  1. Manani
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    ditch McNeil or Johnson first?

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    43 mins ago

    Last Man Standing entry is open

    Code is 69toy6

    Minimum scores needed after hits - https://prnt.sc/3Q_D5aY2-sjh

    Just over 900 qualified currently.

  3. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Mazraroui or colwill?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Hello

  4. Stevie B
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this team?

    Fabianski, Muric
    Pedro Porro, Ait Nouri, Digne, Keane, Collins
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Luis Diaz, Rogers
    Haaland, Vardy, Solanke

    Thank you!

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Depends if you dislike your structure. How set are you on keeping Haaland. You have a few issues in Vardy, Defence and GK. You can also get rid of Solanke comfortably.

      I would probably wildcard as I’m going without Haalnd but it may backfire.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I would. No Salah is concerning, Vardy and Solanke can go with cheap options up top, back is a bit ragged … but hard to see how you achieve all that and keep Haaland

  5. Stevie B
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Luis Diaz and Haaland -> Salah (C) and Isak for a hit?

    Thank you!

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      For free yes , for a hit … hmm. Diaz is a mins worry for sure, Haaland could go off against Spurs though.

  6. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Price changes 22nd November

    Rise: Evanilson (6.0)

    No falls

    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Trevor Nelson!

    2. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks - lots of predictors had many fallers

      Glad I kept my FTs for Friday

    3. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Meh. Bring on the football!
      CR

