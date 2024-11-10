198
  1. Salarrivederci
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Bruno with a goal and two assists too optimistic?

    1. diesel001
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yes. Man Utd aren't that good and Bruno isn't the talisman of old. Garnacho or Rashford just as likely to score points as Bruno.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        just now

        He’s absolutely the talisman, everything goes through him

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Surely he can’t score one and win two penalties.

    3. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Just hope he doesn’t blank since I punted on him as captain.

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Surely a brace isn’t too much to ask

        1. xuwei
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Or a hat trick.

  2. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Starting the season without Salah was a big mistake, glad I brought him in.

    1. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Disagree. Haaland was the better option GWs 1-4. Switching before GW5 would have been optimal.

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    If you’re buying Joao Pedro and not on a wildcard at least wait to see if he’s called up for Brazil. Didn’t go well last time…

    Late call up to Brazil in September and got injured.

    https://x.com/BrasilEdition/status/1831494515439628723?t=I2FpIh7nGZ3HFv_opC3N4g&s=19

    https://x.com/owen_bhafc/status/1834938432742649954?t=Gg1XuRdOM8cKSmNHacXfow&s=19

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      cheers. he s in my plans to replace raul but that will be gw13

  4. Cabellafan
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    How is this WC?

    Sanchez - Fab
    Gabriel - Dalot - Ait Nouri - Hall - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Isak - Wissa - Cunha

    B. Fernandes and JP instead of Semenyo and Isak?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Missing Liverpool defender

    2. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Sanchez is really not that great

    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think it looks great. I'd save.

      You can always move to a Brighton forward later when Brentford's fixtures change.

  5. jack88
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    After international break my forward trio would be

    Jackson cunha isak

    Whats yours?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      cunha raul wood
      then
      pedro raul wood gw13

      not sure after that

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Jackson Wood Solanke

    3. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Pedro Haaland Cunha

    4. Captain Mal
        51 mins ago

        Right now it's
        Haaland Welbeck Cunha.
        Unlikely to change.

      • Coaly
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Jackson Wissa JP

      • TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Welbeck, Evanilson, Cunha

    5. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Any Villa fans around?
      Didnt watch every game, but felt like they didnt have a very convincing start of the season, yet they got the wins and the points.

      However lately its a few losses in the last few games.

      How do you guys think they will continue after the IB?

      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        50 mins ago

        They should be fine as long as they remember that this is PL not school football and you need to leave someone behind when having a corner kick early in the game at 0-0.

      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        Not a Villa fan, but think Emery will try something new after IB. Where he pushes everyone up, including the GK on every attacking set piece.

      3. jack88
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Not a villa fan, but i think with thin squad and with injuries they are having fatigue with so many matches going on

        1. Digital-Real
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Their squad is big enough, they have 2-3 players for each position. Their injury list is no worse than other teams.

      4. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        I have Watkins and Rogers and I think I'll keep them for the next 4 games (3 at home) and then reevaluate.

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Rogers is easy hold, but a lot better and cheaper options than Watkins

    6. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      3fts

      Haaland/Johnson/vdv➡️Wissa/Salah/Konate?

      Gives me

      Raya

      Gabriel/Konate/Alt-Nori

      Saka/Palmer/Salah/
      Mbeumo

      Cunha/Wissa/Raul

      (Fab/Lewis/Hall/Dibling)

      2m itb

      Will have no Spurs tho but have to sell Johnson to fit Salah in

      1. Captain Mal
          25 mins ago

          You make it sound like not owning a Spurs player is a bad thing...

          1. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            Well they do score lots

            1. Pornchef
                15 mins ago

                Yes they do top scorers so far with 22 goals

              • Captain Mal
                  just now

                  Yes, but you can't pick their entire attack, can you? There is no stand out individual performer, not to mention they are the most unreliable team in the league. I would avoid them.

          2. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            56 mins ago

            Come on Palmer

            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              23 mins ago

              Not sure he's into that...

              1. Zalk
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Maybe he meant a woman who's into it?

            2. Captain Mal
                17 mins ago

                Any news?

