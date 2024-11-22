13
13 Comments
  1. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Imagine Bentancur being a great FPL asset. A seven match ban is huge

  2. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Raya (Turner)
    Konsa-Robinson-Mazraoui (Colwill-Faes)
    Rogers-Palmer-Salah-Mbeumo-SmithRowe
    Wissa-Haaland (Wood)

    0.2 ITB, 2 free transfers.

    Any suggestions or all good?

  3. Punty McPuntface
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thoughts on Garnacho, other than a terrible hair cut?

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Could be a good investment if Man Utd gain momentum, which I'm almost sure they will.

    2. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I sold him. Some Mancunians here expect him or Dalot to start, so bit worried about minutes..

  4. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Will we get another update on Palmer before the deadline?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Early lunch KO tomorrow and away fixture for Chelsea so maybe team leak or at least know he travelled

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  5. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Colwill or Fofana?

  6. Fuddled FC
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Mbuemo fit? any more info?

    1. Nickyboy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think I read yesterday that the manager said he will play

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        "_expecting_ Mbuemo and Wissa to play". I guess that is a 95% sure yes.

  7. Nickyboy
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Forgive my ignorance, but if White is out for a few months does that make Timber a safer buy or, if not, who?

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Safer buy definitely. But is it worth it to save something like 0.5 over Gabriel or 0 compared to Raya (even though different position)? He has not had any xgi potential so far.

