At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 11 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

It was another profitable day for (some) budget-friendly forwards, with Yoane Wissa (£6.0m), Matheus Cunha (£6.7m), Evanilson (£5.9m), Raul Jimenez (£5.8m) and, on as a substitute, the fit-again Joao Pedro (£5.4m) all delivering at least one attacking return.

All of them matched or better Erling Haaland (£15.3m) for FPL points on Saturday. The Norwegian at least found the back of the net but a stoppage-time yellow card took him down from eight points to five, having knocked him out of the bonus mix.

Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m), who bagged an assist in Brentford’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth, is now just six points behind Haaland.

Salt was rubbed into the wounds as Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) delivered yet another double-digit haul in the late match. The Egyptian is the first player to reach a century of points in the current campaign.

Among the five clean sheets registered was Wolverhampton Wanderers’ first of 2024/25. That means that Brentford are the only team in the division yet to register a single shut-out.

Everton got their third clean sheet in five Gameweeks as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) flopped again at the other end, while Fulham also won to nil as Emile Smith Rowe (£5.8m) found the net: he’s now FPL’s leading sub-£6.0m midfielder for points.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) didn’t benefit from Liverpool’s sixth clean of the season, however. He was taken off with a hamstring injury after 24 minutes of the 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

GAMEWEEK 11: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 11: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

