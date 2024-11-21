Seven pre-match press conferences take place on Thursday – but for the other 13 sides, we’re bringing you the early Gameweek 12 team news in this article.

There’s a lot to catch up on. A wave of new flags appeared over the international break, while some reds turned yellow as returns to fitness near.

The pre-match press conferences on Friday will, of course, tell us a lot more on the injury front. We’ll have an article round-up and a video summary to recap the headline news, as usual.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

ARSENAL

We’re not holding out much hope of getting anything in the way of meaningful team news from Mikel Arteta on Friday.

There is plenty to clear up, too, following the withdrawal of Declan Rice (toe) and Bukayo Saka (leg) from England duty. Rice has been playing through a broken toe for a few weeks, while Saka suffered a leg injury in the draw with Chelsea a fortnight ago. The latter is reportedly ahead of Rice in the race to be fit for Gameweek 12 but both could still feature against Nottingham Forest.

Leandro Trossard was substituted early in Belgium’s final international earlier this week, too, although the winger’s issue appears to have been more of an impact injury.

Ben White isn’t someone we’re expecting to see any time soon after he underwent knee surgery over the international break. Reports suggest he could be out for anywhere between 6-12 weeks.

Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Kieran Tierney (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are closing in on returns, however.

One other player will be back: Raheem Sterling is available again after he was unable to face his parent club in Gameweek 11.

ASTON VILLA

After a brief period in which they had a fully fit squad, Aston Villa currently have eight players flagged with an injury. Some of those will likely be removed after Unai Emery’s presser, of course.

Ezri Konsa (hip) is one such name after his exit from the England camp. Konsa injured his hip against Greece a week ago and interim Three Lions boss Lee Carsley said that if there was “any kind of doubt” he wouldn’t feature against the Republic of Ireland three days later, he would return to Villa. Despite being pictured in light training, he did that just.

Pau Torres meanwhile left the Spain squad with “muscular discomfort”. Ian Maatsen withdrew from Netherlands duty, too, although it’s not clear what the issue is.

More of a doubt is Amadou Onana, who picked up a knee injury while playing for Belgium against Italy last Thursday. Reports suggest he could be out until Gameweek 13.

This weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace may also come too soon for Jacob Ramsey and Boubacar Kamara, who picked up hamstring injuries in Gameweek 11.

Ross Barkley (unspecified) and Matty Cash (calf) could be back, however. Emery said the pair were suffering only with “small issues” ahead of the international break.

BOURNEMOUTH

Ryan Christie will miss out after collecting his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 11.

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) and Alex Scott (knee) are expected to remain on the sidelines, too.

Julian Araujo meanwhile underwent hamstring surgery over the break and is set for “months” out.

Dango Ouattara (abductor) should be back, however.

There are two other new concerns from the international break.

Antoine Semenyo withdrew from the Ghana squad early last week as, according to his national team, he is “nursing an injury of the patella tendon due to overload of games”. The winger has reported to be seeing a specialist.

There was no sign of Semenyo in Thursday’s training gallery but there were plenty of others not shown, so there may be nothing to read into that.

Milos Kerkez meanwhile bowed out of international duty with Hungary with an unknown issue.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Palace have a cluster of players who should be nearing a comeback towards the end of November, with the possibility of some of them returning for Gameweek 12.

London World say that Eberechi Eze (hamstring), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) and Chadi Riad (knee) are the three closest to a recovery.

Adam Wharton (groin) is still likely 1-2 weeks away, while it’s not clear how long Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) will be out.

Matheus Franca (groin) is a longer-term absentee.

Another player the Eagles will definitely be without is Daichi Kamada, who is banned for three matches.

Will Hughes returns from his own one-game suspension, however.

FULHAM

The only Fulham injury we are aware of is an ongoing concern, namely Sasa Lukic (shoulder).

Marco Silva previously said he would be out until after the November international break, so it remains to be seen if Gameweek 12 is too soon.

IPSWICH TOWN

Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) is Ipswich’s only long-term absentee. The Republic of Ireland international is out for the season.

Jacob Greaves (hamstring) and Jack Taylor (unspecified) were pencilled in for returns after the November international break.

