  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Evening all,

    Thoughts on this four-premium team?

    Flekken
    Ait-nouri / Davis / mykolenko
    Amad / salah : Saka / palmer
    Haaland / Pedro / cunha

    Fabianski / rogers / lewis / greaves

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks great

  2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    David Coote

    1. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Some heroes wear capes

  3. Stevie B
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    What is the problem with this team?

    Fabianski, Muric
    Pedro Porro, Ait Nouri, Digne, Collins, Keane
    Palmer, Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Luis Diaz, Rogers
    Haaland, Solanke, Vardy.

    No Salah, I know. But otherwise?

    Thank you!

  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hoping Trent’s back after break?

    Bench correct?

    Raya
    Ran, Gabriel, Trent
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Bruno, Salah
    Cunha, Jackson, JP

    Fabs, Rogers, Lewis, Greaves

    1.2

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’d be tempted to play Rogers over JP.
      Rest looks good.

