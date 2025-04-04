FPL Gameweek 31 differentials: Martinelli, Asensio + Schar

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 31.

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 5.0% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

GABRIEL MARTINELLI

FPL ownership: 2.1%

2.1% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW31-35 fixtures: eve | BRE | ips + CRY | – | BOU

Following a superb display in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) is our headline selection.

The Brazilian produced an assist at the Emirates, when his deft flick teed up Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) for his goal.

He almost scored himself, too, but was deemed marginally offside when his effort hit the back of the net.

A constant threat down the left, Martinelli racked up three shots in the box, five chances created (see below) and 12 penalty box touches, the most of any other Arsenal player. He also enjoyed nine crosses from open play.

Above: Gabriel Martinelli’s key passes v Fulham in Gameweek 30

“Martinelli was superb. You see how much we missed him, that threat, that attacking purpose that he has every time he’s on the ball.” – Mikel Arteta

You’d think the return of Saka will galvanise Arsenal’s attack, too, as the Gunners prepare to visit Goodison Park in Gameweek 31.

The Toffees have been in decent form under David Moyes, but have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches.

It should also be pointed out that only Southampton and Nottingham Forest have conceded more key passes than Everton from their right flank in the last six Gameweeks, with just four clubs allowing more crosses from that zone.

In addition, Arsenal have a Double Gameweek 33 on the way, when they face Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace.

MARCO ASENSIO

FPL ownership: 3.1%

3.1% Price: £6.1m

£6.1m GW31-35 fixtures: NFO | sou | NEW + mci | – | FUL

It’s a risky pick this, underscored by the fact that Marco Asensio (£6.1m) has started just two Premier League games for Aston Villa.

But having been benched in midweek and with some tasty fixtures on the horizon, the Spaniard potentially fits the bill as a differential gamble.

The reason Asensio has entered our thinking in Gameweek 31 is that he has been on fire since his Villa debut.

In just four starts and six sub appearances, he’s plundered eight goals and one assist in all competitions.

“The adaptation is going quick with Asensio because he’s playing his position. Some teams don’t play with a No 10, but we do and it’s easy for him.” – Unai Emery

Asensio could return to Unai Emery’s first XI for Saturday’s home clash with Nottingham Forest.

It’s one of the toughest match-ups an attacker can face this season, but Villa are unbeaten in 14 league matches on home turf, so he’ll fancy his chances.

Asensio then faces Southampton in Gameweek 32, before enjoying a Double Gameweek 33, when Villa take on Newcastle United and Manchester City.

In an ideal scenario, he starts against Forest on Saturday, is a substitute for the midweek trip to Paris Saint-Germain, and subsequently comes back into the first XI against Southampton.

You can then probably expect one start and one sub appearance in Double Gameweek 33.

Given his impact off the bench since arriving at Villa Park, it’s a gamble which could potentially pay off.

FABIAN SCHAR

FPL ownership: 2.0%

2.0% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m GW31-35 fixtures: lei | MUN + CRY | avl | IPS | bha

Having recorded a clean sheet in their previous away fixture, Newcastle United look a decent bet for a second successive shut-out on the road in Gameweek 31.

That’s because opponents Leicester City have failed to find the back of the net in seven successive league games, while no side has scored fewer goals in 2025.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side are also bottom for attempts on goal, shots on target and expected goals (xG) since the turn of the year.

What potentially sets Fabian Schar (£5.4m) apart from his cheaper team-mates, such as Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Tino Livramento (£4.5m), is his goal threat.

Only 10 FPL defenders have registered more shots than Schar this season, with the centre-half prominent at set-piece situations and taking a few direct free-kicks, too.

Crucially, upcoming opponents Leicester and Manchester United both rank among the worst four sides for set play xG conceded in 2024/25, with 12.8 and 10.7 respectively.

There is also a Double Gameweek 32 to look forward to, plus an appealing clash against Ipswich Town in Gameweek 34, when four other teams blank.

So, with Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) flagged and Burn two bookings away from a suspension, Schar could be a nice differential pick to capitalise on Newcastle’s kind fixture run.



