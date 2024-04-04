It’s that time of the week again when we take a look at who is approaching a ban for yellow card accumulation.

We also reveal who is suspended this weekend and who is back from a ban in Gameweek 32.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The above table has been taken from the Football Association website.

It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Being booked on five occasions no longer means a one-game ban, as every club has played 19 matches.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

WHEN DOES EACH TEAM PLAY THEIR 32ND LEAGUE FIXTURE?

It will be Gameweek 32 for seven teams but with six fixtures postponed in Gameweek 29, it will be Gameweek 33 or later for other clubs.

Team 32nd fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 33 Aston Villa Gameweek 32 Bournemouth Gameweek 33 Brentford Gameweek 32 Brighton Gameweek 33 Burnley Gameweek 32 Chelsea Gameweek 34 Crystal Palace Gameweek 33 Everton Gameweek 33 Fulham Gameweek 32 Liverpool Gameweek 33 Luton Gameweek 32 Man City Gameweek 33 Man Utd Gameweek 33 Newcastle Gameweek 33 Nottm Forest Gameweek 32 Sheff Utd Gameweek 33 Spurs Gameweek 33 West Ham Gameweek 32 Wolves Gameweek 33

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

Seven players are at imminent risk of a two-match suspension.

Three of them reached nine cautions in Gameweek 31: Douglas Luiz (£5.6m), Moises Caicedo (£4.5m) and Nelson Semedo (£4.5m).

There are some other notable Fantasy assets on eight yellow cards: Anthony Gordon (£6.0m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.6m).

Of those on eight bookings, the Brentford duo of Christian Norgaard (£5.2m) and Frank Onyeka (£4.9m) are now in the clear. The Bees are among seven teams to have already contested 31 fixtures.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 32 – AND WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN?

Anthony Gordon returns after serving a one-match suspension in midweek.

Lorenz Assignon (£4.0m), Edson Alvarez (£5.0m) and John McGinn (£5.3m) are also back from bans this weekend.

That leaves only Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) – who remains unavailable until August – on the suspended list.