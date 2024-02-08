The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are underway, with the all-important injury news starting to arrive.

Six Premier League managers will face reporters on Thursday, with the latest key quotes and team news updates provided ‘live’ in the article below.

The other 14 top-flight bosses will take questions on Friday.

For those clubs, check out our early team news round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 24 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 24 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

CRYSTAL PALACE

Roy Hodgson confirmed a triple injury blow in Thursday’s presser, ruling Michael Olise (hamstring), Eberechi Eze (hamstring) and Marc Guehi (knee) out.

“We have lost all three of them, there is no question that it is a massive blow. In particular after the Sheffield United game, when we were really thinking we were going to be OK now we have got these guys back, and just the opposite has occurred. “Furthermore Michael has picked up another serious injury which is absolutely devastating for him, for the club, for everyone really. Strangely enough, it was one of those situations where so many things went wrong when that could have gone right, but we don’t have hindsight.” – Roy Hodgson

Hodgson confirmed that Guéhi’s return to the side could come sooner than those of the two wingers.

“[Olise and Eze] are both hamstrings, but Marc Guéhi has jarred his knee. Guéhi is just a question of time until that jarring passes and he gets full flexibility in his knee, so it doesn’t necessarily need to be a particularly long injury.”

Also added to the injury list this week was Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring).

“We suffered another one with Jes Rak-Sakyi. He has also managed to pick up another hamstring strain after doing so well to get back. “Two weeks with us in training but first time he went out to play a game with the Under-21s he pulled up after 15 minutes. So we’ve lost another important player there.” – Roy Hodgson

Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) and Rob Holding (ankle) remain long-term absentees but Joel Ward (hamstring) could be back available.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Lisandro Martinez has joined Anthony Martial (groin) on the sidelines for Manchester United after being ruled out for eight weeks with the knee injury he picked up in Gameweek 23.

“It is a setback, of course. Licha was just returning. You see his contribution to the team when he is playing, so he brings, apart from his technical skills, also a mentality in the team. It is a big setback for Licha, he is very disappointed about it but he is a fighter and he will back, he will be back stronger. “We think he can still be back by the end of the season. There are games to play so, as a squad, we have to replace him. We have very good players in that position who will play there and perform there so, as a squad, we have to deal with it. “We have options how to deal with that position. We have good centre-halves in our squad. The others are all available. Luke [Shaw] can also play there. So I am quite confident that we can keep this process going and that others can fulfil that position and also contribute playing at high levels. Those players are experienced and are very good players, so it is up to them now to fulfil it.” – Erik ten Hag

Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Mason Mount (calf) are training individually but will also miss out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (leg) was expected back from injury but after pulling out of training on Thursday, his availability is unknown.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka, today, was training but he then dropped out. So I don’t know, in this moment, where he is and what is the diagnosis. Hopefully, he is not too bad. “And Mason and Ty are not ready to return to the squad.” – Erik ten Hag

EVERTON

Amadou Onana (knee) is “back out on the grass” and could be in contention to return to the Everton squad for the trip to Manchester City.

However, Toffees boss Sean Dyche confirmed that Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Andre Gomes (calf) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) won’t be available.

“Not Doucs, not Danjuma, not Andre Gomes – he won’t be back.

“Amadou has been back out on the grass, and we will pick the team accordingly. But better signs and progress from the injured plays, and Doucs is on the grass. Not with us [the squad] but he is making good progress.”

Dele Alli also remains sidelined as he continues his rehabilitation from a groin injury.

BRENTFORD

Josh Dasilva has joined Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle) and Rico Henry (knee) on the unavailable list after suffering a knee injury.

The midfielder is set to have surgery.

“Unfortunately, Josh suffered an injury in training over the weekend, while preparing for the Man City game. “Subsequent imaging has shown a significant injury to ligaments in his right knee, which will require surgery to repair.” – Brentford’s head of medical Neil Greig

Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka remain away on international duty, meanwhile.

Saman Ghoddos should be back after Iran’s elimination from the Asian Cup, however.

“With Saman, it’s good and bad. We’re happy that he’s back and available for us but of course, we wanted him to get to the final and win.

“There’s the time difference and travel, but he should be available for Saturday.” – Thomas Frank

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ivo Grbic, who sustained a head injury in Gameweek 22, will miss out once again as he is serving the concussion protocol.

“He misses out by one day, so it seems that’s the way things are going at the moment! “But we have to we have to deal with that. It’s a miss for us, of course, but whoever plays in goal will come in and do a good job for us.” – Chris Wilder on Ivo Grbic

Chris Wilder didn’t offer any other team news bar “bumps and bruises”.

“No, we’ve got some bumps and bruises but our injury record has been pretty decent recently. We’ll assess and we’ll be positive whatever group we take down the road, they’ll have enough experience, quality, ambition and togetherness to be competitive and hopefully get a result.” – Chris Wilder, when asked if the Blades had any fresh worries

What we do know is that Rhian Brewster returns from suspension.

Max Lowe (muscle) and George Baldock (unspecified issue) should also be close to a return based on recovery timelines their manager previously set.

Oli McBurnie (calf) wasn’t risked for the chastening defeat to Aston Villa to give him the best chance possible of being fit for this one, meanwhile.

Chris Basham (leg) and John Egan (leg) remain sidelined.

BURNLEY

Technical issues with the live feed meant that we didn’t hear any team news from Vincent Kompany.

But local newspaper the Burnley Express does carry some quotes from the Burnley boss on Hannes Delcroix (unspecified) and Charlie Taylor (shoulder).

“I’m quite positive on Delcroix and Taylor, we’ll see if the final training session goes to plan. Hopefully, it’s positive news, but we’ll see.” – Vincent Kompany

Luca Koleosho (knee) and Nathan Redmond (leg) are long-term absentees for the Clarets, while Jordan Beyer (muscle) has been out for over a month.

David Datro Fofana is pushing for a start after his two-goal cameo last week.