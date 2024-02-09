291
291 Comments Post a Comment
  1. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Trent Porro Gabriel
    Saka Foden Richarlison Palmer
    Haaland(c) Watkins Darwin

    Areola Gordon Cash Guehi
    1.7m 1ft

    A) Roll
    B) Gabriel to Walker (feels like this move should just wait a week)

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B) should be porro to walker

      it's a) anyway, nothing to see here, move on

      Open Controls
  2. quayle99
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    A. Palmer to Jota
    B. Gordon to Jota
    C. Hold - bench gordon - bring jota in 25 with 2ft

    Open Controls
    1. Udogie-style
        just now

        B, then sell Palmer for 25,

        Open Controls
    2. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      This is the first time I’ve had to turn off the FPL Pod. I get that they have friendly competition but Julien Laurens was absolutely insufferable about his good gameweek. Like, genuinely unlistenable.

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        yeah insufferable people going on about their good gameweek..good you took refuge back here. this is a safe space when it comes to that LOL

        Open Controls
        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Hahahahaha

          Open Controls
      2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah you can relax here and listen to the modesty of Pundit of Punts - which I think may be rhyming slang

        Open Controls
    3. The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      2FT, £8.4 ITB, thoughts?

      Areola - Dubravka
      Pedro Porro - Walker - Gabriel - Konsa - Kilman
      Saka - Foden - Gross - Gordon - Palmer
      Haaland - Watkins - Archer

      Dubravka, Palmer & Archer to Allison, Jota & Darwin (-4)?

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ignore the GK move and avoit the hit

        Open Controls
    4. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Trippier to Doughty for free? Seems a bit risky

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Next GW imo

        Open Controls
    5. Fred the Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Start one:

      A) Estu
      B) Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    6. quayle99
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      how long is gordon out for everyone?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.