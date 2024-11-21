After an international break that surely set some kind of record for yellow flags, the pre-Gameweek 12 press conferences are set to begin.

Seven pressers are scheduled to take place on Thursday. With Thomas Frank and Enzo Maresca among those holding court, we will hopefully get the latest on Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) and Cole Palmer (£10.9m) – among others.

We’ll have the headline Gameweek 12 team news from these media gatherings in the article below. We will gradually add more quotes as and when the press conferences become available to watch in full.

We expect to hear from the other 13 top-flight managers on Friday. For the latest on those clubs, check out our early team news round-up.

GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's #FPL Press Conferences (GMT) ⏳ 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🦊 9.30am – Cooper

🧿 12pm – Maresca

😇 1pm – Martin

🌳 1.30pm – Nuno

🍬 1.45pm – Dyche

🐝 2.30pm – Frank pic.twitter.com/FGEQlyQP1A — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 21, 2024

CHELSEA

Despite the raft of yellow flags on Chelsea players, Enzo Maresca said the only confirmed absentee for trip to Leicester is Reece James – who wasn’t previously flagged.

“We have for sure just one injured player, that is Reece. Unfortunately, he felt something small [in his hamstring]. We do not want to take any risk for the weekend. So he’s the only one for sure that is not available for this weekend. “Hopefully it’s not something long. “The rest, some of them are better, some of them are still doubts. Also we need to wait because today is the first session that we do with all the players from the international teams.” – Enzo Maresca

Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Filip Jørgensen and Romeo Lavia all pulled out of their national squads with knocks or niggles over the break.

Jadon Sancho meanwhile missed out in Gameweek 11 with a knock.

But all of the outfielders above were seen in training this week.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There’s a lot to unpack from the Seagulls.

Fabian Hurzeler started his team news round-up with the latest on Jack Hinshelwood (knee), who remains a doubt after his Gameweek 11 withdrawal.

“With Jack, we have to see how it’s going the next two days. He has a small issue with his knee, nothing serious but we have to see and wait the next few days.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jack Hinshelwood

There was a positive update on Lewis Dunk (calf), however.

“Lewis Dunk was training, also let’s see how the next two days are going. But he’s close.” – Fabian Hurzeler

In further good news, Yankuba Minteh (muscle) returned to action with Gambia over the last fortnight.

Carlos Baleba (knee), who pulled out of the Cameroon squad, is also fit.

“He will be an option, yes.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Carlos Baleba

James Milner (hamstring) remains out, with no sign of a return. Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) looks set to remain sidelined, too.

“Ferdi had a small issue after the game against Liverpool. He wasn’t able to play the games for the Turkish national team. We also shouldn’t take any risks, so I don’t think that he will be an option for the weekend. With the others, I’m more positive.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Ferdi Kadioglu

The last line of Hurzeler’s quote above offers hope regarding some of the other flagged players. They include Yasin Ayari (ankle) and Tariq Lamptey (calf), who both withdrew from their respective national team squads as precautions.

Adam Webster (hamstring) should be nearing a return too based on previous timelines set, while it’s only match fitness that is holding Solly March back after a year on the sidelines with a knee injury.

LEICESTER CITY

The Foxes have suffered a huge blow with the confirmation that Abdul Fatawu is to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL tear.

“It’s not good, a serious injury. He’s had an ACL injury that is going to rule him out for the rest of the season.” – Steve Cooper on Abdul Fatawu

The winger joins Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) on the longer-term injury list.

There were fears that Jordan Ayew had also suffered a significant issue while away with Ghana but Steve Cooper said on Thursday that the former Crystal Palace attacker isn’t as badly injured as first feared. He didn’t, indeed, even rule him out of Gameweek 12.

“Jordan has come back injured as well from international duty. It’s not as serious an injury as I think might have been reported locally in Ghana. The hope is that he may be available for the weekend but it’s a little bit inconclusive at the moment.” – Steve Cooper on Jordan Ayew

Elsewhere in striker news, Jamie Vardy (back) is only in “modified training” after missing out in Gameweek 11.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid has been on the grass, too, as he manages a cut above his Achilles.

Finally, Patson Daka is available after three months on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

“Patson is back training so he’s available. Jamie has been back training with the group but slightly sort of modified, so we’ll see where he is [with] regards to the weekend. “[De Cordova-Reid] has been on the training pitch. He’s had a cut in the United League Cup game. It was in an awkward position above the Achilles. It’s been a bit stop-start for him so it’s been frustrating. He trained with us yesterday so the hope is that the cut hasn’t opened up again but it has been frustrating for him.” – Steve Cooper

One definite absentee is Facundo Buonanotte, banned for one match thanks to yellow card accumulation.



