Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) appears to have avoided serious injury after limping off in Gameweek 11.

The right-back lasted just 24 minutes of Liverpool’s win over Southampton before a hamstring tweak ended his evening.

But there is positive news to report as of Monday.

The Liverpool Echo, among others, say that a scan has only revealed a “low-grade hamstring injury”.

A recovery period of a “couple of weeks” has been mooted as a result.

That means that a return for Gameweek 12’s trip to Southampton is still possible, although it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him held back for clashes with Real Madrid and Manchester City in the subsequent seven days.

Missing the clash with the Saints – and that’s not a given – would rather dampen Alexander-Arnold’s short-term appeal. Some trickier tests await, certainly from a clean sheet perspective, from Gameweek 13-17.

Gameweeks 13-15 are tightly packed together, too (Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday lunchtime), and there’s always a chance that Conor Bradley (£4.7m) gets one of those games. The Merseyside derby is one possibility, with a turnaround of just 63 hours.

