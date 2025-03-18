FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 29

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Blank Gameweek 29, when over a million Free Hit chips were played and the most popular captain choices were Erling Haaland (£14.8m, seven points), Chris Wood (£7.3m, two points) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m, 17 points).

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly-updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Gideon Moss has regained the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) despite taking a 12-point hit to replace six of his players. This team previously led after Gameweeks 24 and 25, now sitting 17th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Raczidian Xalorin is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 73rd worldwide.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 29 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 36 after hits, with 29 teams eliminated.

It means that 116 are going through to Gameweek 30. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. Its Hall of Fame section contains far more information than LMS but hasn’t yet been updated because of a minor technical issue. which merely shows the week’s scores before deduction of hit points.

The Magician (TorresMagic himself) was the highest Gameweek 29 scorer after hits, with double-digit hauls from Fernandes, Anthony Elanga (£5.3m) and Nikola Milenkovic (£4.9m). He’s had eight top 10k finishes, two of them inside the top 900.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a 10th successive week and 15th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, increasing his lead to four points.

The highest scorer in these head-to-head leagues is still Jackson Coker (League 9 Division 104), with 76 points out of a possible 87.

See Lord’s monthly roundup for a detailed report on how the rest of the Head-to-Head Leagues stood after Gameweek 28.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 29 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,744 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top eleven (with their Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets) is as follows:

1st (2nd) Ben Crellin (Overall Rank 6,604)

(Overall Rank 6,604) 2nd (3rd) Tom Dollimore (OR 6,870)

(OR 6,870) 3rd (77th) Abinav C (OR 170)

(OR 170) 4th (33rd) @elevenify.com (OR 1,569)

(OR 1,569) 5th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 8,181)

(OR 8,181) 6th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 55k)

(OR 55k) 7th (214th) Aran Singanayagam (OR 341)

(OR 341) 8th (5th) Fábio Borges (OR 116k)

(OR 116k) 9th (622nd) Gideon Moss (OR 17)

(OR 17) 10th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 11k)

(OR 11k) 11th (179th) Luke Williams (OR 1,268)

Since the Gameweek 28 update, Abinav C and Rob Mayes are both up one place, Fábio Borges rises by two, Aran Singanayagam is back inside the top ten and Luke Williams has dropped to 11th.

Some managers from the Career Hall of Fame top ten are no longer in the Live Hall of Fame top ten:

15th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 236k)

(OR 236k) 18th (10th) Dan Wright (OR 214k)

(OR 214k) 33rd (9th) David Fairchild (OR 336k)

(OR 336k) 50th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 1.21m)

(OR 1.21m) 90th (4th) Markku Ojala (OR 1.15m)

(OR 1.15m) 120th (7th) Conor’s Team (OR 1.02m)

Other leaders featured in this article that rank inside the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are The Magician (39th), Liam McAllister (96th) and Alex Merchant (45th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, George Gavin has taken control of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league after playing his Free Hit and captaining Fernandes. He previously led between Gameweeks 6 and 11, then Gameweeks 24 to 27, placed 3,643rd worldwide.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney leads for a seventh week in a row and 14th time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C sets the pace for an 11th successive week and 16th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) and is now 170th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright leads for a fourth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and is now 2,475th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa remains ahead for a 21st week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and sits 947th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

For a third week, Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) leads Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk). Free Hit usage helped him move up to 8,181st overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for an 18th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i) and is now 7,222nd overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a 10th successive week and 11th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League. Another to captain Fernandes, he is up to 9,025th altogether.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C, he’s in first place for the 18th successive week and 21st time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) is also leading Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3) for a third week.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong is at the summit for a 19th week in my Opening Day League despite captaining Wood. He is 1,388th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Whereas Huss E leads for a fifth week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) after handing his armband to Omar Marmoush (£7.3m).

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Alvin Wee grabs the number one spot in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and has risen to 4,250th overall. Level on points is Dimitris Karampourniotis but this manager has made more transfers.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) took a four-point hit and has slipped to 106th in its own league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Amr Thabet has regained the lead in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) after a successful four-point hit bought captain Fernandes. Now 494th overall, this team previously was on top after Gameweeks 22, 23 and 25.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Bachir Doueihy is the new name in front of my January to May League (code rwy735) thanks to a four-point hit bringing double-digit hauls from captain Fernandes, Marmoush and Milenković.

He Triple Captained Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) in Gameweek 24, took a Free Hit in Gameweek 25 and appointed Enzo Maresca as Assistant Manager between Gameweeks 27 to 29. He has risen from 2.278m to 248k since the beginning of January.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Ruffy J is the early leader of my The Last Ten mini-league (code 3xb2n6) thanks to the same hauls as Bachir, rising from 2.655m to 1.766m since Gameweek 28.

