  dunas_dog
    
    
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Does this team need a WC? 1.3 m in bank and 1 free transfer ( probably Son to Palmer** plus hit if Trent* out long term)

    Team would look like this in week 12 subject to Trent news (if out -4 to replace)

    Raya
    Trent* Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer** Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
    Solanke Wissa

    Bentley Wood Porro Ben Johnson

    
    dunas_dog
      
      
      32 mins ago

      * Asking as if playing WC probably need to do tonight to try and grab any price rises

      
    Make United Great Again
      
      30 mins ago

      Definitely no wildcard needed

      
    Tonyawesome69
      
      28 mins ago

      Not far off ideal WC12 team

      
      dunas_dog
        
        
        just now

        Thanks. Plan would be Bruno to Saka in 14 if don’t WC

        
    Warby84
      
      24 mins ago

      Who would you replace Trent with, I’m stuck…

      
      dunas_dog
        
        
        just now

        Hall, RAN, Dunk (if fit) or another Liverpool defender

        
    Crispo
      
      
      6 mins ago

      No

      
  Make United Great Again
    
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Who would you get in after the ITB?

    A. Wissa.
    B. Joao Pedro

    
    dunas_dog
      
      
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Both good options- probably Pedro as better long term fixtures

      
      Make United Great Again
        
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Cheers mate. Was leaning towards that side too tbh.

        
  Kaneyonero
    
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    64 and ESR 11 points 1st bench. Hoping for a Palmer or else he needs to haul.

    
    Kaneyonero
      
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Palmer no show I meant

      
      Make United Great Again
        
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Reckon that’s unlikely tbh

        
    Warby84
      
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      65 played Raya over Fab but s**t happens

      
  Tonyawesome69
    
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Early transfer thoughts, looking at Greaves or Raul/Solanke out in GW12

    Captaincy between Salah v Palmer will be close

    FWD watch list :
    Pedro, Wissa, Isak

    DEF watch list:
    Konate, Bradley, Hall, Dunk

    1FT 2.0ITB
    Raya
    Gabriel RAN Mykolenko
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Salah Rogers
    Raul Cunha
    (Paulsen Solanke Lewis Greaves)

    
    Warby84
      
      32 mins ago

      Salah away to Soton is a no brainer

      
      Tonyawesome69
        
        25 mins ago

        I don't think it's a no brainer. Good opportunity to go against Salah, Palmer is a flat track and also up against a promoted team.

        
        Bennerman
          
          23 mins ago

          Many people on here have no brains. remember

          
    dunas_dog
      
      
      28 mins ago

      Salah away to Southampton captain for me and Greaves to Hall perhaps ( or Bradley if Trent out for extended period)

      
  x.jim.x
    
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Got Wissa in
    £20 on Salah to score and assist
    Watched The Libertines rip up Albert Hall
    Ordered a Maccies

    Had worse Saturday

    
    Qaiss
      
      37 mins ago

      Gotta enjoy weeks like these when you get them. Who did you captain?

      
      Bennerman
        
        36 mins ago

        Yeah, ordering McDonalds – WOW! AMAZBALLS

        You gotta enjoy that bro

        
        Qaiss
          
          20 mins ago

          No actually, that’s the only part I wasn’t a fan of

          
        x.jim.x
          
          3 mins ago

          Eating rubbish after an all dayer is the best bit, won’t be having this sarky nonsense

          
      x.jim.x
        
        18 mins ago

        Haaland, was funny watching that game in a pub full of City fans though

        
        Herger
          
          
          9 mins ago

          In London? You’d think it would all be Man Utd fans. Glad you enjoyed though.sounds a good day.

          
          x.jim.x
            
            1 min ago

            That old chestnut! Nah Manchester, was sound - hope you had a goodun too x

            
  FDMS All Starz
    
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    What’s the general thoughts on Joao Pedro? Do we think he walks back into that team after that cameo? Loads of options for the position he plays but surely when fit, he’s one of the first names on the team? Do we think he will start gw12 and continue to do so?

    
    Warby84
      
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Well the league is offering plenty of great cheap options, but pretty sure he will cement his place when fit.. Ritter has done very well in his absence

      
    GreennRed
      
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Good questions. He's definitely quality. Evan in the mix there too.

      
  Nightf0x
    
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Sels (fab)
    Gabriel konate robinson (konsa lewis)
    Saka foden mbeumo rogers diaz
    Haland raul (wood)

    Which plan ? 3 fts

    A) konsa lewis foden to martinez/mazraoui 3.9 Palmer
    B) konsa foden mbeumo to mazraoui palmer garnacho, gw12 raul to wissa
    C) haland diaz foden to palmer salah welbeck/cunha
    D) WC

    
    TorresMagic™
      
      
      
      24 mins ago

      Need the WC team.

      
      Nightf0x
        
        18 mins ago

        Raya(sels) fab
        Gabriel aina(timber) ran mazroui konate
        Saka salah mbeumo(son) rogers palmer
        Cunha welbeck solanke(wissa)/woodM

        
        TorresMagic™
          
          
          
          13 mins ago

          Looks like you have thought this through.

          
          Nightf0x
            
            8 mins ago

            Yes but also 3 fts can navigate throug with 1 ft also each gw after gw12 can get close to this team and WC gw18

            
            TorresMagic™
              
              
              
              1 min ago

              Sounds good.

              
  Deer-in-headlights
    
    
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Wildcard needed?
    2 FT, 2.4 ITB

    Henderson (4.0)
    TAA Mazraoui RAN (Lewis, Ben Johnson)
    Salah Mbeumo Johnson (Rogers ESR)
    Haaland Cunha (Wood)

    
    RICICLE
      
      48 mins ago

      If you want immediate change in a lot of areas then sure, nice to WC over the break.
      However that team isn’t even bad and could be dramatically improved solely by removing Haaland and reinvesting elsewhere to accommodate the likes of Palmer etc

      
      Deer-in-headlights
        
        
        43 mins ago

        Good point. I've been climbing the ranks with this team the last few weeks. Not sure how much is to be gained by holding off any longer on the WC.

        
        RICICLE
          
          2 mins ago

          If it was me, I would mate, that’s not to say it’s a bad team, it isn’t, just me personally, I would, especially now we have a nice break and can tinker with it and stuff, best of luck bud!

          
    Bobby Digital
      
      39 mins ago

      Good team imo

      
  F4L
    
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Palace have scored only 3 goals from open play all season. wtf

    
    Qaiss
      
      31 mins ago

      They should let Glasner have time though

      I mean replacing Olise with Nketiah is horrific

      
      F4L
        
        26 mins ago

        yup. aside from the front 3, their midfield 2 has been decimated all season, dont get why wharton was told to play through the pain as well.

        can see them turning it around, but they're lucky leicester look like nothing special. wouldnt be shocked if palace only reached 37-40 points, buts thats usually enough nowadays

        
        Derbz87
          
          
          13 mins ago

          I think they could be in trouble. Something was off at the club over the summer, Andersen leaving to join a rival geographically in a similar league position was weird. No other club would allow that to happen for what wasn't amazing money. I think the likes of Eze, Guehi and Mateta might have had their heads turned by potential moves away over the summer too. They were really poor today and had var to thank for not getting battered. Hard to see how they turn it around.

          
          F4L
            
            just now

            fair enough. today was easier than expected thats for sure. they were really down to the bare bones though, clyne at lcb when normally rcb, guehi in mid? just odd, dont think hes ever played there. Devenny, never heard of him. sarr lw instead of rw, again abit odd.

            the andersen move did surprise, genuinely thought when Fulham were linked it was just a guise to get Diogo Carlos in for cheaper, and then it just all got completed very quickly, terms agreed etc. considering how awkward Parish was with Guehi and not budging did seem odd. maybe it helped andersen enjoyed his time at the club before

            alot rests on Eze. hes the one to keep them afloat. like you say if his head gets turned and he checks out it could be trouble. they need him to hit 10-15 goals this season, aside from the assists.

            but the performance vs Spurs showed they can compete, if the defence can stay solid they'll still pick up points. just need some eze magic at the other end to get wins.

            
  NumberSix
    
    
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Would you drop Gabriel for Konate now before the price drop? It’s to fund Rogers/ESR > Palmer.

