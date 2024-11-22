We’ll be getting team news from 13 Premier League managers on Friday as we count down to Gameweek 12.

As ever, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

For the headlines from the seven pressers held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 12: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 12: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's #FPL Press Conferences (GMT) ⏳ 🔴 9.30am – Slot

⚫ 9.30am – Howe

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🍒 1pm – Iraola

🐓 1pm – Postecoglou

⚒️ 1pm – Lopetegui

🐺 1pm – O'Neil

⭕ 1.30pm – Arteta

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

⬜ 1.30pm – Silva

🚜 1.30pm – McKenna

👹 1.30pm – Amorim

LIVERPOOL

Alisson (hamstring) and Harvey Elliott (foot) have both resumed training over the international break, although the game comes too soon for the Brazilian.

“He’s back in training with the goalkeeper coach, he’s not training with the team yet but that is expected to be done soon. Let’s wait and see where he is in terms of match fitness. He’s getting better and better but not ready to play Sunday.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

“Harvey is training with us again, so that’s the positive thing. He’s been out for many weeks but he’s on the training ground again with the team.” – Arne Slot on Harvey Elliott

It’s too early for Federico Chiesa (unknown injury), too, while Diogo Jota (rib) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) are not yet in training with their teammates.

“Trent isn’t training with us yet but he’s getting there, so we expect him to be back with us soon.



“Jota is still apart from the group, same as Federico who is coming back into the session maybe in one exercise today. They’re all expected to be back within now and a few weeks but the last part of the recovery is always the most difficult one.” – Arne Slot

Later in the press conference, Slot was asked if Alexander-Arnold, Alisson or Jota could be back for Tuesday’s clash with Real Madrid or the Gameweek 13 encounter with Manchester City.

“That is something we have to wait and see because as I just said, the last few days of recovery is always the one that is most tricky because they have to go from isolated training sessions to group training sessions. That is always the most difficult. So for me, it’s difficult to judge and tell you now that it’s going to be one, two, three days or a bit longer. “With Alisson and Jota, I don’t expect them to be available for [the Madrid] game. With Trent, it’s going to be in between.” – Arne Slot

Virgil van Dijk, who returned to Merseyside midway through the international break, is fine.

“Virgil is all good. He’s training with us today.” – Arne Slot

There was nothing specific from Arne Slot on Alexis Mac Allister, who was at the wrong end of a robust tackle while playing for Argentina in midweek, coming off minutes later.

Slot did, however, mention his returning South Americans when discussing team selection.

“We do indeed have an incredible fixture list coming up – starting with Southampton. That is always by far the most important game and if you want to enjoy, or go into the games, against the other two mentioned [Real Madrid and City], the best thing you can do is always [go into them] with a win. “It has no effect at all to my team selections for the other two games, but what does have an effect is the playing style of Southampton, the players coming back from South America [and] how fit they are, the injuries we have and the players coming back. That is the only thing that has something to do with the team selection [and] not at all the games that come afterwards.” – Arne Slot

“It’s a bit of everything… you talk to the players. You want to hear from the medical and the performance staff and what they feel about it. Then you listen to your own technical staff and then you look at the opponent you play and see what is the best team to select. It’s a bit of everything but that’s not different to any other game. “The only difference there is now that you always wonder the players who have played in South America how they come back. [They] normally [have] jet lag as well. That’s the only difference maybe between team selection for now than for all the other games because in all the other games you also look at the players and get the information from your staff members and look at the opponent.” – Arne Slot on how he selects a team with players returning from the international break

MANCHESTER CITY

Mateo Kovacic has been added to the Manchester City injury list and looks set to be out for 3-4 weeks.

“Kovacic is injured. “Will be a while, three weeks or a month, more or less.” – Mateo Kovacic

Rodri (knee) and Oscar Bobb (leg) are still absent, of course, while Ruben Dias (muscle) is not ready to return.

John Stones (foot), Manuel Akanji (adductor) and Nathan Aké (hamstring) have at least alleviated the crisis at centre-half.

“John trained good yesterday, Manu trained good yesterday, Nathan is coming back training. So, we didn’t have central defenders, now we have three. Just Ruben is out but hopefully is coming back soon.” – Pep Guardiola

Jack Grealish, Matheus Nunes, Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly had all been carrying injuries, too. Grealish has been sidelined for weeks, while the latter three had withdrawn from their national team squads. Despite the lack of a specific mention from Guardiola, all were all spotted in training images on Wednesday.

