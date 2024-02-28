67
  1. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Free hit time.

    AC/DC AFC
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      First sensible thing you've said!

      FPL Blow-In
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Son plus

    #30ptGameweek

    Open Controls
    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      #29in29 surely?

      Open Controls
  3. iFash@FPL
      38 mins ago

      FH29!

      Open Controls
      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Think i'm gonna go against the FH 29 (can't see any big upside)..gamble i can get more from a DGW FH than the 8 single players that others will play in FH29 (reckon I can field 3 players in 29). Is that a goer even?

        Open Controls
        1. Randaxus
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          3 players is really bad haha

          Open Controls
        2. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          just now

          3 players is basically forfeiting a week. FHers will probably average between 40-60pts, while you might score single digit gameweek with 3 players. Free hit in DGW almost never gives that kind of difference

          Open Controls
    • Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Maximum Chaos let's gooooo :mrgreen:

      Open Controls
    • JonP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Freehit 29 confirmed then.

      Open Controls
    • Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Going in with 7 or 8 I think (maybe 9 with a hit)

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Why?

        People will hit into a dgw but sacrifice the same margin in a big bgw29

        Lovely jubbly

        Open Controls
        1. George James
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think it’s the players you are going to be bringing in. Boring

          Open Controls
        2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Why not? All the teams are bad defensively, no City, Liverpool or Arsenal, 4 of the bottom 5 teams, etc. Don't feel like I'll be missing out massively

          Open Controls
    • Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Not wasting a FH on Luton & Brentford players. Think I have 4 at present, might get a couple of Spurs but really not bothered about the rest.

      Open Controls
      1. Vinyl78LP
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        Do you not believe Luton or Brentford players could well haul against poor Forest and Burnley defences ?

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        2. Do I Not Like Orange
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I might get Toney, but those stink of games where 4 bad teams are involved and could easily end 1-0 either way.

          Open Controls
    • putana
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      who do you think scores more over the next two gameweeks: son (cry, avl) or bowen (eve, bur)?

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Son this week Bowen next week
        So buy son then Bowen …

        Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Son

        Open Controls
    • Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Need positive news on Pau, Adebayo and Porro. If they're out, I've got 2 non-blanks so no point even trying to avoid the FH....

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Might well miss out this week but be available in GW29

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah, that's the gamble. Problem with two defenders out is it means playing Maguire Vs City so I was looking at Sensei which is definitely one less 29 player

          Open Controls
    • rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Last gw was a win for the NonFH29. Buying d.luiz, Bailey, bowen in preparation went awesome (not me unfortunately).
      And these results are validating their punt

      Open Controls
    • Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Maybe we could even do Son Richarlison Maddison on the free hit.

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        The -son dynasty

        Open Controls
        1. Randaxus
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Here is what I am thinking Son Richarlison Maddison Bowen Kudus.

          Open Controls
          1. boombaba
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            And Bailey

            Open Controls
        2. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Toney Watkins & Sons

          They did my roof last January, competitively priced

          Open Controls
    • Gunners in Haaland
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Could field 7 with just 1 hit

      Open Controls
    • Hygrade184
        26 mins ago

        Free hit 34 or 38

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          Team dependent

          Open Controls
        2. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I get the feeling 34 could be a nightmare to negotiate with blankers as well as doublers, so FH then would mean not having to worry about it at all.

          Open Controls
      • sankalparora07
          26 mins ago

          What's the latest on Konsa? Will he be available for 29? I have held him this long only for 29

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Seen in training today

            Open Controls
          2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Back in training

            Open Controls
            1. sankalparora07
                just now

                Wow that's great news..cheers.. banking on his 2 points for GW29

                Open Controls
          3. reo19uk
            • 12 Years
            24 mins ago

            If people when do you plan to use:

            FH
            WC
            BB
            TC

            Open Controls
            1. boombaba
              • 11 Years
              20 mins ago

              WC30
              FH 34/37
              BB 34/37

              Open Controls
            2. I Member
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              WC 31
              FH 34
              BB 37

              Open Controls
              1. boombaba
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Why 31 over 30? Curious if I missed something

                Open Controls
            3. FPL Blow-In
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              WC 30/31
              FH 34
              BB 37
              FH tbc

              Open Controls
          4. SpaceCoyote97
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            23 mins ago

            Salah or De Bruyne for this week?

