Enter our FFS Members Cup now and win prizes

87 Comments
Our third and final Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competition for the 2024/25 campaign is now open for entry – and £300-worth of prizes are on offer.

This tournament is for Premium Members, who can sign up for the tournament via the entry form here.

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of previous winners is as follows: 

Those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of this new FFS Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ that offers all the details.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager who is highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 30, with the first round running in Gameweek 31.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the FFS Members Cup until 23:59 BST on Thursday 3 April. We will make the first-round draw after Gameweek 30 ends.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Premium Members and you will need to log into the Premium Members’ Area to view the form.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process.

If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date (especially as the turnaround from Gameweek 30 to 31 is so tight). So doubly make sure you’ve got the correct ID!

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the FFS Members Cup entrants list.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-8 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Members Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 30 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

We ask you to supply a Fantasy Football Scout username so we can feature you, as a member of our community, in any articles associated with the tournament.

Ideally, you will already have a username with us, but this is not essential to enter.

You must, however, supply a username for the purpose of the tournament so you can be identified in articles.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

*please note that our Cups page will be updated later in the week

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 41 mins ago

    Give THE MENTACULUS what he wants, Scout! He's a ruddy good bloke and needs to be welcomed back into the fold. Show him some love and reinstate his mod powers.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

BBM!

      BBM!

      1. FPL Virgin
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 18 mins ago

        BlackBerry Messenger?

        2. Qaiss
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      FPL Virgin talking sense?

      What did you have for breakfast?

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 2 mins ago

        Non contentious.

        2. FPL Virgin
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        Even a broken clock is right twice a day 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          & wrong the remaining 86398 seconds of the day. 🙂

          1. FPL Virgin
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 6 mins ago

            Sounds about right 🙄

            Open Controls
            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 2 mins ago

              That doesn't stop me agreeing with you chap 🙂

              3. The Mentaculus
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      It's not really a case of one or two simple demands that could be offered to bring me back. What I'd like to see is a fundamenal reorientation of how FFS engage with the community and clear channels of communication opened between those responsible for the site's direction and mods/members/users. But I guess that will take years if it happens at all, and right now I think I at least need a break from worrying about that.

      Although actually I do have one simple request which is being denied - trying to cancel my membership & being met with this message "Unable to cancel subscription. Please contact support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk". Had heard about this from other members and it really is outrageous to not be able to process this request immediately and automatically.

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 59 mins ago

        Wow! I'd heard various tales of this but that really is shocking. This is going to make a lot of peeps think hard before signing up no matter how they talk up any 'benefits'. Good luck fella!

        2. TheBiffas
      2. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        Doesn't that just sum it all up 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 56 mins ago

          Succinctly.

          3. FFScout Tom
      3. FFScout Tom
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        Hi The Mentaculus,

        I can confirm your membership is cancelled and will not renew further. This issue happens from time-to-time and all support email queries are answered promptly. I have elevated the issue to the tech team. Have a good rest of week!

        1. x.jim.x
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 41 mins ago

          FFS must have a different definition of 'prompt' than most

          4. FPL Virgin
      4. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        I guess you are extremely irked if you are cancelling your membership as well. Can you not be a simple mod for a while and put the sweeping reforms on the backburner? As you can see, there is a lot of affection for you on here. Sam seems like she is happy to open a line of communication to work on things in the medium term.

        1. x.jim.x
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Respect his decision ffs

          1. FPL Virgin
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            You called him a legend and a rat in same breath m8.

            1. x.jim.x
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 39 mins ago

              Must be hard being 50 and illiterate

              5. Cold Palms
      5. Cold Palms
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          26k fantasy managers that’s everyone involved say let’s it all

          snow pea in repose
        • snow pea in repose
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          A break is understandable though your input is always appreciated

          4. FCSB
    4. FCSB
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      On WC:

      1. Bruno Evanilson
      2. Elanga Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 4 mins ago

        2 if Mateta confirmed fit. (officially). Difficult dgw32 but can score against anyone.

        2. TheBiffas
      2. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 57 mins ago

2

        2

        5. DV8R
    5. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Is it worth taking a -4 for Haaland just before WC or get Marmoush for free?

      1. FPL Virgin
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 18 mins ago

        Neale has been musing that Marmoush may not be selected or do well against a low block.

        2. FFScout Tom
      2. FFScout Tom
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        Would you captain him over Mo?

        6. Thomas Docherty
    6. Thomas Docherty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      I wonder how many times Skonta Riga and Marc will find ways to tell us how much they enjoy Cup Competitions?

      1. Skonto Rigga
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 46 mins ago

        Say what with the who now

        7. Powers106
    7. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Crazy man, used a free hit last week and hit my best rank of the season so far but it’s all smoke and mirrors. Now I have 4 players flagged 75% Palmer, Wood, Watkins, Robinson and Dunk at 50% and Cunha 0% = and that is after ditching Hall and TAA with my 2FT this GW! I

      A. -4 to have at least 9 players
      B. -8 to have at least 10 player
      C. At least 2 of Palmer, Wood, Watkins, Robinson will start…
      D. Time to WC

      Thanks!
      Powers

      1. TheBiffas
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 56 mins ago

D

        D

        Open Controls
      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 53 mins ago

        So unlucky! Welcome to the w/c30 crew 😀

        3. Camzy
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 hours, 52 mins ago

        D

        8. Udogie-style
    8. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Thoughts on current GW30 WC?

      Raya (Pope)
      Munoz, Kerkez, Milenkovic (Timber, Lewis)
      Salah (VC), Kluivert, Bowen, Sarr (Gordon)
      Haaland (C), Mateta, Evanilson

      Plan is to do Haaland to Isak for GW31 and then will find a way of getting him back if needed for a City double.

      1. Camzy
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 hours, 51 mins ago

        No Isak, start again. He's one of the most essential players imo with good fixtures and a DGW in 32.

        1. Udogie-style
        1. Udogie-style
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 3 mins ago

          I wrote underneath - will do Haaland to Isak in GW31.

          1. Camzy
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            5 hours ago

            I think it's quite a crummy plan tbh. You float tons of money. I'd just find a way to get both in and drop Evanilson.

            2. Uncle Baby Billy
          2. Uncle Baby Billy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 48 mins ago

            I'm wildcarding as well and had the same plan regarding moving Haaland to Isak in 31, mate.

            What puts me off the idea is that playing a wildcard with a locked in transfer planned for the next week seems a bit counter productive. That combined with the (real) possibility that Haaland goes on the rampage against Leicester means you'd be selling FF royalty a week after he monster hauls convinced me to start again. Another eventuality to consider is that if you get unlucky with injuries happening you could end up having to sell Haaland (of all people) for a hit.

            I chopped and changed to find a combination that includes both. It'll go pear shaped, no doubt, it always does.

            Now to get back to the drama surrounding this mod lad telling the Politburo where to stick their job... you know, the really important stuff.

            2. Mozumbus
        2. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

Exactly

          Exactly

          9. TheBiffas
    9. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Crazy to go Wood over Mateta on wildcard?

      1. x.jim.x
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 39 mins ago

        See how Mateta gets on this weekend but all signs point to 'yes'

        10. CONNERS
    10. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Not exactly groundbreaking I know, but I've come to the conclusion that a GW30 WC squad doesn't look dramatically different to a GW31 WC.

      Haaland, Salah, Kluivert, 3x Palace, 3 x Newcastle, 2 or 3 x Arsenal and 1 x Forest defence.

      It's really just your final midfielder, keeper and 1 or 2 defenders that might change across the two WC's as far as I see it.

      For those currently without Haaland or any Palace players for GW30 (like me), I think it's likely you'll lose more than you'll gain in waiting an extra week.

      1. x.jim.x
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        That's the logic most have been working on I think - you're basically gambling on the DGWs confirmation to attack the City and Palace fixtures.

        1. CONNERS
        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yeah, pretty much.

          2. TheBiffas
      2. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        Is there any need for 2/3 Arsenal?

        1. CONNERS
        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 11 mins ago

          I'm trying to get double Arsenal defence on WC.

          If we get a clear update that Saka's return is ahead of schedule, then of course he'd be the third, but it would require some shifting around of funds to accommodate him.

          3. Camzy
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Yep. I came to this conclusion in GW29 and activated WC immediately after deadline.

        Those remaining slots are cheap and you just fill them with players from teams that are through in the cup.

        Open Controls
    11. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      No confirmation of Gvardiol 'injury' yet? Am struggling to think of any City I'd want to gamble on for their poss DGW apart from the obvious Haaland (that I wouldn't be able to afford). Just a risky Marmoush at the moment.

      12. Boomerang V
    12. Boomerang V
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      which NEW triple up is better:
      A) Burn, Trippier, Isaak
      B) Burn, J. Murphy, Isaak
      ?

      1. TheBiffas
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

B

        B

        2. TheBiffas
      2. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        Despite their defensive performance in the cup final, Newcastle are still leaky at the back

        1. Boomerang V
        1. Boomerang V
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 8 mins ago

thanks!

          thanks!

          13. FDMS All Starz
    13. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      Early thoughts, roll FT?

      Still have FH,WC,BB,TC & 3FTs
      Team:

      Henderson
      Munoz Gabriel Milenkovic
      Salah Mbuemo Kluivert Bowen
      Isak Wissa Haaland

      Sa Dango Castagne Mykolenko

      1. TheBiffas
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        That looks almost like a wildcard team. Easy roll

        2. FPL Blow-In
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 1 min ago

        Yes, roll that for sure

        14. FPL Blow-In
    14. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      Early thoughts on this lot? Wissa to Mateta if fit seems logical however Brentford on a very good run of away form.

      Pickford
      Milenkovic, Ait Nouri, Munoz
      Salah, Palmer*, Mbuemo, Bowen
      Isak, Wood*, Wissa

      Fab, Munetsi, Robinson*, Tarkowski

      2ft and 3.1itb

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        *1ft not 2

        Open Controls
    15. Boomerang V
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      Is Wood injury bad?

      I am on WC. Thinking about downgrading to J.Pedro but I have .8 invested in him so I am reluctant to remove him…

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 58 mins ago

        I read initial updates was that it’s not deemed to be serious but need a full update after he returns to Nottingham. They play Brighton on Saturday anyway so we will have an update before deadline

        Open Controls
    16. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Munetsi has been playing since gw25 and they still haven’t given him an image on FPL. Harsh

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        Ghosts into the box so difficult to catch a pic of him.

        Open Controls
    17. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      How's this WC draft looking? Obviously will monitor the FA cup results during the weekend

      Kepa Areola
      Gvardiol N.Williams Munoz Burn Anderson
      Salah Sarr Kluivert Rogers MGW
      Haaland Isak Mateta

      Exact 1.5 ITB to get Howe in GW31

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        I'd try and get some arsenal defence... Could raise funds by doing MGW to Elanga?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Sanky
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 33 mins ago

          I can do MGW to Elanga and Kepa to Raya....will still leave me some money to upgrade Anderson to a 4.6m and still have 1.5 ITB....thanks

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 28 mins ago

            Cool, I'm on Howe AM too, best of luck

            Open Controls
    18. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Wtf is going on in here......

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        IBs always make people a little nutty. And this one is extra long 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 19 mins ago

          15 days of contemplating my wildcard & scratching my runes. Still no clear vision.

          Open Controls
    19. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Roll and save WC?

      Pickford
      Saliba, Aina, RAN
      Salah, Bruno, Bowen, Kluivert, Palmer
      Isak, Wood

      Fab, Wissa, Robinson, Davis

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Yep. Would start Wissa ahead of Wood because at least we know he’ll play 90 mins.

        Open Controls
      2. Debauchy
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        In the main yes , you could and perhaps should also bring in a Palace player this gw and WC 31.
        Wait for further news of course as to likely starters.

        Open Controls
    20. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      WC team
      Raya
      Saliba Konate Khusanov
      Salah Semenyo Murphy Rogers
      Haaland Isak Joa Pedro
      Sanchez CHO Burn N.Williams
      Plan is to get manager in GW31 and then BB32
      Comments please?

      Open Controls
      1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Fyi the AM chop lasts for 3 weeks, so if you activate it in gw31, you can't use any other chips until gw34...

        Open Controls
        1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          *chip

          Open Controls
        2. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Oh! Thanks for the heads up.
          I might prioritise BB32 over Manager chip which i think I have time to use.
          FH can wait

          Open Controls
      2. Debauchy
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Of course you can change after FA cup results but if set on BB 32
        then Elanga over CHO perhaps ? otherwise looks good for 32.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Thanks.
          Elanga is there in the watch list.
          What are the chances he'll outscore CHO in the coming GWs?

          Open Controls
          1. Debauchy
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            I would think he will , but you will only want him for 32 and 33 if Palace win their FA cup game . You will likely bench most games after.

            Open Controls
            1. Mozumbus
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              After kind responses from fellows here, did CHO > Sarr. Do you think it's a good move?

              Open Controls
      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        I would not be picking Semenyo on WC given he’s on 9 yellow cards so 1 away from 2 game ban- no Palace surprising given they double in 32 and could double in 33- Munoz and one of Mateta/Sarr/Eze as a minimum

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Thanks a bunch.
          Did CHO + Semenyo > Sarr + Kluivert

          Open Controls
        2. Debauchy
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Agree , missed Semenyo there

          Open Controls
      4. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        It's a bit different but looks fairly good.

        Pedro could be a good pick with Lei in 32 then a possible double.

        The only criticism would be the midfield structure, specifically the number of cheap mids which would make it difficult to upgrade to Bruno or Saka (if they double in 33) without a significant downgrade elsewhere.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Thanks
          Idea is to have a team with Salah, Haaland, Isak and heavy Arsenal defense.
          In the mid, I'm now doing CHO + Semenyo > Sarr + Kluivert after the above comment.
          Trying to keep funds for the manager chip.
          Had 2.0 ITB, now 0.5 after these two changes.

          Open Controls
          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            Sounds good.

            The AM chip does make it a bit more difficult with the reduced budget and other chips to plan for.

            Open Controls
            1. Mozumbus
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 6 mins ago

              That's a concern yes. I might need to offload one of the Arsenal defenses and use a transfer to generate funds.

              Open Controls
    21. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Anything need changing here? 1.0 ITB.

      Pickford
      Gabriel, Gvardiol, Aina
      Salah, Palmer*, Mbeumo, Bowen, Kluivert
      Isak, Marmoush

      (Fabianski, Wood*, Robinson*, Faes)

      Open Controls

