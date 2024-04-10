The fixtures for Double Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League have now been confirmed.

There are no shocks: Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea, Manchester United v Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City have all been added to that round.

That means that, barring some unexpected postponements, the schedule is now complete for the rest of 2023/24.

GAMEWEEK 37 FIXTURES: TEAMS THAT ‘DOUBLE’

Club Double Gameweek 37 fixtures Brighton Newcastle (a) Chelsea (H) Chelsea Nott’m Forest (a) Brighton (a) Man City Fulham (a) Spurs (a) Man Utd Arsenal (h) Newcastle (h) Newcastle Brighton (h) Man Utd (a) Spurs Burnley (h) Man City (h)

