The first-round draw for the latest FFS Members Cup

Qualifying for our FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 30, with the first round set to swiftly take place in Gameweek 31.
We’ll bring you the qualifying scores and first-round draw in this article.
A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.
FFS MEMBERS CUP
There were 295 entrants to the Members Cup, whittled down to 256 after qualification in Gameweek 30.
Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 44 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically. Those who scored exactly 43 only progressed if their overall rank was 356,496th or better.
Four of our former winners – Mayanyi, rrcmc, Mohd Rodzi and Chaballer – submitted entry forms and received byes to round one.
All four would have qualified regardless, having each scored 48 points or more.
Chaballer is up against Brian Hatton in round one, with rrcmc facing The Dinkum Donuts.
Mohd Rohzi clashes with Epic Fail and Mayanyi encounters Scotch jock.
We have three managers inside the top 1k.
Tiernon Nobody (224th), Zoinks (638th) and CasaBanter (876th) take on Flekken Beacons (250,594th), NickB (747,524th) and Kosh14 (20,658th).
At 5.5 million in the world, schnuggi is our lowest-ranked qualifier.
Van de Ven Diagram had the best Gameweek 30 of all our qualifiers, scoring 76.
Frazek meanwhile snuck into the 256th and final qualifying spot, with Geordie Hillbilly, Dave88 and smudgersmiles – who also scored 43 – edged out.
The full first-round draw is available here.
HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?
The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.
Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).
In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.
WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?
Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.
Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 30
- Round 1 – Gameweek 31
- Round 2 – Gameweek 32
- Round 3 – Gameweek 33
- Round 4 – Gameweek 33
- Round 5 – Gameweek 34
- Round 6 – Gameweek 35
- Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
- Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
- Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38
WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?
Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.
PRIZES
Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:
1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher
