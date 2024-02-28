The Blank Gameweek 29 picture is now complete following the results of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round ties.
In the end, the bookies had it spot on as the favourites in all four of the day’s fixtures – Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers – progressed.
The only ‘shock’ all week, indeed, was Bournemouth’s loss to Leicester City. Even that didn’t have an impact on Fantasy Premier League (FPL), as the Cherries blank in Gameweek 29 anyway.
WEDNESDAY’S FA CUP FIFTH–ROUND RESULTS
- Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
- Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
CONFIRMED GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES + BLANKS
|GW29 Premier League fixture
|Status
|Burnley v Brentford
|On
|Fulham v Spurs
|On
|Luton v Nottm Forest
|On
|West Ham v Aston Villa
|On
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|Blank
|Brighton v Man City
|Blank
|Crystal Palace v Newcastle
|Blank
|Everton v Liverpool
|Blank
|Man Utd v Sheff Utd
|Blank
|Wolves v Bournemouth
|Blank
GAMEWEEK 29 POLL RESET
We’ve reset the results of our Gameweek 29 strategy poll following the day’s cup ties.
This is to gauge opinion on whether plans have changed, with only four fixtures going ahead.
You can vote again on the sidebar or via this link.
This is how things stood at 22:00 GMT on February 28, before the poll was reset:
38 mins ago
Free hit time.