  1. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA*, Ait Nouri, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland, Wood, Raul

    (Fabianski, Winks, Harwood-Bellis, Greaves*) 3FT + 0 itb

    Thoughts on the following plan:

    GW12: Haaland + Winks + TAA > Cunha + Fernandes + Konate
    GW13: Mbeumo > Saka
    GW14: Wood / Raul > Isak

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      I'd keep Haaland this week if you can

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        45 mins ago

        Would you sell him for a hit if you didn't own Palmer? Palmer scares me the most as a non-owner, even though I doubt I can stomach selling Haaland for a hit.

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          I wouldn't no, Palmer is great but if he has been nursing a knock he may come off if Chelsea are a goal or two up by 70 mins.

          Unless you want to captain Palmer I wouldn't bring him for a hit.

          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Thanks!

      2. SomeoneKnows
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Sure I can but I feel I've given him plenty of chances already haha

        Besides I think that Fernandes + Cunha will score more than Haaland + Wood

    2. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      Yes sir! This is the play

  2. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    1 flag down, 5 to go…

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bukayo Saka is facing a race against time in order to be passed fit for Arsenal to face Nottingham Forest this weekend, per @SamiMokbel81_DM.

    https://x.com/TikiTakaConnor/status/1859575054679331212?t=zcyYTh3eXtqZp-I2PR-Dsg&s=19

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      he'll be fine.

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Legoman up to his shenanigans

  4. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Kdb to start this week?

    1. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He might, pulled out of the Belgium squad so he had two weeks rest. Still a gamble obviously

  5. Fuddled FC
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Really need help here

    Flekken
    Ait-Nouri, Gabriel, Lewis
    Mbuemo, Palmer, Rogers, Son
    Haaland, Cunha, Solanke

    Fab, L.Davis, Carvalho, Greaves

    Feel team is a bit of a mess...and having my worst start ever.
    Shoud i just take a -8 to sort out?

    Which would you do?

    a) Solanke > Jackson (free)
    b) Solanke & Son > Bruno & Isaak (-4)
    c) Solanke & Son & Haaland > Jackson & Salah & Isaak (-8)

    1. Oasthouse FC
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      B sounds good to me, don't panic. Team only needs a few tweaks

    2. Mother Farke
        15 mins ago

        In short, you've been murdered by no Salah. Let me guess, you've been capping Haaland, too? Like someone has already said, don't panic. The season is still young.

        1. Fuddled FC
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Thanks guys...looks like I might just go B and pray Haaland (c) finally works and Salah is quiet

    3. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      Haaland hat trick looms large this week.

      1. Steavn8k
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I have been trying to convince myself to get rid of him on WC since activating, but just can't seem to get myself to do it..

    4. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Any Mancunians here? What is the predicted line-up in midfield/attack under Amorim?

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        My guess.

        Mazraoui-Casemiro-Ugarte-Dalot/Garnacho
        Bruno-Diallo
        Højlund

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          I'm tempted to say Rashford over Hojlund and Mainoo over Casemiro, otherwise spot on

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            Not sure Mainoo id ready to start tbh and Rashford doesn't really fit in Amorims setup from what he wants from a CF(pressing from the front and some hold up play).

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              10 mins ago

              I was just talking in general really, not this weekend. We've seen Rashford up front in training, and Hojlund's hardly setting the world on fire so wouldn't surprise me to see him start (for the short-term at least)

              1. JBG
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Well in general Mainoo would start yeah. Rash and Højlund will probably rotate. Zirksee might play behind (or just get sold).

        2. Steavn8k
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Read someone say that Antony might start over Mazraoui on the left

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Probably because they saw Amorim setup with him as WB during training this week, but that's just because other players where away.

            1. Steavn8k
              • 1 Year
              just now

              That would make sense, cheers.

      2. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        You should be asking Londoners that

    5. Cabellafan
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Who will get more points the next 4 ? Mbeumo or Saka assuming they are both fit. Or is it a close call?

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Saka by a country mile. Mbeumo has 1 good game remaining until GW20, that's Leicester GW13.