    
    F4L
      
      1 hour ago

      not really. cant recall seeing a CB have the goal threat Gabriel has this season ever tbh. even at Inter he had 3 shots, 1 off the line

      
      NumberSix
        
        
        13 mins ago

        Quite a big upside for Palmer though? 4 blanks in a row for Gabriel and also have Gvard, it’s a lot tied into defence

        
        F4L
          
          5 mins ago

          gabriel no doubt been frustrating of late, but hes still 4.3 ppg, with only 3 cs out of 10. that cs to match ratio will improve, arteta values cs above everything else it seems.

          not sure, you're gaining 0.8 from selling gabriel to konate, the palmer move is more being enable by the other 4.5mil or however much it is. would sooner sell gvardiol being brutally honest, attacking threat is nice but cs a must at 6+mil and city arent showing they have the capability to keep them right now.

          fully understand wanting palmer, if that 0.8 really cant be gained elsewhere then i guess sell Gabriel if you rather Gvardiol over him, but just something id be hesitant to do

          
    Tonyawesome69
      
      52 mins ago

      Post your full team

      
      NumberSix
        
        
        48 mins ago

        Sels
        Maz - Gabriel - Gvardiol (faes Bednarek)
        ESR - Rogers - Salah - Mbuemo (Dibling)
        Raul - Larsen - Haaland

        Ideally
        1) Gabriel/Gvard > RAN or Kanoute
        2) Dribling > Palmer

        Then following week 3) Larsen > Wissa

        
        NumberSix
          
          
          46 mins ago

          Konate*! though did love Kanoute…

          
        2. Captain Mal
            42 mins ago

            I'd sell Gvardiol and keep Gabriel

            
          Tonyawesome69
            
            39 mins ago

            Downgrade Haaland for funds

            
    sk24
      
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      On 2ft - do TAA Saka > Hall Salah now (priced out otherwise)?

      
      RICICLE
        
        14 mins ago

        That’s tough, as Saka now embarks on a great run post IB

        
      Tonyawesome69
        
        7 mins ago

        Ideally want both Saka and Salah

        
      Sun Jihai
        
        
        6 mins ago

        If you've got Haaland, use him to fund Salah, not Saka imo

        
    Bobby Digital
      
      57 mins ago

      Who will lose his place first?

      A. Livramento
      B. Hall

      
      F4L
        
        5 mins ago

        would say hall's place isnt under threat, newcastle fans love him, been performing for most season; there isnt really a natural LB replacement, doubt Howe puts Burn or Kelly out there very often if at all; he showed faith starting Hall in the tougher City and Arsenal matches and he repaid that faith

        livra maybe if howe wants trippier's creativity/cross ability in for the odd match

        but both pretty nailed, Hall more so

        
      F4L
        
        4 mins ago

        also Hall has a good set-piece delivery, another reason he's likely to be kept in the team

        
        Bobby Digital
          
          1 min ago

          Yeah I hope you're right. Planning to get some Newcastle defensive coverage in the coming weeks and Hall is only 4.3m.

          
    sankalparora07
      
      55 mins ago

      Any update on Trent's injury? Frustrated with keeping him for this long only for him to get injured before SOU

      
    Slurpy
      
      54 mins ago

      Haaland and Winks to Saka and Isak/Jackson?

      
    Gudjohnsen
      
      54 mins ago

      Who needs to exit my team first?

      A. Lewis
      B. TAA
      C. Bowen

      
      Bobby Digital
        
        1 min ago

        B if he did his hammy

        
    Artemis Titans
      
      52 mins ago

      Fab (Raya)
      Davis, VdB, Robinson, (Greaves,Ned)
      Salah(c), Palmer, Mbueno, ESR, (Rogers)
      Wissa, Haaland, Jackson
      0.1 itb 1ft
      Current team.
      Can’t see any changes necessary really. Defensive tweaks / swap. Prob Greaves out for? Any help appreciated. Ta

      
      Pratik
        
        just now

        no changes needed really.

