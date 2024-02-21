While Fantasy managers’ primary focus is on getting a competitive XI out in Gameweek 26, many of us will now have one eye on Blank Gameweek 29 when making our transfers.

Here, we look at two of the different approaches to the big blank: building a team from now on or using the Free Hit.

Using a Wildcard in Gameweek 26/27 is something Lateriser tackled in a recent article.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 29: CURRENT STATE OF PLAY

GW29 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen if the following occurs: Burnley v Brentford On Fulham v Spurs On West Ham v Aston Villa On Arsenal v Chelsea Possible blank If Chelsea beat Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round Brighton v Man City Possible blank If Brighton beat Wolves and/or Man City beat Luton in the FA Cup fifth round Crystal Palace v Newcastle Possible blank If Newcastle beat Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round Everton v Liverpool Possible blank If Liverpool beat Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round Luton v Nottm Forest Possible blank If Luton beat Man City and/or Nottm Forest beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round Man Utd v Sheff Utd Possible blank If Man Utd beat Nottm Forest in the FA Cup fifth round Wolves v Bournemouth Possible blank If Wolves beat Brighton and/or Bournemouth beat Leicester in the FA Cup fifth round Maximum number of blanks: 7

Minimum number of blanks: 2

WHEN WILL WE KNOW FOR SURE WHICH GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES ARE GOING AHEAD?

We won’t know about the confirmed blanks until the midweek before Gameweek 27, when the FA Cup fifth round takes place.

HOW MANY ACTIVE GAMEWEEK 29 PLAYERS DOES THE AVERAGE MANAGER OWN?

The above image, taken from Live FPL, shows how many players the average top 10k manager owns from the six clubs with a guaranteed Gameweek 29 fixture.

The total average is 3.6.

So, with four or five free transfers to use between now and then, many will not be able to get a full XI out without a hit or two.

Further fixtures could/should be added to Gameweek 29, however, with Luton Town v Nottingham Forest being the likeliest to remain on.

BUILDING TOWARDS GAMEWEEK 29 V FREE HIT

Building towards Gameweek 29: Pros v Cons

