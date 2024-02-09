10
  1. STRNATOR
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Saka vs West Ham (A)
    Neto vs Brentford (H)
    Palmer vs Crystal Palace (A)

    I can not decide. Please which one?

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Chelsea might have a bit of swagger left in them after rear-ending Villa midweek so I'd play their clear top points scorer.

    2. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Palmer or Neto
      Guehi out favors Palmer

  2. Tommyvman
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Saka to Jota to cover gw24 and gw25 then back again after for -4 hit?

      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        just now

        If you think Jota (BUR,bre,LUT)
        outscores Saka (whu,bur) by 8+pts then do it. Imo it’s pretty close

    • mataave
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Afternoon all. Any transfers / substitutions needed?

      Dubravka
      Trippier - Gabriel - Reguilón
      Saka - Palmer - Foden - KDB (vc)
      Haaland (c) - Watkins - Solanke

      Areola - Gordon - Trusty - Branthwaite

    • swanseabaggie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      My very strong advice is not to Google "Areola injury"

      1. Forcella Boys
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        I’ve got Areola & Turner ??

      2. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ha

    • Forcella Boys
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Should I transfer

      A. Alvarez & Semenyo > Haaland & Nunez
      B. Gordon & Alvarez > Jota & Haaland
      C. Gordon & Semenyo > Jota & Haaland

      I’ve got Palmer, Richarlison Saka, Foden as my mids & Watkins other striker.
      Looking to bring in a Liverpool player wk25 but (c) would prevent that.