        
    FDMS All Starz
      
      50 mins ago

      Will get priced out if I don’t make this move now, should I do it? Can always play WC if I change my mind later

      Haaland/Johnson/ESR ——> Joao Pedro/Salah/Saka (-4)

      2FTs & 1.1itb
      Henderson
      TAA VVD Saliba
      Palmer Johnson ESR Mbuemo
      Wissa Haaland Cunha

      Fabianski Rogers Robinson Barco

      
      FDMS All Starz
        
        just now

        Is is this better:

        Haaland & Rogers —> Salah & Isak (free)

        
    Pratik
      
      48 mins ago

      Henderson, 4M
      Robinson, TAA, Gvardiol, Alt Nouri, 4M
      Smith Rowe, Rogers, Mbuemo, Salah, 4.5M
      R.Jiminez, Solanke, Haaland

      Wildcard this lot? There's a bit to shuffle and spread the cash.

      And what's the time for price rises today - 1 hour from now?

      
      TorresMagic™
        
        
        
        6 mins ago

        1 hour

        
        Pratik
          
          1 min ago

          Thanks!

          
    11. Captain Mal
        45 mins ago

        Another should have been great week destroyed by captaincy...
        Is it time to sell Haaland and buy Salah? What are fellow owners thinking? I still can't convince myself.

        
        Bobby Digital
          
          43 mins ago

          I have both, if I had to choose I'd get Salah hands down

          
          1. Captain Mal
              30 mins ago

              Both isn't an option for me, too much money for someone I won't captain.
              Liverpool are a much better team than City right now, so it makes sense to do the swap, but it's really hard to press the button.

              Open Controls
              1. RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                That’s just the fear talking, just do it, honestly you’ll feel better, I know I did

                Open Controls
          2. Udogie-style
            • 1 Year
            32 mins ago

            If you're still asking should you buy Salah then I think you've got bigger problems than whether or not to buy Salah! You should have had him several weeks ago.

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
                31 mins ago

                What do you mean bigger problems?

                Open Controls
                1. Udogie-style
                  • 1 Year
                  29 mins ago

                  I mean you probably need to work on being more decisive in deciding. He should have been in weeks ago!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Captain Mal
                      20 mins ago

                      Fair enough.
                      I think it's a season defining transfer and a really tough call. I probably won't do it today either, but I have more and more doubts.

                      Open Controls
                      1. RICICLE
                        • 2 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        How can it be a season defining transfer lol

                        Open Controls
                        1. Captain Mal
                            12 mins ago

                            Count the Salah vs Haaland points in the last 6 GWs. 59 vs 19 or something like that. Assuming you captain the one you own each week, that's an 80 points swing in 5 GWs. Season defining was an exaggeration maybe, but it's huge nonetheless.

                            Open Controls
                            1. RICICLE
                              • 2 Years
                              just now

                              I can understand this for sure, and it’s a good point, but it’s just natural to flow when the form is. I realise it’s hard letting go of Haaland, but he simply isn’t worth the price tag when a plethora of options are matching and outscoring him for a quarter his price, it’s just mad to keep him. Salah is enjoying football, something not right at City at all in my opinion. You can only do what you think is right though bud, I’ve moved up 1.7m places in rank since booting Haaland, it just makes sense, but you do what you think is right for your team.

                              Open Controls
                2. Pep's Money Laundry
                  • 9 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  I own Salah, Haaland & Palmer and have captained Salah past 3 weeks. If I could I would lose Haaland but my squad is decimated with injuries, so haven't had the chance

                  Haaland isn't producing anything that players half of his money aren't doing

                  Open Controls
                  1. Captain Mal
                      22 mins ago

                      Could you share full team?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pep's Money Laundry
                        • 9 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Sanchez Fab
                        Trent Lewis RAN VDV 4.0
                        Salah Palmer Mbuemo McNeil 4.4
                        Haaland Wissa Jiminez

                        Open Controls
                        1. Captain Mal
                            11 mins ago

                            Thanks, interesting team, should perform well in most GWs, but not my style really.

