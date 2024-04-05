Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea look set to have a Double Gameweek 35 after their previously postponed meeting was rescheduled for Thursday 2 May.

We say ‘look set’ as we’d assume a Thursday night fixture would be tagged on to the previous Gameweek, rather than the deadline brought forward for Gameweek 36. This is in line with what FPL have previously done but it hasn’t yet been confirmed.

If it is Double Gameweek 35, it’s not the best-looking ‘double’ for either side:

Spurs Arsenal (h), Chelsea (a) Chelsea Aston Villa (a), Spurs (h)

The announcement may not change too many chip plans, as it was assumed that Chelsea v Spurs would slot into Gameweek 35 or 36.

Wildcard usage will likely remain high in Gameweek 35, with Fantasy managers moving away from the seven doublers in Gameweek 34.

For those that haven’t got the luxury of a Wildcard, and aren’t already well stocked with Chelsea and Spurs assets, the double being in Gameweek 36 would have allowed an extra free transfer to remedy that. As it is, there’s now a sharp pivot from Gameweek 34, when Spurs blank and Chelsea face Arsenal.

Some managers may opt to swerve triple-ups from both sides anyway, given the relative difficulty of the fixtures.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37

Three postponed matches remain without a date. They are:

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

They will almost certainly be moved to Double Gameweek 37.