got 3 Bonus in spite of a Yellow Card (33 BPS) against Ipswich, and only narrowly missed Bonus against Leicester (26 BPS, while ESR had 32, Robinson had 31, Iwobi had 30).

    Speaking of Yellow Cards, 2 Yellow Cards in 363 Minutes in 2023-24 ain't great (nor is 1 Yellow ALREADY in 2024-25), but 2 Yellows in the 2,500 Minutes before that is less bad, ditto for the 4 Yellows in the 2,500 before that and 1 Yellow in the 2,500 before that. Probably just in line with average MIDs and not worth worrying about.

    FIXTURES

    Obviously Adama has had VERY favourable matchups so far, with last season's 5th best Defensive team (United) followed by back to back Promotion Teams in Leicester and Ipswich.

    Well, they're gonna stay easy lol. West Ham Away conceded 46 Goals last season, and 44 Goals in the 2nd Half of last season. They might not be as bad defensively under Lopetegui as they were under Moyes, but they also might be lol.

    That's immediately followed by Newcastle, who conceded 40 Goals Away last season and 37 Goals in the 2nd Half of last season.

    Then it's Nottingham Forest, who were actually okay defensively at Home (30 Goals Conceded) and only conceded 33 Goals in the 2nd Half, but that's still not GOOD.

    Man City in GW7 you avoid, but Villa Away conceded 33 Goals and conceded 35 Goals in the 2nd Half of last season, Everton don't have Branthwaite back yet and have looked SHAMBOLIC defensively with Michael Keane at CB in 2024-25 (10 Goals Conceded in 3 Games, 19 Shots on Target Conceded), Brentford conceded 37 Goals in the 2nd Half of last season, Palace conceded 32 Goals in the 2nd Half of last season and Wolves Away Conceded 35 Goals with 34 Goals Conceded in the 2nd Half of last season.

    So yeah basically other than City, you're good playing Adama every week until Week 13 if you need to. Actually even then, Tottenham at Home conceded 28 last season, with 34 Goals in the 2nd Half of last season, and Chelsea at Home conceded 29 last season, with 37 in the 2nd Half (Maresca may change this, we'll have more data there by the matchup in GW18).

    So to be honest the only fixtures you really NEED to avoid for Adama in the 1st Half of 2024-25 are City in GW7, Arsenal in GW15 and Liverpool in GW16

    How does Adama compare to the other 5.0s though?

    Rogers (5.1, MID, Aston Villa, 14.5% Ownership)

    Rogers has been the 5.0 mil FPL Darling so far this season, starting for Top 7 2023-24 offensive side Aston Villa, having a strong end to 2023-24 (3 Goals and 1 Assist in his last 5 starts), having a good pre-season, and passing the Eye Test for most, which 'Should have' resulted in 2 Assists if Ollie Watkins hadn't dropped the ball like 2019-21 Sammy Watkins.

    At the same time, he doesn't have ANY attacking returns so far. He also isn't the Bonus Magnet the Eye Test would make you think he is, only entering Villa's Top 5 in BPS in 1/3 Games this season (albeit leading Villa in BPS in the game against Arsenal with 16... but 16 still isn't very good). Moreover, Rogers has 0.32 xG so far and 0.35 xA. Adama has 0.46 xG and 0.77 xA. And fueling concerns about Rogers dropping too deep for offensive returns, he only had 7 Touches in the Box this season (3 v West Ham, 4 v Arsenal, 0 v Leicester), while Adama has 14 Touches in the Box.

    HOWEVER

    Villa have VERY favourable Fixtures until GW10, and arguably even GW11, and the only fixture that should MAYBE be avoided in that time being Fulham (yes they lost their best Defensive Mid in the off-season, but they only conceded 24 Goals at Craven Cottage and 27 Goals in the 2nd Half of last season). Specifically it's Everton, Wolves, Ipswich, United NOT at Old Trafford, Bournemouth, then Spurs. Moreover, while Bailey injury and Euros hangover seems concerning for Watkins, he DID take a while to warm-up last season, with his 1st Goal coming in Gameweek 6 (albeit with 2 Assists in GW1 and 3).

    Neither Rogers nor Adama are on Set Pieces, so while it seems like Rogers has more Minutes security (3x90 so far) and Adama has more attacking potential, the reality is both are good options at 5.0. So if you have Rogers, HODL, and if you don't have either, slight edge to Adama purely because 0.1 cheaper with 12% less ownership

    Soucek (5.0, MID, West Ham, 3.3% Ownership)

    DISCLAIMER: I hate players like Soucek man. Defensive/Box to Box Mids who have a penchant for scoring random screamers or just being in the right place at the right time. Finish the season with good Goal/Assist totals, but you look at the season and it's always an even spread across the season that GENERALLY means if you got their offensive returns, it's because luck fell in your favour.

