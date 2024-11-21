305
305 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NotsoSpursy
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    G2G?? WC

    Verb - Fab
    Ait Nouri - Gvardiol - Gab - Hall - Greaves
    Salah - Palmer - Bruno - Saka - Winks
    Isak - Cunha - Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      I would downgrade one of Gvardiol/Gabriel and upgrade Winks

      Open Controls
    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  2. Jensen Luiz Coleman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    54 mins ago

    Any concern about yellow flags on Wissa, Palmer, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Aina?

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
        19 mins ago

        All of those have had positive news today except for Semenyo.

        Open Controls
        1. Jensen Luiz Coleman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          12 mins ago

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
        2. ididnt
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Was there bad news on Semenyo or no news…?

          Open Controls
          1. Mother Farke
              just now

              No news as of yet. Iraola is tomorrow.

              Open Controls
        3. Steve Stiffler
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Didn’t even see this comment before I posted my own, we’re in the same boat mate but I have Wissa to add to it. Hopefully they all play

          Open Controls
      • Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        Any news on greaves please

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          31 mins ago

          Greaves are essential when heading off to battle!

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            Yeh keeps those shins protected but I guess you don't know if jacob greaves is ready for battle

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              just now

              You’re looking to play Greaves? What went wrong?

              Open Controls
      • DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        51 mins ago

        Who would you start?

        A. Johnson
        B. Rogers

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Bucket Man
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          I’m on B

          Open Controls
        3. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        4. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
      • Total Slotball
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        I cannot sell Haaland this week. No Romero or VDV. Will go big?

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Keeo

          Open Controls
        2. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Could do.
          Must win game for City

          Open Controls
      • ididnt
        • 13 Years
        42 mins ago

        TAA, Mbuemo, Solanke > Hall, Salah, J. Pedro for -8?

        Would be first hit of the season but feel Salah is essential and this would allow me to keep Haaland and Palmer

        Open Controls
      • Atimis
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Having second thoughts on selling Haaland but otherwise can’t get Palmer for free, thoughts? I’m tempted to go with Bruno over Palmer next two games.

        Open Controls
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Tough one, I think Haaland is a hold
          Just scored a hat trick, Spurs are leaky at the back and potentially missing both centre backs

          Open Controls
      • Steve Stiffler
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Happy Friday all for Aus.

        Team is absolutely full of yellows, anyone have news on these if they’ll be fit to play, pretty hopeful Palmer will play not sure on the rest. Have 2 FTs

        Aina, Semenyo, Palmer, Mbeumo, Wissa

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Mother Farke
            3 mins ago

            Aina - Today Nuno said there are a few niggles in the squad but only definitely ruled out Danilo and Sangare.
            Palmer - Been seen in training.
            Mbeumo and Wissa - BOTH fit.
            Semenyo - Iraola has his presser tomorrow.

            Open Controls
            1. Steve Stiffler
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Nice one mate thanks, will keep an eye out for Semenyo. Punted on him last GW and he could be out of my team already

              Open Controls
        2. MannionUK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          34 mins ago

          I have 3 FT. Would you do:

          Ederson, Johnson, Watkins

          To

          Verbruggen, Saka, Cunha

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            Decent moves
            Though I think Watkins is a great differential with the upcoming fixtures

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
        3. AD105
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          Play 2, bench 1

          A) Semenyo (BRI)
          B) Rogers (CRY)
          C) Cunha (ful)

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Tough call that
            Bench Semenyo

            Open Controls
        4. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          33 mins ago

          A. Son & Raul to Saka & Jackson
          B. Mbuemo & Raul to Saka & Pedro
          C. Raul to Jackson & roll 1FT

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        5. SomeoneKnows
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          Get Isak or Cunha?

          Open Controls
          1. dhamphiir
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Isak

            Open Controls
        6. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          Saka not spotted in training but still will start wont he?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Probably

            Open Controls
        7. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
          • 1 Year
          23 mins ago

          I think if the doctor told Arteta that Saka will be fine until the 90th minute than his leg will fall off, Arteta would play him for 89 mins and 59 secs

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            In that scenario he'd play him 94 mins if it was still 1-1.

            Open Controls
        8. dhamphiir
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          Raya
          Gvardiol - RAN - Robinson
          Salah - Mbeumo - Rogers - Johnson
          Haaland - Solanke - Cunha
          Fabianski - ESR - THB - Barco
          1FT 1.4m. Still got WC

          Which option out of these?
          A. Haaland + Johnson —> Palmer + Isak -4
          B. Solanke + Mbeumo —> Pedro + Palmer
          C. WC

          Open Controls
        9. Feed tha Sheep
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Evening all which is the best option with 2FTs?

          Raya
          Trent Gab Ait Nori (Aina Greaves)
          Mbeumo Palmer Semenyo Rogers Johnson
          Haaland Wood Cunha

          A. Haaland & Johnson > Salah & Isak/Pedro

          B. Trent Johnson & Mbeumo > Hall Salah & 5.2 mid (-4)

          C. Something else (1.3ITB)

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Probably C but all the noise is A or B.

            Open Controls
        10. Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          15 mins ago

          Have triple Man City defence. Pray for me please

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Might only be double if one of them is Lewis.

            Open Controls
        11. Pops15
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Looking to move TAA out and looking for something a little different.

          Thoughts on Timber or Gusto?

          With both Ben White and Reece James out injured surely they're both first choice at RB and each have good fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Chelsea can't keep a clean sheet at home

            Arsenal a better bet defensively but Gusto had assists in him when allowed to overlap and cross, especially from the right.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              * cross low

              Open Controls
        12. Davemunday
            9 mins ago

            Too soon for KdB? Would be differential over Mbuemo in my mini league

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Have you looked at his mins played since coming back from his injury?

              Open Controls
              1. Davemunday
                  just now

                  Was a long shot.have three yellow flags in mfd

                  Open Controls
              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                He's too sparodic these days

                Harder and harder to get the hits over the misses

                Or hauls over the blanks.

                Open Controls
                1. Davemunday
                    just now

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
              3. BOATIES FC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                I like the look of this for -4 and captain Mo.
                Palmer, Porro, Solanke & Mbeumo to Mazroui, Salah, Diaz & Evanielson.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Find another way without losing Palmer. Diaz is still a rotation risk and Mbeumo (c) in 13 will be popular

                  Open Controls
              4. KUNingas
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                A) Raya + Colwill + 0.8
                B) Sanchez + Gabriel

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.