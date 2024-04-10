The fixtures for Double Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League have now been confirmed.
There are no shocks: Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea, Manchester United v Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City have all been added to that round.
That means that, barring some unexpected postponements, the schedule is now complete for the rest of 2023/24.
GAMEWEEK 37 FIXTURES: TEAMS THAT ‘DOUBLE’
|Club
|Double Gameweek 37 fixtures
|Brighton
|Newcastle (a)
|Chelsea (H)
|Chelsea
|Nott’m Forest (a)
|Brighton (a)
|Man City
|Fulham (a)
|Spurs (a)
|Man Utd
|Arsenal (h)
|Newcastle (h)
|Newcastle
|Brighton (h)
|Man Utd (a)
|Spurs
|Burnley (h)
|Man City (h)
Bit of a way to go but will you keep saka and Salah for WC gw35 ?