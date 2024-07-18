116
  1. RashFraud
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    First draft is in! RMT

    Onana Sanchez
    White mykolenko munoz tuanzebe VdV
    Odegaard Palmer LDiaz Bailey sangare
    Haaland Havertz Pedro

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Completely different from mine. Have foden Watkins isak taa eze jota gabriel..

    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Different. I like it.

  2. More mini-leagues to enter
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    More FPL Mini Leagues For Eligible Teams To Enter:

    The Opening Day League is now closed, but here are some more mini-leagues for eligible teams to enter:

    Top 10k Any Season (league code wptptd) is only for teams whose Previous Seasons record in their Gameweek History shows that they have finished the season in the overall top 10,000 at least once.

    Multiple Top 10k Finishes (league code 6jemv2) is for teams that have had two or more top 10,000 finishes.

    Mini-league administrators are invited to add details of their own mini-leagues or competitions if they think they might be of interest to the FFS community.

    See Community Article "FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competition winners of 2023/24" for a report on last season’s winners and the FFS Hall of Fame top ten. Additional Community articles through the season will report on the mini-league and community competition leaders after each Gameweek.

    1. Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Code nvzsrm

      **2500 POINTS ANY SEASON**

      The title describes the qualifying rule. Thanks to anyone who joins.

  3. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Eze or mateta? If mateta i cant get havertz and will likely have no ars attackers. As i feel saka is bit overpriced and others a lottery

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Eze & Havertz

  4. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    A. Palmer and taa
    Or
    B. Salah and Munoz or any other 5m def.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      B

    2. The Abyss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B

  5. FFSbet.com
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Better options here guys:

    A) Salah + TAA
    B) Haaland + 4.5 def

    Have Palmer,Saka too and plan Haaland perma (C)

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A

    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A for me

    3. Camzy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Add in the mid choice and forward choice even if they're the same price and then we can compare properly imo.

      I think 7.5m mids for instance are better than 7.5m fwds. So that might make the Haaland option a bit more appealing.

      Haaland + Gordon + 4.5m def
      vs
      Salah + TAA + Mateta

      Something like that is a more accurate comparison. And I think it's kinda close esp if that 7.5m fwd isn't clear.

      1. Zimo
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        How is that an accurate comparison?

        U chose 7.5 as a random price point to make the Haaland pick seem better. I can do it the other way as well. 8.5 Bruno and 8.5 Isak. Now what's the better option?

        1. Camzy
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I presume everyone has Isak. It's usually down to a contentious price point at 6.5/7.5. And that final choice does have a bearing on which is better.

  6. Christina.
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I see FPL opened. Sounds like it will be more time consuming than ever before with all the tweaks.
    More reason for me to sit out again. 😎
    Good luck and enjoy!

    1. R.C.
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Different season this time. I urge you to give it a try!

  7. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    How does she look?

    Henderson / 4.0
    Porro, Hall, Martínez / Konsa, Faes
    Salah, Palmer, Foden, Gordon, Eze
    Watkins, Havertz / 4.5

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Hall could be a tasty pick if he gets lots of mins

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Very. Good attacking threat.

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Defence looks weak, rest good

  8. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Bowen not in many RMTs I saw. What's the story?

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Fixtures mainly

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Fixtures. An opportunity to see how Hammers set up under new management.

  9. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    only for gw1:

    A) Garnacho vs FUL H
    B) brennan Johnson vs LEI A

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      That's tough. See how preseason goes.

  10. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Not massively keen on Arsenal's opening fixtures - anyone considering going without? Last season's results for comparison:

    Won 2-1 vs Wolves (H)
    Lost 1-0 vs Villa (A)
    Won 2-0 vs Brighton (H)
    Won 3-2 vs Spurs (A)
    Drew 0-0 vs City (A)

    1. Mirror Man
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Happy enough with Havertz plus one defender in a rotation.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          46 mins ago

          I was that way inclined earlier but I feel like their defenders aren't worth the outlay considering they haven't got more attacking threat than any other CB (5 goals between Saliba and Gabriel - same as Burn and Dunk, for example).

          Havertz is interesting (about 1m cheaper than he should be) but I think I'd rather start with Watkins and Isak. No pens hurts him, as does Jesus lurking.

      • GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Have Saliba. Very subject to change.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          45 mins ago

          Yeah - with all the good 4.5 options, I think I'm just going with Gvardiol for my premium defender.

          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            I Gvardiol and Porro too. Trent also on the radar!

      • Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        No arsenal at the moment targeting the fixtures normally wildcard around 4,5,6 weeks so works out ok for me.

      • Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yes, I don't love the games.

      • notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Probably no Arsenal or Man City for me until first wild card

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          That run until GW5 is going be SCARY without any City players

          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            True that - but be who dares Jim, he who dares.....

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              35 mins ago

              Mangetout Nigel, mangetout

      • I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I think you can fade Arsenal assets to start. There are better options in each position.

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          42 mins ago

          Gvardiol > Gabriel/Saliba
          Palmer, Foden > Saka
          B.Fernandes > Odegaard
          Watkins, Isak > Havertz

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            That's my thinking too - was on Saka over Palmer at first, but the fixtures swayed me. Saka looks goosed too.

      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Thinking I'll probably go without Arsenal defence for that run. Maybe 1 attacker (probably Havertz) who I sell GW5 before WC6.

        But I think I overplayed the fixtures (i.e. overadjusted for them) with Arsenal & City last year tbh, and I've not really got many other ideas for my 3rd defender yet, so if I start to think longer-term maybe Saliba will find his way in

    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      A. 4.5 keeper + Eze
      B. Pickford + Nkunku/Kudus

    3. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      RMT !

      Martinez, 4.0m
      Gvardiol, Gabriel, Boly, Coady, 4.0m
      Foden, Palmer, Luis Diaz, Gordon, Gibbs-White
      Isak, Watkins, Joao Pedro

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I like it. I'm also in the no Salah/Haaland gang atm.

      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour ago

        Good team. I'm bermtwixt and between Solanke and Pedro. Will Coady be nailed on? Considered him, went with Faes for now.

    4. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Trossard was great last season, shouldn't he be nailed at least to begin with?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Only takes a Martinelli purple patch for him to get benched, plus he only plays an hour even if he does start.

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Martinelli is always a threat

      3. I Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Unfortunately no. A good preseason could easily see Martinelli start and Arteta has also used Jesus on the left.

      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        I don't think so. Despite a rough season I wouldn't write off Martinelli

    5. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Hows this Salah team?

      Flekken
      Trippier Munoz Mykolenko
      Salah Palmer Foden Gordon
      Isak Havertz Muniz

      Henderson Harwood-Bellis Davis Winks

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Good. Have you money in the bank?

        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Nada, I usually prefer 0.5 itb to start with

    6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Is Cash likely to start? Sorry, I know it's a while off yet

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        For Villa's sake I would not. The weak link in that team.

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Signed a new RB - Nedeljković, but he's only 18y/o and £4m. Konsa might play there though

      3. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        13 mins ago

        Currently yes.

        He played well at Walsall last night.

    7. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A - Saliba + Gvardiol
      B - TAA + Branthwaite

      1. InsertPunHere
        • 2 Years
        just now

        B with Munoz or Maatsen

    8. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      On Android there's only 3 chips including Mystery on the Pick Team page. Freehit is still included in the rules. Often handy for a blank gameweek.

      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Would you want to freehit 1st gameweek 🙂

        1. Hangman Page
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          53 mins ago

          Looking at my first draft, I might need to Free Hit now.

          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            46 mins ago

            hahhaa

        2. meerlight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          47 mins ago

          It would mean gw2 is a free wildcard, so why not 🙂

        3. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Fair point indeed 🙂

    9. davewg59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Nobody mentioning Rodri?

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        I had him at the start and the end of the last season, but at 6.5 I think there are now better more attacking options

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        18 goal contributions from nearly half the xGA is just not sustainable. You could have Kudus, Garnacho, Bailey, etc at that price or the likes of Eze for 0.5 more.

      3. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        52 mins ago

        Have you been accessing my internet history?

    10. fuzzymike
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Is there a list anywhere of which Prem players are playing at the Olympics??
      Would assume any playing will miss first few games.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Talkshite have an article: https://talksport.com/football/1971303/premier-league-players-paris-olympics-return-date-alvarez-mateta/

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Good info Jim, good info

        2. Dazzler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers dude, I had Mateta in my 1st draft…back to it then

      2. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Haven't seen one but I do understand Mateta is in the provisional France squad and may miss the 1st 3 weeks - think this might have an impact on Eze who seems to be in a lot of current drafts.

    11. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Some more tinkering has landed me here…

      Flekken | Petrovic/Sanchez
      Trent | Castagne | Konsa | Van de Ven | Barco
      Salah | Palmer | Foden | Gordon | Hudson-Odoi
      Isak | Havertz | 4.5

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        As per your post below Haaland needed for game week 2?