    HOWEVER

    Soucek MAY not fall into that category this season. Against Villa AND Palace, Lopetegui deployed Soucek as an Attacking Midfielder, which coupled with his 6'3.5" height (1.92m) is giving me SOME Prime Fellaini flashbacks. Soucek had had 1.28 xG so far (HIGH lol), alongside 0.2 xA. He won the Penalty for Paqueta against Villa, and he DID score against Palace. And the reason I'm even paying attention to him at all is the fact he's had 18 Touches in the Opposition Box, 3rd highest for players for non-Top 7 (2023-24) teams, and particularly impressive when you consider he's basically only played 2 games.

    BUT

    Against Manchester City, Soucek was benched in favour of Edson Alvarez, with Lopetegui effectively directly swapping an Attacking Mid for a Defensive Mid. Is this JUST because City are an offensive powerhouse with the best striker in Premier League history having JUST scored a hattrick? Possible. Could this strategy be extended to other perceived strong offensive teams? Also possible. Could Lopetegui be about to bite the bullet on his receding hairline and go completely bald? We can't know for sure.

    Even if the benching against City WAS an anomaly, Soucek hasn't shown much sign of getting Assists, he's a Yellow Card merchant (7 last season, 1 already this season), and his Goal and Assist so far have brought a grand total of 1 Bonus, with his only game this season above 8 BPS being the one where he scored a Goal (18 BPS for MIDs). Not to mention he only scored against Palace because 4 other players in better positions fluffed their chances.

    Maybe monitor Soucek v Fulham and Chelsea ahead of the Brentford and Ipswich back to back, but for now I don't see him as a consideration.

    Onana (5.1, MID, Aston Villa, 8.4% Ownership)

    He's a Centre Mid/Defensive Mid. He's had 5 Touches in the Opposition Box this season. Not 'Per Game', TOTAL. 1 v West Ham, 1 v Arsenal, 3 v Leicester. He's not on Set Pieces, and even if he was playing for an ultra-defensive Brexit Ball Sean Dyche Everton last season, he had 2.22 xG and 1.39 xA across 2,000 Minutes. Not to mention the fact his Minutes have declined each game, with 90 Minutes v West Ham, 75 Minutes v Arsenal and 61 Minutes v Leicester. Granted, it was an injury sub v Leicester, but that STILL MEANS HE HAD AN INJURY. Yes he's had 1.11 xG this season. No there's no reason to believe a Header from a Corner and an Indirect Free-Kick Trick Play Goal from a Defensive Mid/AT BEST Box to Box is sustainable.

    Emile Smith-Rowe (5.6, MID, Fulham, 26.1% Ownership)

    Different price bracket, but mentioning him because he's same team as Adama. ESR has 0.7 xG and 0.0 xA so far this season, albeit with 0.0 xG against Manchester United in his 1st Premier League Game for Fulham. Adama has 0.46 xG and 0.77 xA. ESR's Minutes have also been steadily increasing (63, 68, 71), and we know how cautious Marco Silva is because of how he treated Adama post-Hamstring Injury last season. ESR also dropped back a decent amount against United while Adama didn't. Neither are on Set Pieces. Smith-Rowe is the better player from a football stand-point and history suggests is better at finishing chances (ie scoring Goals), plus doesn't have the history of being rotated out by Marco Silva like Adama does (albeit because Adama had a Hamstring Injury for half of last season, and ESR JUST got there). Adama has FAR lower ownership at 2.5% than ESR at 26.1%. Smith-Rowe also only has 7 Touches in the Box this season (0 v United, 5 v Leicester, 2 v Ipswich), while Adama has 14 (4 v United, 5 v Leicester, 5 v Ipswich).

    Ultimately if you have ESR, may as well hold. If you don't have either, the FAR less owned, more attacking player who is 0.6 Mil cheaper is probably the better option

    Muniz (6.1, FWD, Fulham, 8.8% Ownership)

    Muniz was a WEAPON from GW23-30 last season, scoring 8 Goals and an Assist in 8 Gameweeks, then doing basically nothing for the rest of the season. 9 Goals in 1,589 Minutes is very solid (1 Goal every 176 Minutes, so basically 1 Goal every 2 Games), and the fact his xG was 8.76 suggests it should have been sustainable. So is there reason to panic? Well, he's had 1.03 xG this season, alongside 15 Touches in the Box. Last season he had 8.76 xG in 1,589 Minutes, and 126 Touches in the Box. Adjusting last season's rates to this season's Minutes, you'd expect 1.29 xG and 18.6 Touches in the Box.