Kalvin Phillips is also back from a ban.

Wes Burns (knock), Nathan Broadhead (groin) and Omari Hutchinson (knock) all pulled out of their national team squads over the break – but their withdrawals sound more precautionary in nature.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson (hamstring) and Harvey Elliott (foot) have both resumed training over the international break.

Federico Chiesa (unknown injury) was spotted at the AXA Training Centre, too, although appeared to be doing indoor rehab.

Arne Slot previously said Diogo Jota (rib) would be back “one or two weeks” after the November break.

As for Trent Alexander-Arnold, he appears to have only suffered a low-grade hamstring injury. A typical timeline could still see him return for Gameweek 12 but, ahead of Slot’s presser on Friday, it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see him spared for trickier tests ahead.

Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister are two minor concerns from the internationals.

Van Dijk returned to Merseyside midway through the break, although national team boss Ronald Koeman seemed to suggest any issues he had were pre-existing and that it was a more precautionary departure from the Netherlands camp.

Mac Allister was at the wrong end of a robust tackle while playing for Argentina in midweek, coming off minutes later. It remains to be seen if that knock renders him a doubt for the trip to Southampton.

MANCHESTER CITY

There are a whopping 12 City players currently flagged, although several of those may be removed in the coming days.

Rodri (knee) and Oscar Bobb (leg) are the only definite absentees, indeed.

Jack Grealish (unknown injury), John Stones (foot), Matheus Nunes (unknown injury), Phil Foden (unknown injury), Nico O’Reilly (unknown injury) and Manuel Akanji (adductor) were all spotted in training images on Wednesday. The first two of those had been absent before the break, while the latter four pulled out of international duty.

Ruben Dias (muscle), Nathan Aké (hamstring), Jeremy Doku (quad) and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (unknown injury) are the remaining doubts. The first three all had issues going into Gameweek 11, with Simpson-Pusey exiting international duty over the last fortnight.

MANCHESTER UNITED

United’s injury situation is looking rosier than it did under Erik ten Hag.

Previous absentees Kobbie Mainoo (muscle), Luke Shaw (calf), Leny Yoro (foot) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) were all spotted in training over the break.

So too were Casemiro and Amad Diallo, who suffered knocks in Gameweek 11.

Harry Maguire (muscle) looks set to remain out, however.

In terms of new issues, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof returned to Carrington for assessment after dropping out of the Argentina and Sweden squads respectively.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Sven Botman (knee) will likely remain out until 2025. Reports suggest that Emil Krafth (broken collarbone) has joined them on the sidelines until the New Year.

Dan Burn is another definite Gameweek 12 absentee: he is banned after picking up five yellow cards.

Callum Wilson (back) and Kieran Trippier (hamstring) should be closer to returns, having previously been earmarked for comebacks after the November break. Neither player was sighted in training in the warm weather camp in Saudi Arabia, however.

Anthony Gordon made a swift recovery from a hip issue to feature for England over the break.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Richarlison (hamstring) and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) remain on the Spurs injury list, while Rodrigo Bentancur begins a seven-match ban.

Micky van de Ven (hamstring) was targeting a return after the November break but exactly when is uncertain, with the trip to Manchester City perhaps coming too soon.

Mikey Moore should be back after illness, however.

As for Cristian Romero (toe), he lasted just 45 minutes of Argentina’s first international last week. Despite fears and initial reports that he may have aggravated his niggly injury, he was then given leave by his national team to attend the birth of his child.

WEST HAM UNITED

Mohammed Kudus serves game four of a five-match ban but Edson Alvarez returns from his own suspension on Monday.

The only West Ham injury we’re aware of is Niclas Fullkrug. The German striker has not featured since the September break thanks to a persistent Achilles issue.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Hwang Hee-chan (ankle) and Bastien Meupiyou (unspecified) have been back in training for a few weeks, so only match fitness is holding them back now.

Pablo Sarabia was substituted with a “tight calf” in Gameweek 11, while a muscle injury led to Santiago Bueno’s exit from the Uruguay camp.

Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain out.



