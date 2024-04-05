159
  1. Hooky
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Just watched the highlights from the Chelsea v Man U game and I can't believe how many fans left early! I don't think it's ever acceptable to leave a game early no matter what the score is but when you're only 1 goal behind that seems mental.

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Real Madrid and Chelsea should be partner clubs. Their fans share the same attitude. Billions in transfers and always booing etc.

    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      - "Can you remember what you were doing when Chelsea made history by scoring the latest winner in PL history?"

      - "Yes I was uh.. standing in the Stamford Bridge car park"

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        They'll claim they were in the stands cheering their boys on...

    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not that simple. I travel into London for late night games, and leaving 5 mins early can be the difference between being stuck behind everyone at the station, or being on the first train out. And therefore the difference between getting home or not.

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        A real fan would stay and sleep on a park bench... 🙂

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      I find it's usually people who don't actually go to games who share this opinion

    5. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      People can do what they want. Never acceptable? Get ahold of yourself, Hooky!

      1. Hooky
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Plastic fan comment spotted!

    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I have never left a game early, unless my mate has had enough at 4-0 down at a wet night in Yorkshire, on a tuesday, when you have to get up in the morning.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        which is a common theme, especially in the 90/2000's mainly in the championship

    7. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Football isn't a local community thing where supporters and players are all in it together anymore, it's a soulless corporate enterprise and high level players are largely millionaires who'll be out in the VIP section of some club giving it large a couple of hours after taking a battering that you've allowed to ruin your weekend. They don't give a toss if you miss your bus/train to stay and acknowledge the bitter end of a turgid performance.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That depends who you support I guess, your talking about 6-8 clubs, although i agree with you about the owners (in general)

  2. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Watkins to Isak or keep FT and get Haaland for free next week?
    FH, WC and BB still available.

    Kelleher
    Porro/White/Gabriel
    Salah/Son/Saka/Diaz/Palmer
    Watkins/Solanke

    Martinez/Toney/Doughty/Taylor

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      I'd hold and pray Watkins is back

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        On that now

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Do the opposite of what you normally do will stop the oh i was going to do this move blah blah.

          Gut moves work well for me.

  3. focaccia
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do with this team? Have 2FTs , £2.0 itb , WC, FH, and BB still available…

    Areola

    Gabriel / Porro / Doughty

    Palmer / Foden / Son / Saka

    Haaland / Watkins / Toney

    Subs: Johnstone / Bailey / Reguillon / Taylor

    1. jthmt
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      toney to isak?

    2. Dr-Jimmy
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Watkins to solanke
      Saka to salah

      Done and dusted

  4. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Petrovic / Pickford
    Gusto / Van Hecke / Saliba / Branthwaite / Ait Nouri
    Saka / Palmer / Son / Salah / Rice
    Solanke / Haaland / Darwin

    Saliba to Gabriel?

    2Ft & 0.2m itb. Will free up some funds to maybe upgrade Van Hecke for DGW34

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Most boring transfer of the year if I do it

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Rather do Rice to Sarabia if you wan to "burn"

        1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Is he nailed for DGW34?

          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Looks like their starter to me but I'm not Wolves expert

  5. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Gw34

    A) Virgil/Robbo + Ode + Dub
    B) Taylor + Ode + Alisson (Taylor against shu :D)
    C) Taylor + Eze + Raya/Alisson
    D) Saliba/White + Eze + Dub

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Eze could be a fun differential

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Olise may get a bench run out against City if Palace are still in the game.

      Eze is 10x the player when him and Olise are back.

      B or C. I think i take a hit GW34, to bring in Eze Olise, and Arsenal midfielder DW34 as I have Foden, Son, Palmer.

      But that may change if I bring in Haaland and sell Foden tomorrow, if he doesnt start tomorrow

  6. Mamun
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Start 1 from each pair.
    DEF:
    A) Gusto
    B) Doughty

    ATK:
    C) Bowen
    D) Morris

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      AC

    2. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yeah AC

    3. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      AC

  7. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Start one.

    1/ Bradley
    2/ Gabriel
    3/ Doughty

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gabriel

    2. beetlejuice
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      3

    3. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gab

    4. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      just now

      2

  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Would you bring in White or Ait Nourri?

    Ait Nourri frees up funds and plan to WC n 35.

    Or now that Cunha and Hwang are back does this lessen his appeal?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      When are Cunha and Hwang back?

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cunha already back. Hwang expected to return vs Forest

        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Could be this week or the following.

  9. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    What’s the latest with Gordon yellow card count…am I right in saying he’s still on 8 so 2 away from 2 game suspension?

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/04/who-is-nearing-a-ban-or-suspended-in-gameweek-32/

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        Amazing, thanks. I hadn’t realised he only has to get through gw33 so that’s reassuring

        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          Be like watching a game hoping your defender hangs onto a clean sheet. One eye on the clock, the other one on every tackle Gordon is near, or loose ball he might boot away. Or hoping he leaves his shirt on if he scores... 🙂

          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Haha! Got a cold sweat just thinking about it

  10. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Play ?
    A mateta
    B zab
    C Taylor
    D hwang to ? Or hold/bench till dgw34?

    Cheers

  11. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Neto
    Porro Gabriel Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Areola Garnacho Robinson Van Hecke

  12. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    DGW 35 good news for the Free Hit option

    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      ....in GW34

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Surely also good for the WC35 option?

  13. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/05/fpl-qa-cheap-defenders-jackson-toney-captaincy/