“These 10 days, some players recover a little bit. I don’t know if they are ready to play 90 minutes or play from the beginning but to see the training session and see their faces is a really, really good boost for all of us.” – Pep Guardiola

Jeremy Doku (quad) is thought to remain sidelined.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Spurs will have both first-choice centre-halves absent for the trip to Manchester City this weekend.

Micky van de Ven (hamstring) is still a few weeks away, while Cristian Romero (toe) hasn’t recovered after aggravating a niggly injury while away with Argentina.

“Romero won’t be right for tomorrow’s game, we’re hoping he’ll be right for next week.” – Ange Postecoglou

Richarlison (hamstring) and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) remain on the Spurs injury list, while Rodrigo Bentancur begins a seven-match ban.

Mikey Moore is also still out with an illness.

BOURNEMOUTH

Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez have been passed fit for the visit of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The pair bowed out of international duty over the break but Andoni Iraola says they are both available for Saturday.

Everyone else who has been away with their country has come back healthy, according to the Cherries’ boss.

Ryan Christie will miss out after collecting his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 11, however.

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) and Alex Scott (knee) remain on the sidelines, too.

Julian Araujo meanwhile underwent hamstring surgery over the break and is set for “months” out.

Dango Ouattara (abductor) should be back but we’re awaiting confirmation of that from Iraola.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Sven Botman (knee) have been joined on the sidelines by Emil Krafth (collarbone), who will be out for 6-8 weeks.

Dan Burn is also banned after picking up five yellow cards.

Callum Wilson (back) and Kieran Trippier (hamstring) are closer to returns, although Gameweek 12 may come too soon.

“He’s doing well, we anticipate he’s going to train with the group today. Whether he’s quite there for West Ham let’s see, there’s a chance he could be involved but we need to get through the next few days of training first.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

“Slightly closer I’d say than Callum. He trained yesterday, trained well, felt good, no ill effects, looked sharp but that was his first day’s training. So again, we’re in a similar position in respect that right at the end of the rehab you’ve got to navigate the last few days well.” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eberechi Eze (hamstring) is not quite ready to return but Palace do welcome back a couple of other players from injury and suspension.

Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) is available and Will Hughes returns from a one-game ban, while Cheick Doucoure built up his match fitness with a behind-closed-doors run-out over the international break.

The Eagles will however still be without Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) and Matheus Franca (groin). Daichi Kamada also begins a three-match ban.

We’ve not seen any mention yet of Chadi Riad (knee) and Adam Wharton (groin), so we assume those two are still sidelined.

“Ebs would like to be involved in tomorrow’s game but I took the decision not to take him with us to Villa. It’s a little bit too risky. He trained during the week but it’s too near when it happened. When we see our schedule, we have to protect our players.” – Oliver Glasner on Eberechi Eze

“Will Hughes is back after his suspension. Chris Richards was already in the squad, so he’s available. Jefferson Lerma is back and available. Cheick Doucouré is ready to start after two weeks of very good training.” – Oliver Glasner

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Santiago Bueno pulled out of the Uruguay squad last week with a muscle injury but he has since trained and will travel to Fulham on Saturday.

“A few to check on but I’m hopeful that we’ll be okay. I’m confident that we’ll be able to name a strong team tomorrow. A couple of checks, I don’t want to give too much away today but I’m hopeful that we’ll be fine. “Santi has done some work on the grass, he will travel with us and we’re hopeful that he’ll make it.” – Gary O’Neil

Pablo Sarabia was substituted with a “tight calf” in Gameweek 11, so he may be one of the “checks” mentioned above.

Hwang Hee-chan (ankle) and Bastien Meupiyou (unspecified) have been back in training for a few weeks, so only match fitness is holding them back now.

Pedro Lima (ankle), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain out.

WEST HAM UNITED

Mohammed Kudus serves game four of a five-match ban but Edson Alvarez returns from his own suspension.

Niclas Fullkrug (Achilles) remains out while two others are slight doubts for the trip to Newcastle.

“We have a little problem with two players but we have to check tomorrow. I hope that they are going to be ready for the next Monday challenge. “Niclas is out, he’s improving but he’s not ready for Newcastle.” – Julen Lopetegui



