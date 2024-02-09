There’s much Gameweek 24 team news to dissect as 14 more pre-match press conferences take place on Friday.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Anthony Gordon (ankle) hasn’t trained this week, Eddie Howe revealed on Friday.

The winger isn’t thought to be seriously injured, while Howe didn’t say for absolute certain that Gordon would miss the trip to Nottingham Forest.

“He hasn’t trained this week. We don’t think the injury is serious. We’re very hopeful that he can be back sooner rather than later. “No [I don’t have an idea of when he can train again], not at this moment. Slightly unclear.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

It’s a similar situation for Alexander Isak (groin), who will sit out Gameweek 24’s clash at the City Ground.

“No, Alex won’t make this game. We hope he won’t be too far away for the following games but he doesn’t have a fixed return date yet. He’s making good progress, the injury isn’t as serious as first feared.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Callum Wilson looks set to start up front in Isak’s stead.

“He’s trained well this week, we’ve been really pleased with him. I thought he did well last week in a 45-minute cameo. Prior to that game, he hadn’t really trained a great deal with the team so he was thrust back into action. But he looks good, he is getting his sharpness back and has had a good week in front of goal. So yeah, I’d say he is [ready to start].” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (ban), Nick Pope (shoulder), Joe Willock (Achilles), Elliot Anderson (back) and Matt Targett (hamstring) also remain out.

Jamaal Lascelles (calf) was said to be “close” to a return by assistant boss Jason Tindall last week but failed to feature against Luton Town in the eight-goal thriller on Tyneside.

Away from injury news, Howe launched another defence of Dan Burn amid calls for Tino Livramento to come in at left-back.

“Dan has been such a big player for us. He’s pivotal to how we play in lots of different ways. That’s why he was such a big miss when we lost him through injury. He’s also a huge leader of the group, a very big presence physically but also vocally. That leadership can’t be underestimated. “That doesn’t guarantee him a place in the team, of course, but it’s just to understand his qualities. “[Tino] is an outstanding player. That’s why I fought so hard to sign him, a real talent. Of course, his best years are ahead of him. I’m the biggest fan of Tino that there can be. “His challenge is his primary position is right-back and he’s fighting with Kieran [Trippier] – we’ve spoke at length about Kieran’s qualities and what he brings to the team. But he will no doubt get his time and hopefully play a lot of games for this football club. “I do love him at left-back, as well. I think he’s done extremely well there when you consider that’s not his strongest side. I think he’s been incredible in that position, as well.” – Eddie Howe

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma have returned from international duty after their countries were knocked out of the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) respectively.

They’ll both be available this weekend, although Ange Postecoglou did highlight their recent minutes when abroad.

“Yeah, they’re good. “Biss had a bit of a longer trip, Sonny had a pretty tough tournament with a lot of extra times and late finishes. “Both trained today and both are in good spirits.” – Ange Postecoglou on Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma

Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) has rejoined training but Manor Solomon (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain out.

CHELSEA

It could be one in, one out for Chelsea centre-halves on Monday night.

Benoit Badiashile (muscle) faces a scan after hobbling out of that win over Aston Villa in midweek but Levi Colwill (tendon) could be back from a short-term lay-off to face Crystal Palace.

“Badiashile, we need to assess him. Still, we need to wait for the scan. Maybe Levi Colwill, we need to wait until Sunday to see if it’s possible [for him] to be available.”

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (knee) and Wesley Fofana (knee) are still out, while Robert Sanchez (knee) has only made a “partial” return to training as his comeback nears.

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) has been absent all season but has rejoined training in the last few weeks and will soon come into first-team contention.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

There are no injury concerns for Wolves after their excellent win at Stamford Bridge.

They also have Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee–chan back to make it a fully available squad, as those players’ involvement in their respective international competitions has now ended.

Gary O’Neil confirmed that the pair could start if needed but added that Hwang would also be a “fantastic option” from the bench if he doesn’t make the line–up.

“Both fit, yeah, both available to start, so there will be some decisions to make. “[Hwang] had a few niggles and injury issues that he had to contend with while he was there. Disappointed for him that he wasn’t quite able to go all the way but the upside to that is that we get him back one game earlier than we were expecting. “He gives us a fantastic option, whether that be from the start or from the bench.” – Gary O’Neil on Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee–chan

O’Neil added that there were a few minor illnesses in the Wolves camp earlier in the week but that everyone was in training on Friday.