12
12 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bit of a way to go but will you keep saka and Salah for WC gw35 ?

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably just Saka. Will be very hard to have Saka, Salah Son and Haaland if you're targeting bb37

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Looking at a team without haaland just now but will probably change my mind when the time.comes.:)

        Open Controls
    2. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jota's return can only hurt Diaz/Darwin minutes, Salah will definitely stay in first XI. That's the only reason I'll keep him and penalties ofc. Between Saka and Havertz(only mid from ARS we can consider), it's same story like Salah-Diaz

      Open Controls
  2. akhilrajau
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Raya(Areola)
    Kerkez ,Branthwaite,Gabriel, Ait-Nouri,Gusto
    Son, Salah, Saka, Palmer [Hee Chan]
    Haland, Darwin, Muniz
    Planning to take wild card after 34
    FT:1, BANK:1.0m
    A. Son -> Eze
    B. Muniz -> Mateta
    C. Gusto -> Lewis/Gvardiol
    D. Save transfer
    E. Any other

    Open Controls
    1. @ocprodigy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’ve got Eze but monitor Olise

      Open Controls
    2. bobson5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  3. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    I have 2FTs and preparing for BB34...Rly hard to get rid of Son before Newcastle game...

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I’m in exactly the same position, and have 2FT’s this GW with literally no move that I can make

      Open Controls
  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Are Saka and Haaland minutes risk this GW? I am planning to play my BB

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Stick with Mateta for DGW34 or go for Cunha instead?

    Sá or Neto or Henderson? Henderson means no Muñoz.
    Sá means no Cunha.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.