            Open Controls
            1. Silecro
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Salah not even sure to play any minutes, let alone start

              Open Controls
            2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              KDB lol, Salah not even fit

              Open Controls
            3. reo19uk
              • 12 Years
              6 mins ago

              I think De Bruyne won't start after playing full match yesterday and having Champions league 3 days later.

              If he does though he could score really big!

              Open Controls
            4. Maeki2
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Salah will play, and kdb wont start

              Open Controls
          5. Randaxus
            • 2 Years
            19 mins ago

            Here is my first draft of FH 29

            Flekken

            Reguilon Collins Doughty

            Son Richarlison Maddison Bowen Kudus

            Watkins Toney

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              You have 4 Brentford players there.

              Open Controls
              1. Randaxus
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Ow damn, need to take out a defender.

                Ok maybe this

                Flekken

                Porro Reguilon Doughty

                Son Richarlison Bailey Bowen Kudus

                Watkins Toney

                Open Controls
          6. Sharkytect
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            Glad about this. I did no planning for gw29 other than to assume I'd be free hitting. I now have 1 bgw 29 player in my team. Pedro porro. Free Hit it is

            Open Controls
          7. Buck The Trent
            • 12 Years
            16 mins ago

            Which one ?

            A) KdB (MUN) then to Son
            B) KdB to Son this week (CPL)

            Open Controls
          8. Wılly
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Raya (Dubravka)
            Moreno Porro Estupinan (Ake Reguilon)
            Saka Palmer Foden Bowen Son
            Haaland Watkins (Toney)

            Would you make a move here or roll?

            A. Estu to Doughty
            B. Foden to Maddison / Richarlison
            C. Other?

            Open Controls
          9. I Member
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            I can get to this for free in 29:

            Areola
            Pedro Porro, Doughty, Taylor
            Son, Bowen, Richarlison
            Watkins, Toney

            Will take a hit for another midfielder and that should be more than fine.

            Open Controls
          10. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            Reverse fixture scores

            Brentford 3 Burnley 0
            Spurs 2 Fulham 0
            Forest 2 Luton 2
            Villa 4 West Ham 1

            Open Controls
          11. FPL Blow-In
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            So I’ve 7 currently for gw29. Can get 10 without a hit. Easy hold on the FH for me.

            Who would you lose for Son this week, Palmer or Gross? Leaning toward losing Palmer.

            Thank you

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I would lose Gross before Palmer but you could also keep both and wait until 29 for Son. Good fixtures for Gross and Palmer.

              Open Controls
          12. CoKane & Zohores
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            My plan is to dead end into GW29 and try to get 8 or 9 players using free transferes. Assess the DGW projections and wildcard GW30 or 31 to set up for bench boost and free hit in the doubles.

            Open Controls
            1. boombaba
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Wouldn’t you want to benefit from WC in 30 or is there a reason to wait to 31

              Open Controls
          13. Darragh82
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            I won’t be free hitting for a bonus of maybe 20 points.
            I can’t see many clean sheets so there is a bunch of 2-3 pointers
            4-5 players starting defence might get you 15 points
            Everyone will have Areola, Son, Watkins, Bowen, Toney + 1-2 more like Bailey and Kudus so your probably covered if you have them.
            I just don’t see the value in using it for a small gain which could be eaten up later in the season when there will be other doubles. I’ll be happy going in with 6-7 players

            Open Controls
          14. jonnybhoy
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Play with 6/7 players or FH?7

            Open Controls
            1. boombaba
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              I’m going with 7 decent picks. Don’t want junk for hits
              Areola
              Porro Udogie
              Son Bowen
              Toney Watkins

              Open Controls
          15. putana
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            at least I wont feel guilty about bringing in Son and benching hwang

            Open Controls
          16. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            O'Neil would be "amazed" if Hwang plays in GW27:

            https://twitter.com/LiamKeen_Star/status/1762967807036195326

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Well of all the GW26-29 preparations I didn't want, spending 2 transfers to hokey cokey a Wolves player was certainly near the top of that list....

              Open Controls