            3. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              55 mins ago

              think I'm going to keep the same defensive line up I have since my (bit of a disastrous )wc gw6. arsenal + 2 pool. odegaard's return should stabilise the arsenal defence and pool look very strong are the back. shame flekken spoils it all in goals..

              1. Captain Mal
                  just now

                  The long term prospects of this defense are great

              2. Shark Team
                • 7 Years
                48 mins ago

                Raya Gabriel TAA Lewis combo gave me:
                gw8: 6 pts
                gw9: 8 pts
                gw10: 8 pts
                gw11: 1pt (2 left to play)

                Idk how I manage green arrows with those picks

                1. Captain Mal
                    4 mins ago

                    Most people struggle with their defence, captaincy is the biggest factor so far, massive swings between Salah and Haaland.

                  • fantasyfog
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    They'll wait till you get rid then start hauling, you know the drill

                2. jack88
                  • 3 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Those who Own Raul, whats your plan going forward? ;

                  1. Coaly
                    • 11 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Swap to J Pedro

                  2. Kaneyonero
                    • 8 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Might go JP

                  3. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    Rotate with Rogers or transfer to Pedro

                  4. Mother Farke
                      38 mins ago

                      Swapping to Evanilson, I think.

                    • Unliklinho
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Keep for Wolves. Probably sell for Welbeck or JP after that.

                    • Zimo
                      • 6 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      JP or Wissa

                  5. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford & Rasmus Højlund START for Manchester United!

                    Garnacho does not start

                    https://x.com/RuudBalll/status/1855583138228900030?t=0Ttex5jPe5HW7s1k1OWwXw&s=19

                    https://x.com/SamC_reports/status/1855583828372345083?t=RkWwwl0zgome79efAB-AoQ&s=19

                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 10 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Vi nd ic at ed

                    2. Captain Mal
                        3 mins ago

                        Lol

                    3. sankalparora07
                      • 1 Year
                      40 mins ago

                      Have exact money to do Watkins + Johnson to Saka + J.Pedro for a -4. Should I go for it? That will give me a midfield trio of Palmer, Salah and Saka which is where everyone wants to go right now.

                      1. panda07
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        It's dangerous making transfers this early in the international break but I'm sure you are aware of the risks. None of those players look like they are going to rise/fall today although Saka rose randomly last week I think when he wasn't expected to. Wait until the games have been played today at the very least.

                        1. sankalparora07
                          • 1 Year
                          1 min ago

                          Cheers makes sense.....also have TAA in my team and if he is out long term, then I will be in trouble.... guess it's sensible to wait and will find another way if price changes happen

                        2. sankalparora07
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Also have Jackson who is on 4 YC and I won't be surprised if he gets one today and misses next GW.... better to wait I guess

                      2. Waylander
                        • 8 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        Is it? Arsenal attack have hardly been fluent and they have the 4th best defence in the league next. I’d hold off on Saka until Arsenal improve.

                        1. fantasyfog
                          • 9 Years
                          20 mins ago

                          I got him in for this week and I agree, might change my mind later

                          1. Waylander
                            • 8 Years
                            18 mins ago

                            I had the chance to get Saka this GW but went Bruno for a fixture punt instead as Arsenal seem a wait and see.

                            1. fantasyfog
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              Could have e got solanke instead, could get burned today

                    4. Atimis
                      • 8 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      Who would you sell for Palmer?
                      I’ve been thinking: Johnson to Palmer, play Rogers and Semenyo, bench Wood?

                      1. fantasyfog
                        • 9 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Palmer may be carrying a injury so have a look at him today, Rogers Semenyo and Wood are all great options, I understand fixtures are tougher for wood but Forest look good, who you benching him for?

                        1. Atimis
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Just going with fixtures think Rogers and Semenyo play over Wood

                    5. panda07
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      39 mins ago

                      Who is the better option? Money not an issues as I'm planning on staying Haaland-less for the next while.

                      A) Joao Pedro
                      B) Wellbeck

                      1. g40steve
                        • 6 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Previously JP, in 25m against City G & A you choose.

                      2. Unliklinho
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        If you're doing it now Welbeck. Ideally you'd wait a couple of weeks and then have more data about JP's comeback.

                      3. Captain Mal
                          1 min ago

                          A bit too early for Pedro, but it's a close call, could go either way.

                      4. Letsgo!
                        • 7 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        Sigh why did i go and buy garnacho…

                        1. Waylander
                          • 8 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          Not sure. Most on here we’re advising against it.

                        2. Hooky
                          • 9 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          To make up for sins in a previous life?

                      5. My heart goes Salalalalah
                        • 7 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        2ft, TAA, BJ to RAN, Saka? 0.1 to spare so will have to keep track of price changes

                      6. jacob1989
                        • 2 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Latest on pslmert?

                        1. jacob1989
                          • 2 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          *Palmer

                          1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                            • 4 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            No, that's unforgivable. Start over

                      7. brianutd-why always we? 20
                        • 13 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Rashford and Rasmus and Amad starting

                      8. Pep Roulette
                        • 7 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Why are people selling Rogers?

                        1. brianutd-why always we? 20
                          • 13 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          To get Salah

                        2. Tonyawesome69
                          • 5 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          Palmer/Salah/Saka

                        3. FantasyTony
                          • 7 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          Seems mad. He’s a season keeper for me. Can easily be the 5th midfielder as you build up funds over a season.

                        4. Captain Mal
                            13 mins ago

                            Team is struggling and looks tired.

                          • Mr. Eko
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            he’s spurned six of his seven big chances this season.

                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 5 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              3 goals 2 assists
                              2.5xG 1.5xA

                            2. Manani
                              • 13 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              which 5.5m and under midfield even get that many big chances in the first place?

                          • Kaneyonero
                            • 8 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            No longer an enabler for Haaland

                        5. Digital-Real
                          • 7 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Son, Johnson, Solanke, Porro all start

                          1. Tonyawesome69
                            • 5 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Maddison benched...

                        6. Philosopher's Stones
                          • 4 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          Which two would you lose to bring in Salah and Saka?

                          A: Semenyo
                          B: BJ
                          C: Rogers

                        7. SAUCY SALAH
                          • 7 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          Come Udogie bro!

                        8. thegame983
                          • 7 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          Vardy not in squad

                          1. Cojones of Destiny
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            that’s a surprise

                          2. denial
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 15 Years
                            just now

                            Ffs

                        9. SAUCY SALAH
                          • 7 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Wood to match Cunha 😎

                          1. fantasyfog
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            I hope so, good chance for 1 or 2 I reckon

                        10. mookie
                          • 11 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Buonanotte false 9 or Ayew CF?

                          1. fantasyfog
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Buonanotte just behind Ayew, good player

                        11. Tonyawesome69
                          • 5 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, de Ligt, Martínez, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford, Højlund

                          Subs: Bayındır, Heaton, Lindelöf, Evans, Mount, Eriksen, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony

                          Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen, Soumaré, Ndidi, Winks, Buonanotte, Ayew, Fatawu

                          Subs: Ward, Coady, Okoli, El Khannous, Choudhury, Skipp, McAteer, Mavididi, Edouard

                          Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Moreno, Yates, Domínguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

                          Subs: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Boly, Anderson, Ward-Prowse, Awoniyi, Silva, Sosa

                          Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schär, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock, Gordon, Isak, Joelinton

                          Subs: Dúbravka, Targett, Kelly, Tonali, Murphy, Almirón, Miley, Barnes, Osula

                          Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Drăgușin, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Sarr, Johnson, Solanke, Son

                          Subs: Forster, Spence, Davies, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Werner, Lankshear

                          Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis, Cajuste, Morsy, Johnson, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Delap

                          Subs: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Hirst, Clarke

                          1. have you seen cyan
                            • 5 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Thanks

                          2. mookie
                            • 11 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Cheers!

                          3. Vazza
                            • 4 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Where’s Vardy

                          4. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Awesome Tony

                        12. have you seen cyan
                          • 5 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Solanke is bracing or getting a hatti today, or nothing. You just know it.

                          1. TheBiffas
                            • 3 Years
                            1 min ago

                            God willing

