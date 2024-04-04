236
  1. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Omg I just thought of a genius idea what if Arteta did not put Saka in the squad on purpose to try and confuse De Zerbi into thinking that he might be injured, that would be mind games.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Omg

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        lol

      2. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I am not saying that he did that, but if he did it is a chess move to confuse his preparation.

  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Is Son worth holding? Especially playing out wide?

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      Vs Forest(H), yes

    2. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes for me.

    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Thanks guys

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Start VVD or RAN?

  4. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Which 2 defenders to bench?

    1) Bradley vs Mun (A)
    2) Branthwaite vs Bur (H)
    3) Kerkez vs Lut (A)
    4) Doughty vs Bou (H)

    Which attacker to bench?

    A) Darwin vs Mun (A)
    B) Semenyo vs Lut (A)

  5. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Currently looking at these cheap DF options as a replacement to Lascelles for FH34 & BB37.

    Maguire (ARS+NEW)
    Van Hecke (new+CHE)
    Hall (BHA+mun)
    Branthwaite (SHU)

    Branthwaite and Van Hecke seem secure to start bar injuries. Brighton have DGW, but they have kept only 5 CS this season and the fixtures look difficult.

    Maguire looks interesting with two HOME games. United have many injuries now and his minutes should be more secure, but GW37 still 40 days from now. He might lose his place if the other CBs return around early May.

    Hall are not yet certain starter too.

    1. decisions
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      same situ... would like to go maguire or hall but certainly not without risk..

      1. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        47 mins ago

        With Botman & Lascelles out of season, they have Schar, Burn, Dummett to play CB. I feel a good bet with Hall on LB. But there is a risk.

        1. decisions
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          yeah Hall is my favourite, but still might punt on Dub and hope Pope isnt back for 37..

  6. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Is McAllister an option for DGW34. The guy is on form

    1. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tempted. It’s two away games though. The players on counter-attack might be the better option. It’s just my thinking now. Not checking stats yet.

  7. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Save ft this gw? Bench order correct? Thanks.

    1ft, 2.2m itb

    pickford
    gabriel white RAN
    salah son odegaard foden palmer
    darwin solanke

    hendo cunha VVD zabarnyi

  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who to play?

    1) Garnacho
    2) Darwin

    A) VVD
    B) Maguire