        1. InsertPunHere
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          See, the problem here is that I am currently still very stuck in the Haaland dilemma and tinkering away to find the perfect solution either way. My post down below was in pro-Haaland mood, this draft in anti-Haaland mood some hours earlier. It comes and goes…

          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            I understand - you just need to make your own decision in the next 4 weeks and then stick to it - I've even contemplating wild card week 2 to get him in and going without week 1 LOL

            1. InsertPunHere
              • 2 Years
              just now

              For reference, my current Haaland draft has Munoz for Trent, Saka for Salah, Eze for Foden, and Haaland for Havertz.

          2. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            If he was overpriced at 14m the extra 1m doesn't make him more appealing.

    12. Saka White Rice
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      I get wanting to go for Haaland at the start as it provides flexibility, he is occasionally explosive and a good captaincy option for GW2. Realistically though, I don't think he's a must with this price tag and it's insane he is 6m more expensive than Watkins or 5m more expensive than Saka. How much more would he have to do than these players for him to be worth it? I think he would need to be captained most weeks and like 9 points per game for him to be worth it, which I'm really not sure is achievable.

      1. InsertPunHere
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        This is Haaland we’re talking about… and with new transfer rules it makes it easier to only have him for the games where he probably will get 9+ points ie against every team outside the top six.

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        I thought of it as Haaland = Watkins + Muniz. He didn't even outscore Watkins last season, never mind the 2 combined.

        It was his ownership (and tons of cheap options) that made him so undroppable last season, despite his output dropping by about 25%. This year's price hikes should put a stop to that, and with Foden being so generously priced, I'm really not that worried about him.

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Hey Jim - as well as going no Arsenal or Man City I'm also not getting Watkins, but I do have Muniz - going to be a great season!!!

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Starting to wonder how you've actually filled your team haha!

            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              It's full of "Plonkers"

        2. Saka White Rice
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          I agree. The problem is hes the best captaincy option for GW2 and Watkins actually plays Arsenal in GW2. So I think the best option might be to start with Haaland then potentially switch to Watkins on GW3

          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            I think you’re forgetting the damage that does to the rest of your team.

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Villa beat Arsenal to nil in that fixture last season, so I'm not particularly worried about Watkins. Just don't find Haaland's price to be justifiable at all, especially when you've got the likes of Palmer for £5m less

      3. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        I suppose their aim was to reduce his ownership and make things a bit more varied. They've probably achieved that.

    13. WVA
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      First draft, please RMT x

      Flekken
      Saliba Gvardiol Burn
      Palmer Saka Foden Gordon Eze
      Watkins Isak
      Valdimarsson VdV THB Fraser

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Looks good. Burn might not start though...

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Ah didn’t realise that about Burn, luckily there are lots of other good 4.5 defenders this season.

        2. Winston.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Why wouldn’t he…? Botman and Lascelles are both out..

      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        Really like it, particularly the midfield and defence. Will be looking at something similar. Agree regarding Burn, not a pick I would opt for.

      3. BadaBing
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Almost identical to mine but I have Mateta instead of Eze. How you feeling about no salah/Haaland?

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Mateta more expensive than Eze… where have you downgraded?

          1. BadaBing
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I have 4.0 fodder where as you have VDV

        2. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          I didn't realise Mateta had such a good FPL season as he did last season. Well worth the price.

          1. BadaBing
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Think he got something like 10 goals in 13 game once Glasner took charge

            1. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              8 mins ago

              Decent baps per starts too.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Apparently going to miss the start of the season though cos of the Olympics though

                1. BadaBing
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Oh didn’t realise this

                2. GreennRed
                  • 12 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Cheers for that Jim. Will need to shuffle again.

      4. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        I quite like it, but I do feel one of Salah or Haaland are quite important

    14. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Apologies for the off topic post. Can’t decide between 6.1 v 6.7 inch iPhone. Used to the smaller one, does the 6.7 feel too large for a mobile?

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        What's the price difference in pints? 😉

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Significant enough 😆

    15. TM44
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Thoughts on this first draft? £0itb

      Pope/Turner

      Henry gvardiol Shaw Robinson faes

      Palmer eze Diaz foden son

      Watkins havertz pedro

      1. InsertPunHere
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Saka over Son for me, don’t really see the need for Joao Pedro with five good mids and five playing defenders.

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Might be good to monitor how Fulham defend without Palhinha before getting their defenders. I'm not a fan of Henry either. Rest of the team looks good.

    16. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Would've liked if they brought the midweek subs from Euro fantasy...

    17. Weeb Kakashi
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      First draft

      Sanchez
      Robbo Martinez Konsa
      Salah Son KDB MGW Nkunku
      Watkins Isak

      Hall 4.0 4.5fwd

      Still 1 M ITB.

