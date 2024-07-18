Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is live for 2024/25 – and we’ll be the place to come for the most comprehensive content ahead of Gameweek 1.

Our pre-season page will house everything we write ahead of the new season.

Whilst some articles and tools are available to the entire community, the full serving is only available to Premium Members (sign up here!).

One such benefit to subscribers is this, the Pre-Season Minutes Tracker.

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER – WHAT IS IT?

Our tracker is, so far as we know, the only place on the web where you’ll be able to access detailed match data from the pre-season friendlies in spreadsheet form.

This includes the minutes played, goals scored and assists registered in every friendly played by all 20 teams.

FPL price and position are also included.

This can be invaluable information going into the first few Gameweeks before we have live FPL data.

It’s often a good way of seeing which £4.0m assets stand the best chance of game-time, for instance.

It’ll also be useful for tracking the minutes of players returning from Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

WHERE CAN I GET IT?

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can check each player’s pre-season minutes in the embedded spreadsheet below.

The dates of the fixtures yet to be played are also included.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



