2pm team news: Palmer benched, no Alisson

There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 BST today.

Brentford take on Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium, Fulham and Liverpool meet at Craven Cottage, while Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton in north London.

The headline team news is that Cole Palmer is only a substitute for Chelsea. Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson also have to make do with a place on the bench.

In come Tosin Adarabioyo, Reece James, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Noni Madueke and Christopher Nkunku.

Thomas Frank makes two changes to the Brentford team that started Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Kristoffer Ajer is in for Ethan Pinnock at the back, while Mikkel Damsgaard replaces Vitaly Janelt in central midfield. Rico Henry also returns to the bench.

Liverpool’s only change from the 1-0 win over Everton sees Cody Gakpo come in for Luis Diaz. Alisson Becker is yet to clear concussion protocols so Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal.

Fulham boss Marco Silva makes five changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Arsenal.

Jorge Cuenca, Emile Smith Rowe, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez drop to the bench, while Issa Diop is not in the matchday squad.

Calvin Bassey, Ryan Sessegnon, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz are promoted to the starting XI.

Finally, in north London, Spurs make three changes: Ben Davies, Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson come in for Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Wilson Odobert.

Richarlison is named as a substitute after returning from injury.

Southampton also makes three alterations, with Jack Stephens, the suspended Flynn Downes and Paul Onuachu replaced by Joe Aribo, Tyler Dibling and Cameron Archer.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Schade, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Mee, Konak, Janelt, Maghoma, Kayode

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Tosin, Chalobah, Gusto, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Fernandez, Sancho, Nkunku

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Colwill, Badiashille, Cucurella, Palmer, Neto, George, Jackson

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Iwobi, Pereira, Sessegnon, Muniz

Subs: Benda, Tete, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Traore, Willian, Jimenez

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Jones, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Spence, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Son, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Udogie, van de Ven, Odobert, Tel, Richarlison, Sarr, Bissouma, Gray

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Ugochukwu, Manning, Aribo, Fernandes, Sulemana, Dibling, Archer

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Smallbone, Stewart, Bree, Sugawara, Onuachu, Welington, Bella-Kotchap

