Dugout Discussion April 6

2pm team news: Palmer benched, no Alisson

There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 BST today.

Brentford take on Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium, Fulham and Liverpool meet at Craven Cottage, while Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton in north London.

The headline team news is that Cole Palmer is only a substitute for Chelsea. Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson also have to make do with a place on the bench.

In come Tosin Adarabioyo, Reece James, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Noni Madueke and Christopher Nkunku.

Thomas Frank makes two changes to the Brentford team that started Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Kristoffer Ajer is in for Ethan Pinnock at the back, while Mikkel Damsgaard replaces Vitaly Janelt in central midfield. Rico Henry also returns to the bench.

Liverpool’s only change from the 1-0 win over Everton sees Cody Gakpo come in for Luis Diaz. Alisson Becker is yet to clear concussion protocols so Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal.

Fulham boss Marco Silva makes five changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Arsenal.

Jorge Cuenca, Emile Smith Rowe, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez drop to the bench, while Issa Diop is not in the matchday squad.

Calvin Bassey, Ryan Sessegnon, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz are promoted to the starting XI.

Finally, in north London, Spurs make three changes: Ben Davies, Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson come in for Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Wilson Odobert.

Richarlison is named as a substitute after returning from injury.

Southampton also makes three alterations, with Jack Stephens, the suspended Flynn Downes and Paul Onuachu replaced by Joe Aribo, Tyler Dibling and Cameron Archer.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Schade, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Mee, Konak, Janelt, Maghoma, Kayode

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Tosin, Chalobah, Gusto, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Fernandez, Sancho, Nkunku

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Colwill, Badiashille, Cucurella, Palmer, Neto, George, Jackson

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Iwobi, Pereira, Sessegnon, Muniz

Subs: Benda, Tete, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Traore, Willian, Jimenez

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Jones, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Spence, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Son, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Udogie, van de Ven, Odobert, Tel, Richarlison, Sarr, Bissouma, Gray

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Ugochukwu, Manning, Aribo, Fernandes, Sulemana, Dibling, Archer

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Smallbone, Stewart, Bree, Sugawara, Onuachu, Welington, Bella-Kotchap

  1. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ok glad I didn’t captain Salah at least!

    
    1. Dont give a fuchs
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Scary now that the scoreline is 3-1

      
  2. thegame983
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Var still haven't confirmed the Spurs goal

    
    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      just now

      ruled out

      
  3. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Shd have gone Silva QM pool on the beach

    
  4. Teddy10
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    If you free hit, does the transfer you didn’t use that week get carried over to the next?

    Ie if I free hit in 34, would I have 1 or 2 transfers for week 35

    
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      You free hit and wildcard to the same number of FTs.

      You don't accumulate one.

      
  5. Glasner Ball
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can see them pulling out all the stops to sign Guéhi off us based on this defensive showing 🙁

    
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Left back the bigger priority

      
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Well, I thought it would be 3-1.

    At full time.

    The other way around!

    
  7. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pool fans absolutely silent & getting above themselves with the winning the league chants earlier on

    
  8. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Oh dear, I mentioned earlier I was planning on Areola/Gabriel-Verbruggen/VvD for 32BB. Hope there's a L'pool reaction, just not today, Isak (C)

    
  9. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Liverpool clearly dropped off, with the title done Salah won't be worth captaining after GW34 I feel

    
  10. HattyMachine
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah has been so quiet

    
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good

      
    2. Joke Insurance™
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Must be an introvert

      
  11. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Saints get relegated if they lose this right?

    
    1. HattyMachine
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yup

      
  12. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Double BJ

    
  13. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Glad Van Dijk is getting exposed, was horrid midweek vs Beto

    
  14. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Yup, hopefully to get trashed by Wrexham next season. 😀

    
  15. Waynoo
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Johnson the real differential

    

