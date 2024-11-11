There are 26 Premier League players on the brink of a one-match ban heading into Gameweek 12 – including five with double-digit ownerships in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Meanwhile, five players serve suspensions in the upcoming Gameweek.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this Suspension Tightrope article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 12?

Three players reached the dreaded five-caution mark in Gameweek 11.

One of them, Dan Burn (£4.4m), sits in 8.7% of FPL squads.

Leicester City loanee Facundo Buonanotte (£5.0m) and Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie (£4.9m) are the others.

Daichi Kamada (£5.1m) begins a three-match suspension, meanwhile. He was sent off for serious foul play in Crystal Palace’s defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m), given his marching orders for violent conduct in Gameweek 8, also remains out.

He has served his initial three-game ban already but was then slapped with another two-match suspension by the FA.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 12?

Three players return from a suspension this week.

Crystal Palace’s Will Hughes (£4.9m) is back after he reached five bookings for the season in Gameweek 10.

Edson Alvarez (£5.0m) and Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) were dismissed for two bookable offences in that round, serving a one-match suspension in Gameweek 11.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Five players joined the list in Gameweek 11. One of them, Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m), sits in 10.1% of Fantasy teams.

The other new entries are Justin Kluivert (£5.3m), Pedro Neto (£6.2m), Omari Hutchinson (£5.2m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.0m).

Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m), Michael Keane (£4.3m), Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.7m) – each of whom has a double-digit ownership – were already on four bookings. They all avoided a fifth caution at the weekend.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 44 other players on three bookings.

Sitting in more than one in two FPL squads, Cole Palmer (£10.9m) is by some distance the most significant name on the list.

Ibrahima Konate (£5.3m), Harry Winks (£4.5m), Diogo Dalot (£5.2m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.4m) also have ownerships of over 10%.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