                            Open Controls
                  2. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    Which players have you had from GW1? Mine are Mykolenko(lol), Salah and Haaland...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Derbz87
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      Quite a few but I've not wildcarded yet, will be in 12. Flekken and Henderson, Trent, Saliba, Antonee Robinson, Barco, Saka, Winks, Haaland. Yeah most of them have been crap, honourable mention to Robinson who has done me well but probably won't keep him on a WC. I've drafted up a wildcard and everyone in my current team bar Palmer and Saka are gone from it.

                      Open Controls
                      1. FDMS All Starz
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        What’s the draft looking like? Care to share?

                        Open Controls
                      2. Bobby Digital
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Yeah I WCed in GW5

                        Open Controls
                    2. Captain Mal
                        34 mins ago

                        Sels, Gabriel, Porro, Saka, Rogers, Smith Rowe, Welbeck, Haaland, L. Davis

                        I guess patience is my biggest flaw...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Captain Mal
                            27 mins ago

                            Oh, I forgot Slicker and Harwood Bellis

                            Open Controls
                        2. Shultan
                          • 8 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          Wood ESR & haaland

                          Open Controls
                        3. NumberSix
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          Salah, Haaland, ESR, Gabriel.

                          Biggest gw1 errors: Eze, Quansah, Barco

                          Open Controls
                        4. putana
                          • 6 Years
                          27 mins ago

                          mykolenko, faes, salah, palmer, wood

                          Open Controls
                        5. Utopsis
                          • 4 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Haaland (and Trent until 10 mins ago)

                          Open Controls
                      • FPL GREG
                        • 14 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Looking like some chunky price changes again tonight!

                        Open Controls
                      • Gudjohnsen
                        • 7 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        should I just get it over with and bin TAA?

                        rest of defence is Lewis, Konsa, Gabriel and Greaves

                        so a lot fires to put out

                        Open Controls
                        1. Utopsis
                          • 4 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Just done. But for Digne, not sure what I was thinking now lol

                          Open Controls
                        2. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          Southampton next means that's not an automatic yes. Honestly I'd wait for news. Maybe after Southampton?

                          Villa not been a great defense at all but they do have some good fixture in the next few too.

                          Lewis I'd be looking at selling soon. I might do it myself next week.

                          Honestly next week your defender choice seems simple enough.

                          TAA (SOU) , Gabriel (NFO), Konsa (CRY)
                          Bench: Lewis (TOT) & Greaves (MUN)

                          Then in GW13 you could sell both of TAA & Lewis. Or y'know sell Lewis now & then Trent next week. Depends on other planned transfers though.

                          I'd only sell Trent if he was ruled out.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Utopsis
                            • 4 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            I pulled the trigger cause I needed the funds for Wissa who I reckon might double rise over IB.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Who did you sell for Wissa? 2 early moves before the IB before Sunday matches have even been played is a risky one!

                              Open Controls
                              1. Hazz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                Unless you have like 3 or 4 banked transfers of course...

                                Open Controls
                                1. Utopsis
                                  • 4 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Ross Stewart so no risk of backfire there.

                                  Agreed re: early moves, but I usually tend to do them early over IB so I'm not watching price rises every day for 2 weeks. Absolutely might backfire though!

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Utopsis
                                  • 4 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  And now back to 0 transfers so hope no hits needed!

                                  Open Controls
                      • Pep's Money Laundry
                        • 9 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        I just checked Joao Pedro's price, he is so cheap now at 5.4m

                        Get in my team Joao

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          I remember how that went for me last time.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Bleh
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Could be worth a punt as a rotating player.

                          Open Controls
                      • Bleh
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Doing okay this week but bench is looking rather thin. Best move?

                        A. VdV > Hall
                        B. VdV > Mazraoui
                        C. VdV > Konate
                        D. Jebbison > J.Pedro

                        Pickford
                        Gabriel, Lewis, RAN
                        Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Rogers
                        Haaland, Cunha

                        (Fabianski, Faes, VdV*, Jebbison*)
                        1 FT, 1.2 ITB

                        Open Controls
                      • Tazah
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        5FT 0.9m - fire away pundits

                        Kelleher, turner
                        Konate, Lewis, Robinson, Faes, mosquera
                        Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Rogers, winks
                        Haaland, Jackson, vardy

                        I have some thoughts but welcoming suggestions

                        Open Controls

