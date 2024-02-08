384
  1. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Gordon & Alvarez to Jota & Haaland -4?

    Would leave me with:

    Dubravka
    Porro Gabriel Moreno
    Saka Bruno Jota Foden
    Haaland Watkins Nunez

    Areola Gibbs-White Senesi Lascelles

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I hate hits but I like that one so it must be okay

    2. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Y

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd do it, you seem to be set up to field 11 in 26 and whilst some of that bench is probably not great, its a nice hit to attack the doubles without needing further hits (unless injury) to sort the team out again

  2. WVA
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    You know what's coming Solanke benchers!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Or Solanke sellers...

      Any bright ideas below?

      Cheers

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Martinez
    Trent Walker Porro
    Jota Foden Saka Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Turner Gross Gusto Senesi

    2 FTs, just 0.1m itb....

    What would you do?

    Thinking Solanke out for a bit to Cunha or possibly Adebayo, probably more keen on Cunha.

    What am I missing?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like the look of Cunha for that SHU fixture in 26 - I haven't considered him myself because the funds don't work. Either option looks good and then hoke-cokey Dom back in around 27

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't sell Solanke if you don't have to
      Martinez to Areola gets you some extra funds
      You could get Richarlison with your 2FT

  4. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Think I am getting there with my options to create the funds for Alvarez to Haaland. Which looks most sensible

    A. Porro -> Van Hecke (exact cash)
    B. Solanke -> Adebayo (would get Dom back ahead of his double)
    C. Porro & Saka -> Doughty & Jota (-4)

    None of the options leave it impossible to field 11 in 26 with free transfers alone

  5. juicewagz
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Palmer > Richarlison? Gordon could be back for GW26. 1FT, 2.8ITB

    --------------------------

    Martinez

    Gabriel, Porro, Estu

    Foden, Saka, Palmer, Jota

    Haaland, Watkins, Darwin

    Bench: Turner, Gordon, Digne, Taylor