        1. Cabellafan
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          wondering if I should hold Mbeumo the next four and bring in Saka from gw 16

          1. Captain Mal
              just now

              Mbeumo is a sell in my opinion after Leicester

      2. RedJive79
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Any moves here? 1 FT and 0.2 itb. Feels like I could probably just roll it....

        Flekken
        Gabriel / Colwill / Aina
        Salah(c) / ESR / Rogers / Palmer
        Haaland / Wood / Welbeck

        Fabianski / Mbeumo / Faes / Greaves

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          If you're benching Mbeumo, then for sure it's a save.

        2. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Personally would start Mbeumo ahead of Wood

      3. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Has there been any indication in either the press conference or online etc. that Sanchez will be dropped for Jorgensson? I have been reading these rumours for a couple of weeks but want to know if it is confirmed or if there is additional information implying one way or the other

        1. Steavn8k
          • 1 Year
          just now

          From what I've heard and read, Maresca has done nothing else than confirm Sanchez as his number 1, although that might be a month or so ago now.

      4. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Winks + Lankshear -> Salah + Haaland is such an obvious move. Not sure why many aren't doing it.

      5. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Raya/Fab
        Porto/Rico/Ait-Nouri/Dalot/THB
        Mo/Saka/Palmer/Mbuemo/Rogers
        Solanke/Raul/Cunha
        2FTs. .3ITB

        A. Solanke to Jackson
        B. Rico to Digne
        C. Both
        D. Neither and roll the FT

      6. Tibbs
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        4 FT, really tempted to pull the plug on Haaland to get Salah. So how does this look:

        Keane + Justin + Johnson + Haaland >> Hall + O'shea + Isaak + Salah?

        1. Johnny 8
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Looks good if you're happy selling Haaland before the Spurs game.

      7. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Kdb havertz
        Or saka cunha?

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Saka and Cunha if Saka is fit.

      8. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Gotta love IB wild card. Seems I head into gw12 stubbornly with 5 flags.
        Surely at least Palmer and Saka ones are fake?
        Not trusting Mbeumo flag either and too invested in him.

      9. Pegboy
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        My defence is a mess.

        Flekken (Fab)
        TAA V.d.Berg Ait-Nouri (Greaves Aina)
        Palmer Salah Semenyo Rogers (Buonanotto)
        Haaland Jackson Raul

        3FT £0.1

        a) TAA > Gabriel
        b) TAA + Greaves > Gabriel + Hall/Colwill/Robinson (rotates best with Aina)
        c) Something else.

      10. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Current defence, it's a shambles!

        Raya
        TAA / Lewis / RAN / Faes / Greaves

        Would you take s hit to fix it;
        TAA > Gabriel
        Greaves > Hall

        Any other suggestions?
        Cheers.

      11. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Who to sell for Lewis Hall?

        A) Faes
        B) Greaves
        C) Rico Lewis

      12. The Mighty Whites
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        2FT, 1.2 ITB, thoughts?

        Flekken / Valdimarsson
        TAA / Gabriel / Ait-Nouri - Greaves - Bednarek
        Palmer - Diaz - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Rogers
        Haaland - Solanke - Strand Larsen

      13. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        I reckon all of the big four will fire this week. So I'm really wavering on Salah back in at Haaland's expense (sold GW 7 for Palmer)... Maybe City will be back on track vs that Spurs defence...

        Dibling Haaland(c) > Salah(c) Wood/Cunha etc

      14. hogree
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        On wildcard
        Best max 4.0 defender? Gone for O'Shea at the moment

      15. ran
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Henderson
        Mazraoui Hall Robinson
        Salah Mbeumo Bruno ESR Rogers
        Wissa Haaland

        Valdimarsson Wood AitNouri Myko

        Already did TAA, Porro, Johnson >>> Mazraoui, Hall, Bruno for -4. Should I stick with this team or activate WC and get players like Palmer, Isak, Fabianski, Verbruggen, Kerkez, JP etc?

        GW12 - WC
        GW13 - Roll
        GW14 - 3 FTs