    This is getting a bit obiter now, but if you HAVE Muniz, his next 3 fixtures are still good (West Ham, Newcastle Away, Nottingham Forest). Brentford have City and Tottenham in their next 2, so if you ARE considering a swap, may as well see how the next 2 Games play out first. Brighton have Ipswich and Nottingham Forest, but it's followed by a 6 Game stretch with Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Liverpool AND City, and Joao Pedro isn't on Set Pieces (JUST Penalties), so I'd just ride Muniz personally for the moment. Nottingham Forest have Liverpool next, so if you want Wood, best to wait until Gameweek 6 for the switch. And while I don't hate having DCL on the watchlist as much as the general consensus, Villa at Villa Park is their next fixture, so may as well see what he does there before making any judgements.

    Re Fulham though? I'm not seeing any reason why Muniz would be a better pick than Adama at this stage, so unless you already own Muniz, Adama is the better play.

    KEY TAKEAWAYS:

    Adama Traoré is VERY cheap at 5.0 as a MID and barely owned at 2.5%

    Adama Traoré MAY be a consistent starter this year. It's possible his extremely limited minutes were Marco Silva being conservative about his Hamstring Injury from the 1st Half of the season, which would explain why he went from 1 Game of 60+ Minutes in 2023-24 (79 Minutes in Gameweek 38) to 3/3 Games of 60+ Minutes in 2024-25 (77, 68, 90)

    Adama Traoré's Goals and Assists in 2023-24 (2G, 3A, 363 Min) and 2024-25 (1G, 1A, 235 Min) suggest he MAY have fixed his end product, which was the clear weakness in his game. 0.46 xG and 0.77 xA so far is a good sign.

    Most of Adama's G/A seem to come from JUST outside the box, so his 14 Touches in the Box so far (which isn't even bad anyway) isn't necessarily a concern. For reference, of non-Top 7 sides from 2023-24 this season, Semenyo leads with 23 Touches in Box, followed by Minteh on 19 and Soucek on 18.

    Unclear if Adama is or is not a Bonus Points and Yellow Cards guy at this stage

    Only proper BENCH fixtures for Adama in the 1st 19 Games are City in GW7, Arsenal in GW15 and Liverpool in GW17

    At 5.0, Rogers has more Minutes Security but Adama has more attacking potential (based on xG, xA, Touches in Box, Bonus, Fixtures). Rogers is a Hold though, due to Fixtures and Watkins' famous slow starts.

    Soucek is an inferior pick to Adama in basically every area. Don't even think about Onana.

    Adama is the best Fulham pick for Upside v Price. Hold on ESR and Muniz though, Muniz's situation isn't as bleak as the Doomers perceive it to be

    In summary, Adama is a low-risk, high-upside pick because of his 5.0 Price Tag and 2.5% Ownership. The attacking potential is there, and if he DOES consistently play 60+ Minutes, he could be a valuable asset you have more confidence (or at least excitement) starting than we currently feel from 5.1 mil Morgan Rogers. But there is of course the possibility he doesn't continue getting said Minutes. For Weeks 6-7 and 11-19 of course Semenyo at 5.6 is a better pick, although until Week 11 it's not CLEAR he's better value given Bournemouth have Chelsea (GW4), Liverpool at Anfield (GW5), Arsenal (GW8), Villa at Villa Park (GW9) and City (GW10) on the horizon.

    If you appreciate my posts, make sure to follow http://www.instagram.com/fantasy_trennier_league so I can see some benefits from making them

    If you DON'T appreciate my posts, at least bring some actual evidence to suggest a player is a good/bad pick so we can learn something instead of just being a Doomer stinking up the room. Although Reddit wouldn't let me Link the Goals/Assist videos from the last 2 seasons, I have provided instructions so you can find them yourselves the way I did and do your own Eye Tests

    Open Controls
    1. Plyng
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Agree good pick, I’ll be bringing him in soon

      Open Controls
    2. Vasshin
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Its too long to read 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        if you had just read the first line.... you'd get the idea, thats what i meant

        Open Controls
    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      "Some guy"
      You could at least give him the credit, he put a lot of effort into it!

      Open Controls
    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      All I can say is, wow! Sweet Jesus.

      Open Controls
  4. Andy Unsocial
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    People, help me choose.

    Pedro or Welbeck ?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      I would normally go with Pedro but since he was called up to Brazil and returning late I would now choose Welbeck to take advantage of Ipswich at home.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Welbz, following the noise ends badly on here.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
    4. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Welbeck

      Open Controls
    5. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Both for two.

      Open Controls
  5. chelseabrad
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Isak dropping tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      unlikely... people are transferring him in

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.