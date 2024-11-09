At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 11 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.
Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.
Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.
A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.
SATURDAY IN BRIEF
It was another profitable day for (some) budget-friendly forwards, with Yoane Wissa (£6.0m), Matheus Cunha (£6.7m), Evanilson (£5.9m), Raul Jimenez (£5.8m) and, on as a substitute, the fit-again Joao Pedro (£5.4m) all delivering at least one attacking return.
All of them matched or better Erling Haaland (£15.3m) for FPL points on Saturday. The Norwegian at least found the back of the net but a stoppage-time yellow card took him down from eight points to five, having knocked him out of the bonus mix.
Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m), who bagged an assist in Brentford’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth, is now just six points behind Haaland.
Salt was rubbed into the wounds as Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) delivered yet another double-digit haul in the late match. The Egyptian is the first player to reach a century of points in the current campaign.
Among the five clean sheets registered was Wolverhampton Wanderers’ first of 2024/25. That means that Brentford are the only team in the division yet to register a single shut-out.
Everton got their third clean sheet in five Gameweeks as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) flopped again at the other end, while Fulham also won to nil as Emile Smith Rowe (£5.8m) found the net: he’s now FPL’s leading sub-£6.0m midfielder for points.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) didn’t benefit from Liverpool’s sixth clean of the season, however. He was taken off with a hamstring injury after 24 minutes of the 2-0 win over Aston Villa.
GAMEWEEK 11: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 11: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:
|Liverpool
|2 – 0
|Aston Villa
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|2 – 1
|Manchester City
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 – 0
|Southampton
|West Ham United
|0 – 0
|Everton
|Crystal Palace
|0 – 2
|Fulham
|Brentford
|3 – 2
|Bournemouth
