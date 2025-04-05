18
FFS Cup April 5

The first-round draw for the latest FFS Members Cup

Qualifying for our FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 30, with the first round set to swiftly take place in Gameweek 31.

We’ll bring you the qualifying scores and first-round draw in this article.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There were 295 entrants to the Members Cup, whittled down to 256 after qualification in Gameweek 30.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 44 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically. Those who scored exactly 43 only progressed if their overall rank was 356,496th or better.

Four of our former winners – Mayanyi, rrcmc, Mohd Rodzi and Chaballer – submitted entry forms and received byes to round one.

All four would have qualified regardless, having each scored 48 points or more.

Chaballer is up against Brian Hatton in round one, with rrcmc facing The Dinkum Donuts.

Mohd Rohzi clashes with Epic Fail and Mayanyi encounters Scotch jock.

We have three managers inside the top 1k.

Tiernon Nobody (224th), Zoinks (638th) and CasaBanter (876th) take on Flekken Beacons (250,594th), NickB (747,524th) and Kosh14 (20,658th).

At 5.5 million in the world, schnuggi is our lowest-ranked qualifier. 

Van de Ven Diagram had the best Gameweek 30 of all our qualifiers, scoring 76.

Frazek meanwhile snuck into the 256th and final qualifying spot, with Geordie Hillbilly, Dave88 and smudgersmiles – who also scored 43 – edged out.

The full first-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

18 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    1. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      lol thanks for that

  2. Sho-kun
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    WC active, RMT:

    Raya
    Gvardiol/Munoz/Livra
    Salah/Saka/Sarr/Murphy
    Isak/Mateta/Marmoush

    Sels/Rogers/Milenkovic/Digne

    1. Cali
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Solid team. Digne could be a rotation risk. Here is where I’m at:

      Raya (Verbruggen)
      Konate, Livra, Munoz (Gvardiol, Williams)
      Salah, Palmer, Saka, Sarr, Murphy
      Isak, Marmoush (Evanilson)

      1. Slaps
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Agree with Digne, just don't see an upside to having him in.

  3. GinjaWhinja
    • 15 Years
    41 mins ago

    Did a fairly template WC last week.
    If you had all decent chips remaining - Free Hit, Bench Boost, Assistant Manager & TC remaining - what would you do?

    Thinking:
    AM - GW31, GW32, GW33
    FH - GW34
    TC - GW36
    Bench Boost - GW38

  4. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Wc active

    Please RMT

    Sels
    Saliba konate libra
    Salah saka merino murphy
    Mateta isak marmoush
    Hendo sarr gvardiol konsa

    Thanks

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hendo is a waste of a Palace slot. Munoz far better.

      Sels doesn't have doubles so go for a GK who has DGW in 33/34.

      The rest looks solid.

  5. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any reasons to go against Salah with Isak for captaincy apart from fixture and Salah not on it 4 days ago?

    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      With captaincy always go with YOUR OWN gut feeling Mate !!

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I know , just wondering if any other factors im not aware of...Salah surely recovered from Ramadan also

    2. Slaps
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I feel like it has to be Salah this week. Isak might have his minutes managed, I just don't see another option

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fair point

    3. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Isak is playing Leicester who are terrible. Fulham are a good side who seem to perform better against the bigger teams.

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good point, though they still seem to be conceding couple of goals per game

  6. My name is Maradona
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Bench 1: Palmer, Fernandes, Mateta, Murphy.

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Palmer

    2. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Fernandes

  7. Hanz0
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who would you bench from each?

    A.) Milenkovic (Avl A)
    B.) Konsa (Nfo H)

    1.) Sarr (Bri H)
    2.) Foden (Mun A)

