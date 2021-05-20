The winners of our FFS Cup competitions revealed

Triple Gameweek 35 saw the final and third-place play-off of both our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup play out, with £600-worth of prizes up for grabs in total.

The quick turnarounds between Gameweeks 35, 36 and 37 left us short of time but the respite afforded by the longer gap to Gameweek 38 allows to recap what happened in each tourmanent.

FFS OPEN CUP

Genovoze is the latest name on the FFS Open Cup trophy.

He won by a single point in a titanic 133-132 battle with Mince n Tatties, despite the latter playing his Bench Boost.

Genovoze’s captaincy of Bruno Fernandes was one key factor, with his opponent handing the armband to Mohamed Salah.

Mince n Tatties could also point to Ollie Watkins’ red card as a hard-luck story, along with a surprise no-show from Joel Veltman.

The third-place play-off was won by Jambo17, who won 112-106 against FPL Bielsa.

FPL Bielsa actually had fewer blanking players in Gameweek 35 but his non-ownership of Fernandes was pivotal, with Jambo17 making the Manchester United playmaker his skipper.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The 2020/21 FFS Members Cup champion is Mohd Rodzi, who beat EUG 132-121.

With their two backlines scoring a similar number of points and each manager owning Bruno Fernandes (c), Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and Kelechi Iheanacho, Mohd Rodzi’s victory owed much to a Mason Greenwood haul and a more modest seven points from Jamie Vardy.

EUG’s faith in ‘single Gameweeker’ Harry Kane wasn’t rewarded, while James Ward-Prowse also flattered to deceive despite having two fixtures.

The third-place play-off was won by Rossaldinho, who triumphed 122-100 over SUNFLOWER

The latter played their Wildcard but a double-up on the Manchester United defence failed to pay dividends, while Ollie Watkins’ aforementioned dismissal was another FPL gut-punch.

PRIZES

A big well done to all our managers above.

The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Please contact geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk for details of how to claim your vouchers.

