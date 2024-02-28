The Blank Gameweek 29 picture is now complete following the results of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round ties.

In the end, the bookies had it spot on as the favourites in all four of the day’s fixtures – Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers – progressed.

The only ‘shock’ all week, indeed, was Bournemouth’s loss to Leicester City. Even that didn’t have an impact on Fantasy Premier League (FPL), as the Cherries blank in Gameweek 29 anyway.

WEDNESDAY’S FA CUP FIFTH–ROUND RESULTS

Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

CONFIRMED GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES + BLANKS

GW29 Premier League fixture Status Burnley v Brentford On Fulham v Spurs On Luton v Nottm Forest On West Ham v Aston Villa On Arsenal v Chelsea Blank Brighton v Man City Blank Crystal Palace v Newcastle Blank Everton v Liverpool Blank Man Utd v Sheff Utd Blank Wolves v Bournemouth Blank

GAMEWEEK 29 POLL RESET

We’ve reset the results of our Gameweek 29 strategy poll following the day’s cup ties.

This is to gauge opinion on whether plans have changed, with only four fixtures going ahead.

You can vote again on the sidebar or via this link.

This is how things stood at 22:00 GMT on February 28, before the poll was reset: